119 best early Prime Day deals to shop this weekend on Amazon Canada — up to 83% off tech, kitchen and more

Save up to 83 per cent (yes, seriously!) on Garmin, Google, Amazon Fire and more this weekend on Amazon Canada.

Best early Prime Day deals to shop this weekend in Canada (photos via Amazon).
Amazon Prime Day 2024 kicks off in just a few days, but if you can't wait until July 16-17 to save, Amazon Canada has released thousands of early Prime Day deals for weekend shoppers.

While the two-day sale technically commences on July 16 at 12:01 a.m. PDT, Canadian shoppers can already save on everything from brand-name TVs and laptops to kitchen essentials and gift-worthy devices (it's never too early to save on holiday gifts!).

Of course, our Yahoo Canada shopping experts will be covering everything and anything Amazon Prime Day starting on Monday, but until then, we've gone ahead and complied some of Amazon's best and steepest early Prime Day deals for your pre-Amazon Prime Day 2024 weekend perusal.

Remember, Prime Day is a member-exclusive event, so you'll need a Prime membership to access its steepest discounts. Not yet a member? You can sign up for a Prime membership here.

With tens of thousands of deals up for grabs, there will be something for everyone this Prime Day. Here is a sneak peek at some of the top deals from Amazon Prime Day 2024:

  • Save up to 50% on select Amazon devices, including Echo Spot, Blink Mini 2, and Ring Battery Doorbell Pro

  • Up to 66% off select devices, including a Fire TV Stick 4K Max bundle with an Xbox Controller and Fire TV 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV

  • Save up to 50% on select Garmin smartwatches

  • Up to 50% off select toothbrushes from Oral-B, Crest Whitestrips & more

  • Save up to 45% on select iRobot Roomba vacuums and Philips espresso machines & air fryers

  • Up to 40% off select HP laptops, Bose headphones and speakers

  • Save up to 30% on the Peloton Bike and 40% on select Peloton accessories

  • Save up to 30% on select toys & games from Hasbro, Mattel & more

  • Up to 35% off select Shark vacuums

  • Take up to 35% on select Keurig coffee brewers

  • Masticating Slow Cold Press Juicer

    $170$1,000
    Save $830
    See at Amazon

  • Blink Outdoor 4 wire-free smart security camera

    $200$500
    Save $300
    See at Amazon

  • Samsonite Centric 2 Hardside Dual-Spinner 2pc Luggage Set

    $262$580
    Save $318
    See at Amazon

  • Yamaha SR-C20 Sound Bar For TV With Built-In Bluetooth

    $169$330
    Save $161
    See at Amazon

  • AstroAI Tire Inflator Portable Air Compressor

    $36$60
    Save $24
    See at Amazon

  • Retinol Moisturizer with Collagen Cream and Hyaluronic Acid

    $18$30
    Save $12
    See at Amazon

  • Laresar Robot Vacuums and Mop Combo

    $180$280
    Save $100
    See at Amazon

  • Philips One for Kids by Sonicare Battery Toothbrush

    $17$25
    Save $8
    See at Amazon

  • Amazon Fire TV 50" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV

    $420$600
    Save $180
    See at Amazon

  • Amazon Basics Vacuum Compression Storage Bags with Hand Pump

    $34$45
    Save $11
    See at Amazon

  • Amazon Basics Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Dutch Oven

    $49$65
    Save $16
    See at Amazon

  • Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Machine

    $129$168
    Save $39
    See at Amazon

  • Amazon Fire TV 55" Omni QLED Series 4K UHD smart TV

    $640$830
    Save $190
    See at Amazon

  • Philips Sonicare Power Flosser 3000 Cordless

    $80$100
    Save $20
    See at Amazon

  • Philips One by Sonicare Rechargeable Toothbrush

    $45$55
    Save $10
    See at Amazon

  • AIRTHINGS Wave Plus Indoor Air Quality Monitor

    $240$280
    Save $40
    See at Amazon

  • Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 Instant Camera

    $90$100
    Save $10
    See at Amazon

  • Dishwasher Cleaner And Deodorizer Tablets, 24 Pack

    $19$21
    Save $2
    See at Amazon

