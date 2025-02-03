What's the healthiest part of the chicken to eat?

Love chicken? Here's what to know about the healthiest cuts and the pros and cons of white meat versus dark. (Getty Images)

Chicken is America’s favorite meat. Americans consume more chicken than any other animal protein. Intake has steadily increased since the 1970s, reaching an estimated 100 pounds per person annually, while the purchase of red meat products is trending down. Chicken is the star of the dinner plate due to its affordability, versatility and healthier nutritional profile compared to other meats.

As a registered dietitian, chicken is a staple in my home. It's an excellent source of high-quality, lean protein that’s packed with essential vitamins and minerals, including zinc, selenium, potassium, B vitamins and more.

That said, not all chicken is created equal; some cuts are more appealing than others from a nutritional standpoint. Below, registered dietitians break down the pros and cons — and weigh in on the better-for-you ways to cook your bird.

White meat

White meat comes from the chicken breast and wings. It has a mild flavor, making it a top choice for mixed dishes like enchiladas, soups and casseroles.

White meat is significantly lower in fat, cholesterol and calories than dark meat cuts, making it a more heart-healthy and leaner pick overall. Additionally, it packs more protein per serving, giving you more bang for your buck when looking to maximize intake.

White meat chicken is also richer in some vitamins and minerals than dark meat cuts. You get more calcium, phosphorus and magnesium with white meat, which are important for healthy bones, teeth and muscles.

However, because white meat is so low in fat, careful preparation is required to prevent overcooking, which can make the product dry or even rubbery. Experts recommend quick cooking methods like grilling or pan-searing for the best results when cooking this type of meat.

Dark meat

Dark meat chicken includes thighs, legs and drumsticks. It has a more robust flavor and a juicier texture and can more easily stand alone as the center of the meal than white meat.

Dark meat is also higher in fat, calories and sodium than white meat chicken, which contributes to its juiciness and, many say, more pleasant mouthfeel. Additionally, it provides more iron and zinc than white meat cuts. These minerals play a role in growth and development and help keep the immune system working properly.

“Dark meat chicken often gets a bad reputation as the less healthy option, but that’s not entirely accurate. While it does provide more calories per ounce, it is still an excellent source of high-quality protein,” registered dietitian Taylor McClelland tells Yahoo Life.

Dark meat may also be a smarter choice for meal preppers since it doesn’t dry out as much during the reheating process.

“For my clients who enjoy meal prepping, I often recommend dark meat cuts, such as boneless chicken thighs, as they are versatile, easy to use in a variety of dishes and retain more flavor and moisture when reheated compared to white meat,” McClelland adds.

What are the best cuts?

Chicken tenderloin

The chicken tenderloin is a thin strip of meat that is attached to the breast. It tastes similar to breast meat but tends to be a bit more tender, as the name suggests.

The tenderloin is a very lean cut of meat, so it's low in calories and fat while also providing a good amount of protein per serving. This cut is ideal for those counting calories or who may benefit from a low-fat diet. Another plus: They're also a fast, fuss-free choice for quick meals.

“For dishes with quicker cooking times — or those like chicken salad or pasta with a sauce that adds moisture — I think chicken tenderloins are a great option," McClelland notes. "They are typically easy to prepare and, due to their smaller size and thinner shape, cook through quickly."

A 4-ounce serving of chicken tenderloins provides 110 calories, 25 grams of protein and 1 gram of fat.

Thigh

Chicken thighs have gained popularity over the last decade thanks to their heartier flavor and juicier texture compared to white meat. They’re also a less expensive cut and are more forgiving to overcooking. And, as registered dietitian Amy Beney points out, "they also contain omega-3 fatty acids, B vitamins, vitamin A and vitamin K."

Omega-3 fatty acids are heart-healthy and play a role in lowering triglyceride levels and reducing inflammation and may cut the risk of certain types of cancer. Pasture-raised chicken thighs have the highest omega-3 content.

