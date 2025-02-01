Woman Visits Her Ex in the Hospital After ‘Horrendous’ Car Accident — Now Her Fiancé Says She ‘Basically Cheated on Him’

“I don't regret visiting my friend in the hospital, but I do think I went about it in the wrong way,” she wrote on Reddit

A woman’s fiancé feels betrayed after she visited her ex-boyfriend in the hospital after he got hurt in a “horrendous” car accident.



The 25-year-old woman revealed on Reddit’s “Am I the A------” forum that her 31-year-old fiancé had a heated reaction when she went to see her high school ex in the hospital. She then asked if she was out of line for the hour-long visit.

“When we first started dating [three years ago I told him] I am still friends with a lot of my exes, and I don’t plan on ending those friendships,” she began her Jan. 29 post. “At the time, he said he understood and it was a non-issue for many years. Cut to 3 weeks ago, the guy I dated for all 4 years of high school got into a really horrendous car accident.”

Jacob Wackerhausen/Getty Couple arguing (stock image)

The woman said her friend’s seatbelt “sliced him open,” which required him to undergo surgeries that left him bedridden for weeks.

“As soon as I found out, I told my fiancé that I wanted to go home to visit him in the hospital,” she explained. “He flat out said no, and when I tried to have a conversation about it he kept talking over me saying, ‘There’s nothing to talk about I’m saying no.’ ”

“I got really p----- off and told him you’re not my parent, you’re my partner,” she continued. “You don’t get to just say no and there’s nothing else to talk about. He actually got up and left the house, and was gone all day and didn’t respond to my calls or texts.”

She recalled her fiancé not coming home until 4 a.m., at which time he discovered she wasn’t home. He then called her while he was “s---faced” and learned she stayed at a female friend’s house that night.

“I was beyond p-----. The next morning, I came home, packed a bag, got in the car, and left, without ever saying a word to him — he was completely knocked out the whole time,” she wrote. “I sent him a text saying I was going home and I’d talk to him when I got back, then I drove 4 hours to my hometown and spent the rest of the weekend there.”

Getty A hospital bed (stock image)

Once at her hometown, she visited her injured friend, who she said was “very grateful” and told her “it meant a lot to him” that she came.

“I was there for maybe an hour at most, and spent the rest of the time with my parents,” she explained. “When I came home on Monday, my fiancé and I had another huge fight about it, and he told me that I had basically cheated on him by going to the hospital to see another man.”

“Things have been super tense ever since. I don't regret visiting my friend in the hospital, but I do think I went about it in the wrong way,” she added, before asking “[am I the a------] for going to visit my ex in the hospital?”

Within 24 hours, her Reddit post incited more than 200 comments, with the majority of readers determining she was “NTA [not the a------].”

“This dude is too insecure to be in an adult relationship,” one person replied, while another commenter wrote, “He deserves no more of your time, energy, or consideration. Gather all your other exes to help you pack and move. Run and consider yourself lucky you aren’t married already.”

Some Redditors asked her to provide more details, which she answered.

“I need to be abundantly clear that I am not romantically interested in my ex,” she emphasized. “We dated from the ages of 14-18. We are both entirely different people now. That ship has LONG sailed.”

The woman also revealed she is a virgin, explaining, “The ex I visited in the hospital did not take my virginity. My husband will.”

In a final update, she defined the status of her relationship.

“My fiancé and I have talked about the situation since I posted this and agreed we both acted very poorly. Rather than talking things out, we both escalated off of each other until things reached this point,” she concluded. “We are taking some time apart to evaluate.”

