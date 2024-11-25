Whoa! All-Clad, Ina Garten's fave cookware, is up to 70% off for Black Friday

Psst: You there, with the scuffed-up pots and pans — can we let you in on a little secret? As an early Black Friday treat, All-Clad cookware (a favorite of Ina Garten) is on sale for a steal. We're talking discounts of up to 70%; it literally feels like robbery! But this Black Friday deals event, dubbed the All-Clad VIP Factory Seconds Sale, is a bit of a hidden gem. You'll have to enter your email address (it's worth it!) to access a treasure trove of limited-time savings — and by limited, we're talking mere days here.



Here's the nitty-gritty: These All-Clad deals offer rare discounts on the brand's coveted cookware and kitchen equipment, though there's a small catch. Most of the items are "factory seconds," meaning there may be minor defects on the products themselves or their packaging. That said, the brand promises that none will affect the performance of the cookware — maybe a scratch here or there. All sales are final, and there's a 10-15 business day processing time, so if you're buying gifts, act fast!



Given how expensive All-Clad can be, you're really getting a stellar bargain with these prices. Plus, the Barefoot Contessa says these pieces are built to last. "I can't think of anything that's not great paired with All-Clad. It's just great equipment," she says in an interview with Williams Sonoma Taste. "It cooks evenly. It keeps the heat. It's easy to clean. I mean, I've had my All-Clad cookware, most of it, for 40 years, and you would not know that it's not brand new." Ready to see what you can snag for less? Keep scrolling — and check out our roundup of the best Black Friday kitchen deals for even more savings.

Best All-Clad Black Friday deals

All-Clad Factory 10.5-Inch Fry Pan $90 $180 Save $90 If you've ever watched The Barefoot Contessa, there's a good chance you've seen Ina cooking with an All-Clad metal skillet like this one. It's got ample surface area for searing meats and stir-frying veggies, and the five-ply design is made up of alternating layers of stainless steel and aluminum for expert heat retention. Oh, and it's 50% off! Factory note: Has packaging damage. $90 at All-Clad Factory

All-Clad Factory 3-Piece Fry Pan Set $70 $210 Save $140 Of course, if you want to ensure your scrambled eggs will slide right out, a set of nonstick pans is what you'll want. This trio includes 8-, 10- and 12-inch skillets, meaning you'll be able to whip up single servings and large portions. And at under $25 apiece? Yeah, this is one deal you don't want to miss. Factory note: Has packaging damage. $70 at All-Clad Factory

All-Clad Factory 3-Quart Sauce Pan with Lid $100 $205 Save $105 Isn't everything better with sauce? Now you can make your own delectable condiments, thanks to this lil' pot. It comes with a lid to trap moisture, and the drip-free pouring rim helps keep things clean while serving. This deal knocks the price down by over 50%. Factory note: Second quality. $100 at All-Clad Factory

All-Clad Factory Pro-Release Bakeware, 5-Piece Set $60 $208 Save $148 We nearly did a double-take when we saw the markdown on this comprehensive collection — it's over 70% off! If you or someone you know loves to bake, it has everything you need for making cakes, cookies, brownies, muffins and more. Plus, it's nonstick, meaning you won't have to worry about half of your banana bread staying glued to the pan when you go to turn it out. Factory note: None, so fingers crossed! $60 at All-Clad Factory

All-Clad Factory All-Clad 8-Quart Non-Stick Stockpot with Lid $170 $355 Save $185 Come January and February, soups and stews are what we'll be craving 24/7, and this handsome vessel will make preparing them all the more enjoyable. The 8-quart capacity means you'll be able to make enough chili to feed a crowd, and because it's got a slick interior, you're getting the best of both nonstick and stainless steel worlds. Plus, you can't argue with that 50%-plus discount. Factory note: Second quality. $170 at All-Clad Factory

