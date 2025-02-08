Woman Refuses to Refund $600 to Friend Who Lied About ‘Family Emergency’ to Bail on Their Ski Trip: ‘Hurt and Upset’

The friend, who lied about her grandmother being hospitalized, was caught going on a beach vacation with her boyfriend

A woman is reeling after discovering her friend lied about why she bailed on a 12-day group ski trip.

The 19-year-old woman explained on Reddit’s “Am I the A------” forum in a Feb. 5 post that her friend made up a “family emergency” and then was caught instead going on a beach vacation with her boyfriend. Now, the woman refuses to refund the friend $600 for her portion of the group’s Airbnb rental.



“In my friend group, we have a girl, let’s call her Sarah. Sarah comes from a comfortable family and was even one of the people who suggested the trip and was one of the leading forces to finding the Airbnb,” she wrote.

“The Tuesday before we left on Saturday Sarah starts sending texts to the [group chat] like ‘Guys, [my boyfriend’s] family is going to xxxxx next week,’ basically sending us a LOT of details about where his family is going for winter vacation that we didn’t really need to know,” she continued.



On the Thursday before the Saturday trip, however, she said Sarah texted the group with bad news.

“She texted the group chat saying how she couldn’t go because she had a family emergency — said her grandma had gotten admitted to the hospital,” the original poster [OP] wrote. “We were obviously bummed but family comes first and I told her that I would send her the money back.”

While on the ski trip, one of the woman’s friends noticed on a location-safety app that Sarah’s location was not at home — but at a “beach town.”

“We put 2 and 2 together,” the woman revealed. “We spend that night pissed and we call her out the next day where she admits everything. She had been last-minute invited on her boyfriend’s vacation and decided that she wanted to go to that instead but didn’t know how to tell us.”

“We were all obviously hurt and upset that she would choose a boy over us but at the end of the day she’s a 19-year-old girl so I guess it’s just immaturity,” she said. “After finding out that she wouldn’t be getting that back she went insane and started calling me a bad friend and everything.”

Seeking outside opinions, she asked Redditors, “AITA [am I the a------] for not refunding my friend $600 after she bailed on our group trip?”

Within 30 hours, her Feb. 5 Reddit post incited nearly 300 comments, with the majority of readers reassuring her that she was not the problem.

“Emergency or not, she pulled out at the very last-minute and left everyone else hanging, that’s on her,” one person responded. “Even if it had been an emergency. It’s not your place to fund her emergencies. NTA. Oh, and by the way, she’s a bad friend and a big big fat liar.”

Another Redditor agreed, commenting, “She definitely had the chance to be honest from the start, and she didn’t.”

“OP is right to stand firm on not refunding her ... she has to deal with the consequences,” the Redditor added. “It’s not OP responsibility to take a financial hit because of her last-minute change of heart.”



