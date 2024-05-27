West Fort Worth gets a new Spanish tapas restaurant, and spring brought more openings

Summer brings a dozen new restaurants to try, and three old favorites reopening or debuting new locations.

A popular Spanish tapas restaurant from Dallas, Si Tapas, is the first restaurant in a wave of new openings on Crockett Street in Fort Worth.

Flashy new restaurants opened in Burleson, north Fort Worth and Arlington. And two long-standing barbecue and burger favorites opened new locations in Fort Worth and Arlington.

Here’s a look at the restaurant comings and goings of springtime:

Orange salad with wild carrots and fresh mint at Si Tapas.





▪ Si Tapas, 2949 Crockett St., is a new Fort Worth location for an old Uptown Dallas favorite.

Spanish tapas king Ildefonso Jimenez, a co-founder of Dallas’ beloved Cafe Madrid, has a loyal following. Chef Jose Luis Lopez serves small plates such as garlic shrimp, Spanish fried potatoes with chorizo, paella, lamb chops or Spanish potato pancakes.

The Fort Worth location is in Artisan Circle next door to soon-to-open La Cabrona, across Crockett Street from Mash’d! and the coming Terra Mediterranean.

The Si Tapas prices are remarkable: only about $10 for each perfectly prepared item, or about $35 for paella for two. Desserts include Catalan-style creme brulee and homemade ice creams.

It’s open for lunch and dinner daily, with validated garage parking steps away; 817-615-9977, sitapas.com.

Si Tapas Restaurant and Bar offers a taste of Spain with dishes like fabada asturiana and atun a la plancha.

Station 330 new in Burleson

▪ Station 330, 210 S. Main St., Burleson, is a new restaurant and bar in that city’s Old Town with a midprice menu of dinner entrees, burgers, tacos and bar items.

The management came from Cotton Patch Cafe, but this is a much nicer steakhouse and bar. It has built a quick reputation for the pork chop, chipotle meat loaf and a turkey-bacon club with avocado and smoky aioli.

It’s open for lunch and dinner daily; 817-330-6511, station330.com.

Front of the new Cafe Americana restaurant located on 403 E Main St, Arlington, TX 76010. The outside does no justice for the beautifully decorated interior.

Chefs, breakfast, burgers and BBQ

More new arrivals covered here recently:

▪ Cafe Americana, the first chef-driven global-cuisine restaurant in Arlington, at 403 E. Main St.

▪ Hash Kitchen, 3240 Tracewood Way, a Utah-based bar-and-brunch cafe with build-your-own bloody marys.

Hash Kitchen in Fort Worth, a Phoenix-based “boozy brunch” restaurant, offers a “build your own” bloody mary bar, shown Feb. 21, 2019.

▪ Teatro Bistro, Vegas chef Carla Pellegrino’s Texas debut, 120 S. Main St., Grapevine.

▪ Chef Kenny’s Chop House Burger, 821 NE Green Oaks Blvd., Arlington, is the return of popular burger chef Kenny Mills after an 18-month absence.

▪ One of the state’s best-known restaurants for housemade beef sausage, the Sausage Shoppe, opened a second location near U.S. 287 at 3914 Miller Ave.

Chicken and a sausage link with baked beans and green beans from the Sausage Shoppe April 25, 2023.

Pulido’s returns; Reata, Los Vaqueros moving

But the biggest upcoming news involves three restaurants making their move:

▪ Pulido’s Kitchen & Cantina, 2900 Spring St., will reopen its flagship location in mid-June after it was bought by the owners of JD’s Hamburgers and West Side Cafe.

A Hurst location will follow at 1224 Precinct Line Road.

▪ Reata, 312 Houston St., will close June 30 and move in early July to 500 Throckmorton St.

▪ Los Vaqueros, 2629 N. Main St., will close June 30 and move in mid-July to 2513 Rodeo Plaza.