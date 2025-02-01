Mom Says She Wants to Charge Her Adult Children Rent for Still Living at Home — and Her Daughter Threatens to Quit Job

“My daughter has actually said she will quit her job and go on social assistance just so she can’t afford to pay me rent,” the mom wrote on Reddit

A mother is shocked by how her 25-year-old daughter “Emma” responded to her request to pay rent for still living at home.

The divorced mom, who is also housing her 23-year-old son “Ian,” turned to Reddit’s “Am I the A------” forum to describe her dilemma of providing for them while simultaneously trying to save for her retirement.

“I have asked them repeatedly to contribute a set amount each month towards household expenses since I can’t continue supporting them forever,” the mom wrote of her full-time working and debt-free children, adding that she’d “be happy with $100 each a week.”

The mom said she’s been paying for groceries, utilities and household items, while they’re responsible for their cars, personal items and phones.

“Ian doesn’t have a problem with this, but Emma thinks it’s my responsibility as her mother to support her financially until she’s ready to move out,” she noted. “My daughter has actually said she will quit her job and go on social assistance just so she can’t afford to pay me rent.”

The mom also said some of the daughter’s friends still live at home rent free, but the difference is their parents are married and both working.

Seeking outside opinions, the mom asked Redditors if she is in the wrong for asking for help from her adult children. Her question received more than 2,000 comments within five days.

“Emma has some wild ideas,” one person commneted. “You know, what? F--- the $100 a week. Kick her ungrateful a-- out, yesterday.”

Another Redditor responded, “Emma can go out and learn some real world problems and responsibilities. It’s time to kick her out. The fact that she threatened you. She threatened you to stop working and go on assistance.”

A third reader wrote that her children should be more grateful.

“Your kids are very lucky to have a parent who has supported them completely up to this point and should be willing to contribute to the household they live in,” the reader said.