For the juiciest chicken thigh, choose a bone-in option and cook it with the skin on to seal in moisture. To cut down on extra fat and calories, remove the skin just before serving.

A 3.5-ounce serving of boneless, skinless thigh meat provides 144 calories, 19 grams of protein and 8 grams of fat.

Chicken breast

Similar to the tenderloin, the breast is a smart choice for those looking for a lean cut of meat that's low in fat and cholesterol. Chicken breasts are versatile, readily available fresh or frozen at any grocery store, and are a cinch to prepare.

However, breasts are more prone to overcooking and come with a heftier price tag compared to other cuts. “[They are] often more expensive — not because they are of higher quality, but simply due to their greater demand and popularity,” McClelland says.

Like the tenderloin, breast meat can dry out quickly if not prepared properly. Brining or marinating chicken breast, choosing bone-in breasts and allowing the meat to rest for about 15 minutes after cooking are all ways to help retain more moisture.

A 3.5-ounce serving of boneless, skinless chicken breast contains 106 calories, 23 grams of protein and 2 grams of fat.

What to watch out for

While all parts of the chicken can fit into a balanced diet, there are a few chicken products that are better when consumed in moderation.

Skin

Cooking chicken with the skin on can help retain moisture, leading to a more flavorful and juicy bite. However, chicken skin is high in fat and cholesterol and should be consumed in moderation, especially for anyone following a heart-healthy or low-fat diet.

Nevertheless, McClelland says it's OK to indulge in the skin from time to time if it’s something you like. “If you enjoy the taste of chicken skin and are mindful of portion sizes, it can definitely fit into a well-rounded diet," she says. "Plus, cooking with the skin on is a great way to lock in moisture and flavor, even if you don’t eat it.”

By removing the skin, you can cut fat by up to 50%, depending on the cut.

Wing

Chicken wings are typically eaten with the skin on, amping up the amounts of fat and cholesterol. Wings are also often deep-fried, which ups the total fat and calorie content. To make wings a healthier pick, opt for baked or grilled wings and remove the skin before consuming.

A 4-ounce serving of wings with the skin on provides about 210 calories, 20 grams of protein and 14 grams of fat.

Chicken deli meat

While deli meat makes packing lunch boxes a breeze, it’s best to consume lunch meat in moderation, if at all. Lunch meats, like all kinds of processed meats, are typically high in sodium and preservatives. Consuming processed meats has been linked to increased risk of heart disease, diabetes and certain types of cancer like colorectal cancer.

The World Cancer Research Fund International says the goal should be to “consume very little, if any, processed meat.” That said, chicken and turkey deli meat is considered a leaner alternative to cured meats like salami, and low-sodium varieties are available.

What's the healthiest way to cook a chicken?

All cuts can be part of a healthy diet, especially when keeping these better-for-you preparation methods in mind.

The healthiest ways to prepare chicken are going to be those that use little to no additional fat during the cooking process. When cooking with oils, choose products that contain monounsaturated fat like olive oil or avocado oil. They can help lower cholesterol, reducing the risk of heart disease and stroke.

To amp up the flavor without adding a lot of additional calories, marinate or apply a dry rub to the chicken at least 30 minutes before cooking. “A great simple marinade makes a chicken dish go from basic to outstanding. It can really flavor a dish with minimal effort,” Beney says.

The best cooking method depends on the cut you are using and the desired texture. There are numerous healthy cooking methods — such as grilling, baking, roasting, steaming, pan-searing and air frying — though frying chicken should be limited, as it adds extra calories and unhealthy fats.

What else can you do to make a better bird? Try these tips.

Season with herbs and spices and try to avoid calorie-laden sauces.

Avoid breading or deep frying to cut excess calories and fat.

When grilling meat, avoid charring to limit carcinogens.

Serve chicken with a starchy side and veggies for a well-balanced meal.

Always cook chicken thoroughly to an internal temperature of 165°F.

Katie Drakeford is a registered dietitian and freelance nutrition writer based in Oklahoma City.