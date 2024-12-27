What did everyone buy on Boxing Day? These were the most popular deals on Amazon (P.S., they're still on sale)

From iPads and YETI travel mugs to mascara and robot vacuums, here's what Yahoo Canada readers bought this Boxing Day.

Yahoo Canada readers bought a lot on Boxing Day — here were your top 20 most popular picks on Amazon (Photos via Amazon).

Another Boxing Day has come and gone, and as per usual, Canadian shoppers took full advantage of Amazon Canada's epic Boxing Day sale. Not only did Boxing Day 2024 bring us stellar deals on Yeti travel mugs, TVs and popular coffee machines, but the mega sale also delivered jaw-droppingly low deals on beauty and home essentials.

Because we were curious (read: nosy), our shopping team decided to sneak a peek at some of the hottest deals of Boxing Day '24 as decided by you, Yahoo Canada readers. We crunched the numbers and found the 20 most-bought items across Yahoo Canada's Boxing Day coverage.

Amazon Fire TV Stick HD $25 $50 Save $25 See at Amazon

TCL 55" Class S4 4K LED Smart TV with Fire TV $360 $500 Save $140 See at Amazon

Keurig K-Mini Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker $60 $110 Save $50 See at Amazon

YETI Rambler 26 oz Straw Cup $36 $45 Save $9 See at Amazon

Clinique Almost Lipstick in Black Honey $25 $33 Save $8 See at Amazon

While we cannot share the actual list with you (we would if we could!), we did the next best thing and listed the top 20 deals that Yahoo Canada readers bought and, importantly, are still on sale. Keep scrolling to shop the greatest hits of Amazon's 2024 Boxing Day sale.

Crest 2. Crest 3D White Whitestrips Professional Effects $45 $88 Save $43 The Crest 3D Whitestrips Professional Effects teeth whitening kit promises to get your teeth 13 levels whiter in just 22 days. The kit comes with 22 treatments in larger sizes than previous versions. Crest uses the same whitening ingredients as professional dentists to brighten your smile, and the Canadian Dental Association has validated its strips. $45 at Amazon

Oral-B 6. Oral-B Pro Limited Electric Toothbrush $105 $120 Save $15 Oral health is linked to whole-body health, so it's important to take good care of your smile. This bestselling Oral-B toothbrush is a strong place to start. It comes with two brush heads and a travel case and removes 300 per cent more plaque along the gum line than a regular manual toothbrush. $105 at Amazon

MQDXE 8. Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $144 $400 Save $256 You read that right; this cordless vacuum is still a whopping 64 per cent off, even after Boxing Day. A popular pick on Amazon, this affordable vacuum has a robust 450W motor and 38KPA strong suction. It provides up to 55 minutes of continuous cleaning and fully charges in just a few hours. $144 at Amazon

PHILIPS 18. Philips 2000 Series Air Fryer $80 $100 Save $20 Whether you're new to the world of air fryers or need a new one, the Philips 2000 Series Air Fryer is a stellar option. The 4.2-litre air fryer can cook foods with up to 90 per cent less fat and offers 13 cooking methods at the touch of a button. $80 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

