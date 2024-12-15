23 People Who Woke Up One Morning Over The Last Week And Completely And Totally Destroyed Their Entire Lives

1.The person whose car I'm sure smells absolutely scrumptious:

2.The person who will be finding stray pees in their kitchen for the rest of their life:

3.The person who almost had an amazing day:

4.The person who lives next door to the dang GRINCH:

5.The person who had to share the road with this joker:

6.The person who met a new furry friend while eating oatmeal:

Don't worry, the bat was okay, and the human got a rabies shot. u/pabbit41 / Via reddit.com

7.The person whose phone just hit the cold tub:

8.The person whose freezer has seen better days... much better days:

9.The person who lived my ACTUAL worst nightmare:

10.The person who may have forgotten something important:

11.The person who will never feel safe walking on that carpet again:

12.The person whose house now needs to be condemned:

13.The person who most certainly did NOT follow the rules:

14.The person whose toaster let them down when they needed it the most:

15.The person who better not take any advice from Lansford Hastings on how to make it through this snow:

16.The person who found a brand new kind of yeasty laundry detergent:

17.The person who is going to be a-diggin' through some butter:

18.The person whose packaging was the opposite of discreet. In fact, I'd go so far as to say it was creet:

19.The person who lived the "mistah mistah" nightmare:

20.The person who will curse that pink bike until the end of their days:

21.The person who gave themselves a new paint job:

22.The person who knows 2025's hottest look will be "shirt that got caught in a tool at the job site":

23.And the person whose entire world just got rocked by a pill mix-up: