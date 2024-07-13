119 best early Prime Day deals to shop this weekend on Amazon Canada — up to 83% off tech, kitchen and more
Save up to 83 per cent (yes, seriously!) on Garmin, Google, Amazon Fire and more this weekend on Amazon Canada.
Amazon Prime Day 2024 kicks off in just a few days, but if you can't wait until July 16-17 to save, Amazon Canada has released thousands of early Prime Day deals for weekend shoppers.
While the two-day sale technically commences on July 16 at 12:01 a.m. PDT, Canadian shoppers can already save on everything from brand-name TVs and laptops to kitchen essentials and gift-worthy devices (it's never too early to save on holiday gifts!).
Of course, our Yahoo Canada shopping experts will be covering everything and anything Amazon Prime Day starting on Monday, but until then, we've gone ahead and complied some of Amazon's best and steepest early Prime Day deals for your pre-Amazon Prime Day 2024 weekend perusal.
Remember, Prime Day is a member-exclusive event, so you'll need a Prime membership to access its steepest discounts. Not yet a member? You can sign up for a Prime membership here.
Best early Prime Day deals: Editors' Picks
Monster Wireless Earbuds$40$160Save $120
Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote$27$60Save $33
Google Pixel Watch$200$444Save $244
Gain Super Sized Flings Laundry Detergent Pacs$20$25Save $5
Soundcore by Anker Life Q30 Hybrid Noise Cancelling Headphones$54$110Save $56
PLANTIFIQUE Korean Hydrating Foot Mask$22$26Save $4
Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Stainless Steel Tumbler$39$45Save $6
Lefant Robot Vacuum$150$280Save $130
Amazon Fire TV 65" Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV$700$1,000Save $300
Fitbit Charge 6 Advanced Health and Fitness Tracker$170$220Save $50
Mario Badescu Hydrating Overnight Mask with Peptides$27$31Save $4
What goes on sale for Prime Day?
With tens of thousands of deals up for grabs, there will be something for everyone this Prime Day. Here is a sneak peek at some of the top deals from Amazon Prime Day 2024:
Save up to 50% on select Amazon devices, including Echo Spot, Blink Mini 2, and Ring Battery Doorbell Pro
Up to 66% off select devices, including a Fire TV Stick 4K Max bundle with an Xbox Controller and Fire TV 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV
Save up to 50% on select Garmin smartwatches
Up to 50% off select toothbrushes from Oral-B, Crest Whitestrips & more
Save up to 45% on select iRobot Roomba vacuums and Philips espresso machines & air fryers
Up to 40% off select HP laptops, Bose headphones and speakers
Save up to 30% on the Peloton Bike and 40% on select Peloton accessories
Save up to 30% on select toys & games from Hasbro, Mattel & more
Up to 35% off select Shark vacuums
Take up to 35% on select Keurig coffee brewers
Early Prime Day deals: Save 70% and up
Take 83% off a Masticating Juicer | Shop for $170
$1,000
Save 83% on an Ajmori 1,200LB Weight Bench | Shop for $140
$800
75% off: Oraolo Wearable Bluetooth Speaker | Shop for $40
$160
Take 75% off Monster N-Lite 206 Wireless Earbuds | Shop for $50
$200
74% off: Bluetooth Headphones | Shop for $34
$130
Monster N-Lite 206 Wireless Earbuds$50$200Save $150
Take 73% off Monster Wireless Earbuds | Shop for $40
$150
73% off a BUGANI Bluetooth Speaker | Shop for $40
