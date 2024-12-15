23 People Who Woke Up One Morning Over The Last Week And Completely And Totally Destroyed Their Entire Lives

Dave Stopera
·2 min read

1.The person whose car I'm sure smells absolutely scrumptious:

Spilled pot of creamy pasta sauce on car floor, surrounded by a pink crockpot and a shoe
u/longdevelopment-461 / Via reddit.com

2.The person who will be finding stray pees in their kitchen for the rest of their life:

Peas scattered on a kitchen floor, spilling from an open bag next to a stove and washing machine
reddit.com

3.The person who almost had an amazing day:

Person holding a counterfeit $100 bill with "TRUMP 2024" and "Take America Back" printed on the reverse side
u/fluffh34d420 / Via reddit.com

4.The person who lives next door to the dang GRINCH:

A frayed electrical cord with exposed wires is seen outdoors on a dirt surface next to a warning label

I'm serious!

u/8BallQueenL7 / Via reddit.com

5.The person who had to share the road with this joker:

Car driving on a snowy road with a large pile of snow covering the roof and hood
u/boyoflondon / Via reddit.com

6.The person who met a new furry friend while eating oatmeal:

Bat lying in a bowl of cereal with caption, "A bat flew into me and fell into my breakfast"

7.The person whose phone just hit the cold tub:

Hand holding a smartphone covered in frost, with visible cold patches
u/fareastfrez / Via reddit.com

8.The person whose freezer has seen better days... much better days:

An old, ice-filled freezer with thick frost build-up and a heavy accumulation of ice on the shelves and walls
u/FUMoney2030 / Via reddit.com

9.The person who lived my ACTUAL worst nightmare:

A dead insect, possibly a grasshopper, lying on a crumpled paper towel
u/roryalan / Via reddit.com

10.The person who may have forgotten something important:

Backpack across the country in a "find my device" screen
u/dingdongbannu88 / Via reddit.com

11.The person who will never feel safe walking on that carpet again:

thumb tacks blending into a carpet
u/qwerdio / Via reddit.com

12.The person whose house now needs to be condemned:

A jar of multicolored glitter all over the floor
u/jordydex / Via reddit.com

13.The person who most certainly did NOT follow the rules:

Staircase with a sign at the top that reads, "Please don't fall down the steps."
u/tuxedofloorca / Via reddit.com

14.The person whose toaster let them down when they needed it the most:

Half-burnt rectangular pizza on a baking sheet, with one side cooked properly and the other side charred
u/teagana999 / Via reddit.com

15.The person who better not take any advice from Lansford Hastings on how to make it through this snow:

Snow blocking a garage doorway
u/0mysticmemories / Via reddit.com

16.The person who found a brand new kind of yeasty laundry detergent:

Inside of a washing machine drum, with visible stains on the inner surface
u/level-bed-631 / Via reddit.com

17.The person who is going to be a-diggin' through some butter:

Person holding a ring above a container of butter, with a wooden spoon resting inside the container
u/kscriber / Via reddit.com

18.The person whose packaging was the opposite of discreet. In fact, I'd go so far as to say it was creet:

A shipping label on a package with text about the contents: "Ball Gag Nipple Clamp." Parts of the label are blacked out for privacy
u/crueltyfreecutie / Via reddit.com

19.The person who lived the "mistah mistah" nightmare:

View from a high angle showing a fallen air conditioning unit and scattered debris on a sidewalk below
u/ddestructotron / Via reddit.com

20.The person who will curse that pink bike until the end of their days:

Two bikes locked together, one pink and one blue, using a combination cable lock on a wet sidewalk
u/maltdizney / Via reddit.com

21.The person who gave themselves a new paint job:

A newly installed white wooden accessibility ramp leads up to a porch with a railing and a nearby red mailbox
u/girlghostcoasttocoast / Via reddit.com

22.The person who knows 2025's hottest look will be "shirt that got caught in a tool at the job site":

A person wearing a shirt that's tangled up in some kind of tool
u/Ryan_is_my_real_name / Via reddit.com

23.And the person whose entire world just got rocked by a pill mix-up:

One bottle is "Relax & Sleep" and one is "Colon Cleanser," and the bottles look the same

Lord help us.

u/charleselliot33 / Via reddit.com

Latest Stories