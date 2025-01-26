Who's offering deals for National Chocolate Cake Day Monday?

Foodies to the front: National Chocolate Cake Day is Monday, which means restaurant chains are offering savings.

This year’s participants include Cracker Barrel and Cheesecake Factory.

And while other restaurants say they aren’t offering promos specifically for National Chocolate Cake Day, they have items on their menus that customers can try anyway.

Cracker Barrel's Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake. On National Chocolate Cake Day (Jan. 27, 2025) dine-in customers who spend at least $10 can get a complimentary slice.

Free slice of chocolate cake if you spend $10

Cracker Barrel is celebrating this year with a free slice of their Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake. The deal is available to dine-in customers who spend a minimum of $10 on Monday.

The cake consists of “a warm double chocolate fudge cake made with real Coca-Cola,” according to Cracker Barrel.

$10 dining credits at Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory is celebrating National Chocolate Cake Day with a gift card offer.

For every $50 spent on gift cards purchased online through their Cheesecake Rewards account, members will get a $10 dining credit.

A slice of Linda's Fudge Cake at the Cheesecake Factory.

To purchase a gift card during the promotion, Cheesecake Rewards members must log in to their rewards accounts and click the Winter Rewards Gift Card Offer link.

The restaurant will issue dining credits through Feb. 18, according to a company spokesperson. The credits are valid from Feb. 19 to March 31. To redeem the dining credit, customers must dine inside the restaurant.

Other restaurants with chocolate treats

While some restaurants have no deals specific to National Chocolate Cake Day, they still have dessert options as part of their core menus that customers can order if they’re craving chocolate cake or sweets.

At IHOP, customers can order Chocolate Chocolate Chip Pancakes. The order includes four chocolate pancakes filled with chocolate chips, topped with chocolate syrup and more chocolate chips.

IHOP’s Chocolate Chocolate Chip Pancakes.

Chili’s Grill & Bar has its Molten Chocolate Cake. The cake is topped with vanilla ice cream in a chocolate shell with caramel drizzle. The company said diners can pay $3.99 year-round and add a mini version of the Molten Chocolate Cake to their 3 For Me meal.

Applebee’s may not have deals for National Chocolate Cake Day, but one staple on the restaurant’s menu is the Triple Chocolate Meltdown, a fudge-filled chocolate cake drizzled with hot fudge and served with vanilla ice cream.

The Triple Chocolate Meltdown at Applebee's. The fudge-filled chocolate cake is drizzled with hot fudge and it is served with vanilla ice cream.

For those picking up pizza from Domino’s soon, the pizza joint has a Chocolate Lava Crunch Cake, according to a spokesperson. The order comes with three oven-baked chocolate cakes with molten chocolate fudge on the inside, sprinkled with powdered sugar. The cake is part of the company’s Mix & Match deal. Customers can choose any two or more menu items for $6.99 each.

The Chocolate Lava Crunch Cake at Domino’s, which comes with three oven-baked chocolate cakes with molten chocolate fudge on the inside, sprinkled with powdered sugar.

Outback Steakhouse has its Chocolate Tower cake, a 6-layer chocolate cake topped with whipped cream, chocolate shavings and served with raspberry sauce.

And lastly, there’s the Sogno Di Cioccolata “Chocolate Dream” at Carrabba’s Italian Grill. The dessert consists of a fudge brownie, chocolate mousse, whipped cream and homemade chocolate sauce.

Saleen Martin is a reporter on USA TODAY’s NOW team. She is from Norfolk, Virginia – the 757. Follow her on Twitter at @SaleenMartin or email her at sdmartin@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Craving chocolate cake on National Chocolate Cake Day? Find out where