$150
72% off: Norton 360 2024 Antivirus Software | Shop for $25
$90
BUGANI M99 Bluetooth Speaker$40$150Save $110
Early Prime Day deals: Save 60-69%
69% off: Monster N-Lite 200 AirLinks Wireless Earbuds | Shop for $40
$130
Take 68% off Apple MFi Certified iPhone Chargers | Shop for $13
$40
Take 60% off a Blink Outdoor 4 wire-free smart security camera | Shop for $200
$500
Blink Outdoor 4 wire-free smart security camera$200$500Save $300
Save 60% on a DEWALT 20V MAX* XR Cordless Polisher Kit | Shop for $579
$1,464
60% off: Pickleball Paddles | Shop for $80
$200
OXIKEN 16 mm Pickleball Paddles$80$200Save $120
Early Prime Day deals: Save 50-59%
Take 57% off this SGIN 10" Tablet | Shop for $100
$231
Save 56% on an Echo Show 8 | Shop for $75
$170
Take 55% off an Amazon Fire TV Stick | Shop for $27
$60
Echo Show 8$75$170Save $95
55% off: Samsonite Centric 2 Hardside Dual-Spinner Luggage | Shop for $262
$580
Take 55% off a Google Pixel Watch | Shop for $200
$444
Save 54% on a Monster Bluetooth Speaker | Shop for $60
$130
Samsonite Centric 2 Hardside Dual-Spinner 2pc Luggage Set$262$580Save $318
54% off: SGIN 17.3" IPS Full HD Laptop | Shop for $410
$885
54% off: TODO Under-Desk Treadmill | Shop for $139
$300
53% off: 8-Piece Triply Cookware Set | Shop for $220
$472
SGIN 17.3" IPS Full HD Laptop$410$885Save $475
Up to 53% off NORTIV 8 Slide Sandals | Shop for $18
$37
51% off: Blink Video Doorbell | Shop for $32
$65
51% off: USB C Charger 3-Port | Shop for $20
$40
Blink Video Doorbell$32$65Save $33
Take 51% off Soundcore by Anker Life Q30 Noise Cancelling Headphones | Shop for $54
$110
Save 50% on a Blink Outdoor 4 Floodlight Camera | Shop for $85
$170
Take 50% off DREAM PAIRS Flip Flops | Shop for $23
$46
DREAM PAIRS Arch Sport Flip Flops$23$46Save $23
50% off: Blink Mini indoor smart security camera | Shop for $20
$40
Take 50% off an Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) | Shop for $60
$120
Save 50% on a Blink Video Doorbell + Mini Camera | Shop for $52
$105
Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen)$60$120Save $60
Early Prime Day deals: Save 40-49%
Save 49% on a Yamaha SR-C20 Sound Bar with built-in Bluetooth | Shop for $169
$330
Take 47% off a Jumper 16" Laptop | Shop for $427
$800
Save 46% on a Label Maker Machine | Shop for $23
$43
Yamaha SR-C20 Sound Bar For TV With Built-In Bluetooth$169$330Save $161
46% off: Lefant Robot Vacuum | Shop for $150
$280
Take 44% off 100FT Outdoor String Lights | Shop for $50
$90
Save 43% on an Amazon Smart Plug | Shop for $20
$35
Amazon Smart Plug$20$35Save $15
42% off: Google Pixel 7a - 128GB | Shop for $349
$599
Save 42% on a Ring Stick Up Cam Battery | Shop for $75
$130
Take 42% off an Epson Expression Printer | Shop for $70
$120
Google Pixel 7a - 128GB$349$599Save $250
Save 41% on a Portable Air Compressor | Shop for $36
$60
40% off this 2-piece Samsonite luggage set | Shop for $250
$415
Take 40% off soundcore by Anker Life P3 Noise Cancelling Earbuds | Shop for $60
$100
Save 40% on a RENPHO Body Fat Smart BMI Scale | Shop for $30
$50
AstroAI Tire Inflator Portable Air Compressor$36$60Save $24
Early Prime Day deals: Save 30-39%
39% off: Retinol Collagen Cream | Shop for $18
$30
Retinol Moisturizer with Collagen Cream and Hyaluronic Acid$18$30Save $12
39% off: Samsung Odyssey G4 27" 1080p HD IPS LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor | Shop for $245
$400
