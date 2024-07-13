Save up to 83 per cent (yes, seriously!) on Garmin, Google, Amazon Fire and more this weekend on Amazon Canada.

Best early Prime Day deals to shop this weekend in Canada (photos via Amazon).

Amazon Prime Day 2024 kicks off in just a few days, but if you can't wait until July 16-17 to save, Amazon Canada has released thousands of early Prime Day deals for weekend shoppers.

While the two-day sale technically commences on July 16 at 12:01 a.m. PDT, Canadian shoppers can already save on everything from brand-name TVs and laptops to kitchen essentials and gift-worthy devices (it's never too early to save on holiday gifts!).

Of course, our Yahoo Canada shopping experts will be covering everything and anything Amazon Prime Day starting on Monday, but until then, we've gone ahead and complied some of Amazon's best and steepest early Prime Day deals for your pre-Amazon Prime Day 2024 weekend perusal.

Remember, Prime Day is a member-exclusive event, so you'll need a Prime membership to access its steepest discounts. Not yet a member? You can sign up for a Prime membership here.

Best early Prime Day deals: Editors' Picks

Masticating Slow Cold Press Juicer $170 $1,000 Save $830 See at Amazon

Monster Wireless Earbuds $40 $160 Save $120 See at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote $27 $60 Save $33 See at Amazon

Google Pixel Watch $200 $444 Save $244 See at Amazon

Gain Super Sized Flings Laundry Detergent Pacs $20 $25 Save $5 See at Amazon

Soundcore by Anker Life Q30 Hybrid Noise Cancelling Headphones $54 $110 Save $56 See at Amazon

PLANTIFIQUE Korean Hydrating Foot Mask $22 $26 Save $4 See at Amazon

Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Stainless Steel Tumbler $39 $45 Save $6 See at Amazon

Lefant Robot Vacuum $150 $280 Save $130 See at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 65" Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV $700 $1,000 Save $300 See at Amazon

Fitbit Charge 6 Advanced Health and Fitness Tracker $170 $220 Save $50 See at Amazon

Mario Badescu Hydrating Overnight Mask with Peptides $27 $31 Save $4 See at Amazon

What goes on sale for Prime Day?

With tens of thousands of deals up for grabs, there will be something for everyone this Prime Day. Here is a sneak peek at some of the top deals from Amazon Prime Day 2024:

Save up to 50% on select Amazon devices, including Echo Spot, Blink Mini 2, and Ring Battery Doorbell Pro

Up to 66% off select devices, including a Fire TV Stick 4K Max bundle with an Xbox Controller and Fire TV 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV

Save up to 50% on select Garmin smartwatches

Up to 50% off select toothbrushes from Oral-B, Crest Whitestrips & more

Save up to 45% on select iRobot Roomba vacuums and Philips espresso machines & air fryers

Up to 40% off select HP laptops, Bose headphones and speakers

Save up to 30% on the Peloton Bike and 40% on select Peloton accessories

Save up to 30% on select toys & games from Hasbro, Mattel & more

Up to 35% off select Shark vacuums

Take up to 35% on select Keurig coffee brewers

Early Prime Day deals: Save 70% and up

Take 83% off a Masticating Juicer | Shop for $170 $1,000

Save 83% on an Ajmori 1,200LB Weight Bench | Shop for $140 $800

Masticating Slow Cold Press Juicer $170 $1,000 Save $830 See at Amazon

Monster N-Lite 206 Wireless Earbuds $50 $200 Save $150 See at Amazon

BUGANI M99 Bluetooth Speaker $40 $150 Save $110 See at Amazon

Early Prime Day deals: Save 60-69%

Blink Outdoor 4 wire-free smart security camera $200 $500 Save $300 See at Amazon

OXIKEN 16 mm Pickleball Paddles $80 $200 Save $120 See at Amazon

Early Prime Day deals: Save 50-59%

Echo Show 8 $75 $170 Save $95 See at Amazon

Samsonite Centric 2 Hardside Dual-Spinner 2pc Luggage Set $262 $580 Save $318 See at Amazon

SGIN 17.3" IPS Full HD Laptop $410 $885 Save $475 See at Amazon

Blink Video Doorbell $32 $65 Save $33 See at Amazon

DREAM PAIRS Arch Sport Flip Flops $23 $46 Save $23 See at Amazon

Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) $60 $120 Save $60 See at Amazon

Early Prime Day deals: Save 40-49%

Yamaha SR-C20 Sound Bar For TV With Built-In Bluetooth $169 $330 Save $161 See at Amazon

Amazon Smart Plug $20 $35 Save $15 See at Amazon

Google Pixel 7a - 128GB $349 $599 Save $250 See at Amazon

AstroAI Tire Inflator Portable Air Compressor $36 $60 Save $24 See at Amazon

Early Prime Day deals: Save 30-39%

39% off: Retinol Collagen Cream | Shop for $18 $30

Retinol Moisturizer with Collagen Cream and Hyaluronic Acid $18 $30 Save $12 See at Amazon

Lysol Laundry Disinfectant $6 $10 Save $4 See at Amazon

Laresar Robot Vacuums and Mop Combo $180 $280 Save $100 See at Amazon

All-new Echo Spot (2024 release) $65 $100 Save $35 See at Amazon

Philips One for Kids by Sonicare Battery Toothbrush $17 $25 Save $8 See at Amazon

MANSCAPED The Lawn Mower 4.0 PRO $87 $125 Save $38 See at Amazon

DASH My Mug Ice Cream Maker Machine $46 $66 Save $20 See at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 50" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV $420 $600 Save $180 See at Amazon

Early Prime Day deals: Save 20-29%

Arishine Snail Mucin Anti-Aging Serum $24 $33 Save $9 See at Amazon

Fitbit Versa 4 Fitness Smart Watch $190 $260 Save $70 See at Amazon

PAUDIN Knife Set $110 $150 Save $40 See at Amazon

Amazon Basics Vacuum Compression Storage Bags with Hand Pump $34 $45 Save $11 See at Amazon

Amazon Basics Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Dutch Oven $49 $65 Save $16 See at Amazon

Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Machine $129 $168 Save $39 See at Amazon

Easy Off BBQ Grill Cleaner $5 $7 Save $2 See at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 55" Omni QLED Series 4K UHD smart TV $640 $830 Save $190 See at Amazon

Mini Chainsaw Cordless 6" $80 $100 Save $20 See at Amazon

Philips Sonicare Power Flosser 3000 Cordless $80 $100 Save $20 See at Amazon

Lip Plumper Nourishing Berry Lip Mask $12 $15 Save $3 See at Amazon

Early Prime Day deals: Save 10-19%

Save 18% on a Golf Rangefinder | Shop for $131 $160

18% off: Philips One by Sonicare Rechargeable Toothbrush | Shop for $45 $55

Philips One by Sonicare Rechargeable Toothbrush $45 $55 Save $10 See at Amazon

Philips Multigroom Series 3000 $25 $30 Save $5 See at Amazon

De'Longhi EcoDecalk Descaler $17 $20 Save $3 See at Amazon

AIRTHINGS Wave Plus Indoor Air Quality Monitor $240 $280 Save $40 See at Amazon

Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 Instant Camera $90 $100 Save $10 See at Amazon

Dishwasher Cleaner And Deodorizer Tablets, 24 Pack $19 $21 Save $2 See at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.