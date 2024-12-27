What did everyone buy on Boxing Day? These were the most popular deals on Amazon (P.S., they're still on sale)
From iPads and YETI travel mugs to mascara and robot vacuums, here's what Yahoo Canada readers bought this Boxing Day.
Another Boxing Day has come and gone, and as per usual, Canadian shoppers took full advantage of Amazon Canada's epic Boxing Day sale. Not only did Boxing Day 2024 bring us stellar deals on Yeti travel mugs, TVs and popular coffee machines, but the mega sale also delivered jaw-droppingly low deals on beauty and home essentials.
Because we were curious (read: nosy), our shopping team decided to sneak a peek at some of the hottest deals of Boxing Day '24 as decided by you, Yahoo Canada readers. We crunched the numbers and found the 20 most-bought items across Yahoo Canada's Boxing Day coverage.
While we cannot share the actual list with you (we would if we could!), we did the next best thing and listed the top 20 deals that Yahoo Canada readers bought and, importantly, are still on sale. Keep scrolling to shop the greatest hits of Amazon's 2024 Boxing Day sale.
This bestselling Fire TV Stick turns any television into a smart TV and instantly gives you access to thousands of channels, music and apps, including Netflix, Prime Video and Disney+. It also lets you use your voice to search movies, shows and more with Alexa.
The Crest 3D Whitestrips Professional Effects teeth whitening kit promises to get your teeth 13 levels whiter in just 22 days. The kit comes with 22 treatments in larger sizes than previous versions.
Crest uses the same whitening ingredients as professional dentists to brighten your smile, and the Canadian Dental Association has validated its strips.
Not only is this vacuum-insulated, stainless steel tumbler an "Amazon's Choice" favourite, but it has a 4.8-star average rating and more than 15,000 reviews singing its praises. The YETI will keep your cold drinks cold and hot drinks hot for hours on end; plus, it's dishwasher safe!
This popular mascara (it has more than 145,000 reviews on Amazon!) was a top seller this Boxing Day. The fan-favourite mascara is infused with bamboo extract and fibers for long, full and lightweight lashes.
If Santa forgot to get you an iPad, you might want to check out this extended Boxing Day deal. This tenth-generation iPad has a 10.9" liquid retina display, 64GB of memory, a 12MP front and back camera and supports wifi 6.
Oral health is linked to whole-body health, so it's important to take good care of your smile. This bestselling Oral-B toothbrush is a strong place to start. It comes with two brush heads and a travel case and removes 300 per cent more plaque along the gum line than a regular manual toothbrush.
Boxing Day is one of the best times of the year to save on a TV, and this 55" TCL TV is proof of that. The "Amazon's Choice" TV boasts Dolby Vision HDR, Dolby Atmos and built-in Alexa.
You read that right; this cordless vacuum is still a whopping 64 per cent off, even after Boxing Day. A popular pick on Amazon, this affordable vacuum has a robust 450W motor and 38KPA strong suction. It provides up to 55 minutes of continuous cleaning and fully charges in just a few hours.
Another killer deal: these HENCKELS knives are built from high-quality German stainless steel and forged for durability, strength, and weight. The set includes a 3" paring knife, 6" utility knife, 8" chef's knife, 8" bread knife, three stainless steel steak knives, 9" sharpening steel, kitchen shears, and a 16-slot block for organized storage
This gentle yet concentrated vitamin C serum works to fade dark spots, lessen visible signs of aging and promote a revitalized complexion. It has more than 17,000 five-star reviews on Amazon and praise from shoppers for making their skin "refreshed, brighter, and stronger."
A fan-favourite on Amazon (and Yahoo Canada!), this four-piece sheet was a bestseller this Boxing Day. The hotel-quality sheets have deep pockets for an easy fit and come in dozens of colours. Oh, and one more thing: they have more than 343,000 reviews — seriously!
Boxing Day is a great time to snap up big-name tech and gadgets, but it's also a good money-saving day for essentials like these Finish Power Ball All In 1 Max Dishwasher Detergent Pods,
Another great deal from YETI: this stainless straw mug is a must-have for life on the go. It's made from durable kitchen-grade stainless steel, features double-walled vacuum insulation and is dishwasher safe.
There are two types of people in the world: those who love Clinique's Almost Lipstick in Black Honey and those who haven't tried it yet. This viral lipstick is flattering on everyone and if you don't believe me, check out its thousands of five-star reviews.
These affordable earbuds have a waterproof rating of IP-X8, so they're resistant to sweat, water and rain. They can even be placed in one-meter-deep water for up to 30 minutes!
Take the work out of housework with this handy iRobot Roomba. The do-it-all device works as both a vacuum and a mop and can identify and avoid obstacles like pets, cords and furniture.
Answer your door wherever you are with the Blind Video Doorbell. This no.1 bestselling video doorbell features two-way audio, HD video and motion and chime app alerts.
Whether you're new to the world of air fryers or need a new one, the Philips 2000 Series Air Fryer is a stellar option. The 4.2-litre air fryer can cook foods with up to 90 per cent less fat and offers 13 cooking methods at the touch of a button.
Keurig machines are a staple for any coffee lover, and right now, shoppers can take home the Keurig K-Mini Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker for just $60. Reviewers say it makes "exceptionally hot" coffee, and in the past month, more than 3,000 people bought this handy appliance.
This multi-function supplement powder is known for promoting thicker hair, smoother skin and stronger nails. Plus, some say it's good for joint and bone health and sports recovery, too.