Take 38% off soundcore by Anker P20i True Wireless Earbuds | Shop for $25
$40
Take 37% off a MoKo Electric Spin Scrubber | Shop for $44
$70
37% off: Lysol Laundry Disinfectant | Shop for $6
$10
Lysol Laundry Disinfectant$6$10Save $4
36% off: Laresar Robot Vacuums and Mop Combo | Shop for $180
$280
Take 36% off this Samsung 32" FHD 75Hz LED FreeSync Monitor | Shop for $178
$280
36% off: DEWALT 20V MAX Compact Jobsite Blower | Shop for $114
$179
Laresar Robot Vacuums and Mop Combo$180$280Save $100
35% off: Echo Spot (2024) smart alarm clock | Shop for $65
$100
Save 35% on these Velvet, Non-Slip Clothes Hangers | Shop for $19
$29
Take 35% off a DEWALT 20V MAX Brushless Cordless Impact Driver | Shop for $129
$199
All-new Echo Spot (2024 release)$65$100Save $35
Save 35% on a Pillow Top Mattress Topper | Shop for $130
$200
Take 33% off a roborock S7 Max Ultra Robot Vacuum and Mop | Shop for $1,200
$1,800
32% off: Philips One for Kids Battery Toothbrush | Shop for $17
$25
Philips One for Kids by Sonicare Battery Toothbrush$17$25Save $8
31% off: Airwick Plug-in Scented Oil Refills | Shop for $27
$39
Save 30% on a Vitamix Propel Series 750 Blender | Shop for $553
$790
30% off: MANSCAPED The Lawn Mower | Shop for $87
$125
MANSCAPED The Lawn Mower 4.0 PRO$87$125Save $38
30% off: Amazon Fire TV 65" Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV | Shop for $700
$1,000
Take 30% off Epson EcoTank Printer | Shop for $230
$330
Save 30% on a DASH My Mug Ice Cream Maker Machine | Shop for $46
$66
DASH My Mug Ice Cream Maker Machine$46$66Save $20
Save 30% on a De'Longhi Magnifica Evo Coffee and Espresso Machine | Shop for $700
$1,000
30% off: Amazon Fire TV 50" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV | Shop for $420
$600
Amazon Fire TV 50" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV$420$600Save $180
Early Prime Day deals: Save 20-29%
29% off: Alexa Voice Remote Pro | Shop for $32
$45
Take 29% off an Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet | Shop for $135
$190
28% off: Arishine Snail Mucin Serum | Shop for $24
$33
Arishine Snail Mucin Anti-Aging Serum$24$33Save $9
Save 27% on European Travel Plug Adapters | Shop for $22
$30
Take 27% off Finish Quantum Jet Dry Dishwasher Rinse Aid | Shop for $8
$11
27% off: Fitbit Versa 4 fitness smartwatch | Shop for $190
$260
Fitbit Versa 4 Fitness Smart Watch$190$260Save $70
Take 27% off Finish Quantum Jet Dry Dishwasher Rinse Aid | Shop for $8
$11
27% off: PAUDIN Knife Set | Shop for $110
$150
26% off a TCL 65" Class S4 4K LED Smart TV with Fire TV | Shop for $515
$700
PAUDIN Knife Set$110$150Save $40
Take 26% off a dehumidifier | Shop for $171
$230
26% off: Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Prestige 9900 | Shop for $370
$500
25% off: Amazon Basics Vacuum Compression Storage Bags with Hand Pump | Shop for $34
$45
Amazon Basics Vacuum Compression Storage Bags with Hand Pump$34$45Save $11
25% off: AsperX 2-Pack USB C Output Portable Charger Power Bank | Shop for $40
$53
Save 25% on a BLUETTI Solar Panel PV120 | Shop for $299
$399
Take 25% off an Amazon Basics Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Dutch Oven | Shop for $49
$65
Amazon Basics Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Dutch Oven$49$65Save $16
24% off: JBL Flip 6 Portable Bluetooth Speaker | Shop for $130
$170
Take 23% off a Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Machine | $129
$168
Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Machine$129$168Save $39
23% off: Fitbit Charge 6 Advanced Health and Fitness Tracker | Shop for $170
$220
Save 23% on this TCL 50" Class S4 4K LED Smart TV with Fire TV | Shop for $330
$430
Take 23% off Dog Poop Bags | Shop for $21
$28
23% off: Easy Off BBQ Grill Cleaner | Shop for $5
$7
Easy Off BBQ Grill Cleaner$5$7Save $2
23% off: Amazon Fire TV 55" Omni QLED Series 4K UHD smart TV | Shop for $640
$830
Save 23% on a Fitbit Inspire 3 Health and Fitness Tracker | Shop for $100
$130
22% off: Dewalt 20V MAX XR Cordless Hammer Driver Drill Combo Kit | Shop for $349
$449
Take 22% off an ASUS ROG Ally 7" 120Hz Gaming Handheld | Shop for $698
$900
Save 21% on an Air Mattress with Built-in Pump | Shop for $110
$140
Amazon Fire TV 55" Omni QLED Series 4K UHD smart TV$640$830Save $190
21% off: Mkicesky Cervical Support Pillow | Shop for $47
$60
Save 20% on Webber Naturals Magnesium Citrate | Shop for $16
$20
Take 20% off a 6" mini chainsaw | Shop for $80
$100
Mini Chainsaw Cordless 6"$80$100Save $20
Save 20% on Skullcandy Hesh Evo Headphones | Shop for $80
$100
20% off: Bitvae Water Flosser | Shop for $40
$50
Save 20% on Philips Sonicare Power Flosser | Shop for $80
$100
Philips Sonicare Power Flosser 3000 Cordless$80$100Save $20
Take 20% off the Breville the Barista Touch Espresso Machine | Shop for $1,280
$1,600
Save 20% Gain Super Sized Flings Laundry Detergent Pacs | Shop for $20
$25
20% off: Lip Plumper Nourishing Berry Lip Mask | Shop for $12
$15
Lip Plumper Nourishing Berry Lip Mask$12$15Save $3
Early Prime Day deals: Save 10-19%
Save 18% on a Golf Rangefinder | Shop for $131
$160
18% off: Philips One by Sonicare Rechargeable Toothbrush | Shop for $45
$55
Philips One by Sonicare Rechargeable Toothbrush$45$55Save $10
Take 17% off a Handsfree Neck Fan | Shop for $50
$60
17% off: Philips Multigroom Series 3000 | Shop for $25
$30
Save 17% on the BLACK+DECKER 20V MAX Cordless String Trimmer | Shop for $119
$144
Philips Multigroom Series 3000$25$30Save $5
16% off: Hisense 50" QLED 4K UHD Google TV with 4K AI Upscaler | Shop for $378
$448
Save 16% on a PetSafe Stay and Play Wireless Pet Fence | Shop for $387
$463
Take 15% off a De'Longhi EcoDecalk Descaler | Shop for $17
$20
De'Longhi EcoDecalk Descaler$17$20Save $3
15% off: PLANTIFIQUE Korean Hydrating Foot Mask | Shop for $22
$26
Save 14% on Resolve Ultra Pet Stain & Odour Remover Spray | Shop for $9
$10
14% off: Mario Badescu Hydrating Overnight Mask | Shop for $27
$31
Take 14% off an AIRTHINGS Wave Plus Indoor Air Quality Monitor | Shop for $240
$280
AIRTHINGS Wave Plus Indoor Air Quality Monitor$240$280Save $40
Save 13% on a COSORI Air Fryer 5Qt | Shop for $130
$150
11% off: X-Hose Pro Expandable Garden Hose 100Ft | Shop for $70
$79
Save 10% on a Garmin Drive 53 GPS Navigator | Shop for $179
$200
10% off: RESOLVE Carpet Cleaner | Shop for $22
$25
Take 10% off a Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 Instant Camera | Shop for $90
$100
Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 Instant Camera$90$100Save $10
10% off: BRITSOU 50 Pints Dehumidifier | Shop for $207
$230
Save 10% on a Sony Alpha ZV-E10 Mirrorless Vlog Camera Kit | Shop for $898
$998
Take 10% off Dishwasher Cleaner And Deodorizer Tablets | Shop for $19
$21
Dishwasher Cleaner And Deodorizer Tablets, 24 Pack$19$21Save $2
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
