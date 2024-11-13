15 Walmart Black Friday deals that rival even Amazon prices, starting at $4

Before you go on a spending spree this week, check out these Black Friday sales on Ninja, Keurig, HP, KitchenAid, Yankee Candle and more.

What's better than tackling your holiday to-do list early? Saving a bundle while you're at it! Plus, when you start your shopping now, you can get ahead of any potential shipping delays and avoid inflation-induced price hikes. Starting now, Walmart's Black Friday sale features price rollbacks in every department in the store. Not only are the deals worth checking out — some are even better than the prices you'll find at Amazon (yes, really!).

Need proof? This popular cordless stick vac is $120 at Amazon. At Walmart, it's just 99! And this Ninja air fryer? Down to $59 at Walmart, while it's $100 at Amazon. Planning a holiday trip? This 3-piece Travelhouse hardcase set is $85 at Walmart, but has a $130 price tag at Amazon.

Interested to see what other Walmart offers are besting the competition over at Amazon? Keep scrolling.

The best Walmart Black Friday deals

Walmart Carote Nonstick Pots and Pans Set, 10-Piece $65 $299 Save $234 Whether you're hosting Thanksgiving, Friendsgiving or just a holiday dinner party, now's the time to make sure you have the right tools to make magic happen in the kitchen. Pots and pans are essential and this top-rated Carote set is a worthy investment. It includes everything you'll need to boil, fry, simmer and more, all for a low price of $65 at Walmart. Add the set to your Amazon cart and you should be prepared to pay $80. $65 at Walmart

Walmart Travelhouse 3-Piece Hardshell Luggage Set $85 $400 Save $315 This lightweight hardshell luggage — available in nine colors — is everything you need to stay organized while getting away this fall and winter. Included are 20", 24" and 28"-high cases, with the smallest being carry-on ready. They also sport multi-directional spinner wheels for easy maneuvering through busy airports, plus multiple compartments and zippered pockets to keep your items neatly organized. Walmart's got this must-have set of three for just $85 — a price that beats Amazon's $130. $85 at Walmart

Walmart HP 15.6-Inch Windows Laptop $199 $379 Save $180 One of the major features of this HP Laptop 15 is its 15.6-inch touchscreen that comes with HD resolution. It comes with Windows 11 Home in S Mode pre-installed for an operating system that maximizes the capabilities of its touchscreen. It won’t challenge the top-tier models, but it will be more than enough for those who are planning to use it for browsing, writing reports, building presentations and streaming shows. Now only $199, at Amazon it's $254. $199 at Walmart

Walmart Apple AirPods with Charging Case (2nd Generation) $89 $129 Save $40 There's a reason AirPods always sell out: They're seriously awesome. Sure, everyone might rave about AirPods Pro, but those cost a pretty penny. These second-generation AirPods provide a comparable level of sound, are easy to use and just plain look great. What's more, their charging case slips easily into a pocket or purse (you might even forget it's in there!), and each charge delivers three hours of audio heaven. Forty bucks off a pair of these stellar buds is music to our ears too. At Amazon they'd set you back $150 — that's more than the regular price at Walmart! $89 at Walmart

Walmart Tineco A10-D Plus Cordless Stick Vac $99 $149 Save $50 This Tineco is a great choice if you want to keep your budget under $100. (On Amazon, it's $120.) It's top-notch at vacuuming edges and does a solid job at cleaning up bare floors while taking on debris from carpets. The run time is about 13 minutes on low mode and 11 minutes on high mode, and it has a color-coded light to warn you when the battery is about to run out. It's quiet and gets a top score for emissions test, which is helpful if you have allergies. $99 at Walmart

Walmart Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker $149 $199 Save $50 Summer may be over, but that doesn't meet your cold dessert cravings need to be. This wildly popular ice cream churns out everything from ice cream and sorbet to milkshakes and more — just add your ingredients freeze overnight, press a button and ... ta-da! Plus, you'll be able to customize your creation with your favorite mix-ins. (Try flavors like pumpkin and apple cinnamon for fall.) It's $31 cheaper than at Amazon, so "scoop" it up while you can. $149 at Walmart

Walmart Keurig K-Slim + Iced Single-Serve Coffee Maker $85 $130 Save $45 Solo dwellers or couples whose children have left the nest will appreciate the ability to make a single cup of coffee when the craving strikes thanks to this sleek and slim Keurig. You can choose from three cup sizes, plus there's the option to brew over iced if you want a frosty drink. It's a steal at Walmart for $85. At Amazon, it's $100. $85 at Walmart

Walmart Ninja 4-Quart Air Fryer $59 $89 Save $30 This jack-of-all-trades performs four crucial kitchen functions: air-frying, roasting, reheating and dehydrating. The basket is deep enough to fit a slew of chicken chunks, and easy to clean. If you're feeding a large brood, yes, you may be better served by a larger model, but this 4-quart option is perfect for singletons, couples or a pair of hungry, hungry housemates. It's also $21 cheaper than you'll find it at Amazon. $59 at Walmart

Walmart KitchenAid 2-Speed Hand Blender $35 $45 Save $10 Making creamy, smooth soups is light work with this easy-to-use immersion blender. Rather than transferring hot liquid to a traditional blender, this gadget lets you gently pulse the ingredients right in the pot until your creation is your desired consistency. Today, shoppers can buy this blender brand new at Walmart for $35. Even the refurbished model is more expensive at Amazon. $35 at Walmart

Walmart Ninja NeverDull Essential Stainless Steel Knife Set, 12-Piece $159 $239 Save $80 We've said it before and we'll say it again — dull knives are more dangerous than sharp ones. So if it's been a while since you've invested in new cutlery, use this price drop as an opportunity to upgrade. This Ninja Foodi set gets rave reviews from shoppers and includes 10 different knives plus kitchen shears and a built-in sharpener. It's a whopping $200 at Amazon, but savvy shoppers can nab it for $159 at Walmart. $159 at Walmart

