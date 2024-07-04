49 best July 4th sales you can shop in Canada — deals up to 75% off at Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon & more

Save on tech, home, fashion and so much more this July 4th.

Best Fourth of July sales you can shop in Canada (Photos via Adidas, Canadian Tire, Coach Outlet & Best Buy Canada).

Canada Day is over — but the long weekend deals are still going strong thanks to a ton of July 4th deals from south of the border. This Fourth of July, our Yahoo Canada shopping experts are here to help you find the best, steepest, and most celebration-worthy deals that, yes, even Canadians can shop. In addition to Best Buy's Black Friday in summer sale and Amazon's early Prime Day deals, Canadians can save big on everything from mattresses and lawnmowers to sunscreen and designer totes. Below, I've rounded up the best 4th of July sales worth shopping for in Canada and highlighted a few deals in particular that I think you'll like. To browse the edit, scroll below.

Best July 4th tech deals in Canada

Garmin fenix 7X Sapphire Solar 51mm Smartwatch $800 $1,200 Save $400 See at Best Buy Canada

HP : Now through July 7, hundreds on select laptops, Chromebooks and more.

Lenovo: It's Black Friday in July — save up to 67% on select laptops.

ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 3 AMD (13”) $885 $2,699 Save $1,814 See at Lenovo

Staples : Save on devices from Apple, ASUS, Lenovo & more.

Walmart Canada: Save up to 40% on electronics during The Big Save sale.

iPhone 13 Mini $499 $1,359 Save $860 See at Walmart

Best July 4th fashion deals in Canada

Adidas: Take home sneakers, accessories, apparel and more for up to 60% off.

Forum Low Shoes $70 $140 Save $70 See at Adidas

Alo Yoga : Score yoga and workout apparel for up to 40% off

Athleta : Save up to 70% during the semi-annual sale.

Coach : Take up to 40% off select styles.

Coach Outlet: Save up to 70%, plus take an additional 15% off sitewide.

Aria Shoulder Bag $137 $460 Save $323 See at Coach Outlet

Everlane : Get up to 75% off during Everlane's summer sale.

Foot Locker : Save on Nike, Converse, Champion and more.

Frank And Oak : Save up to 70% during the summer sale.

Gap: The summer edit — up to 75% off markdowns.

Crinkle Gauze Mini Dress $35 $90 Save $55 See at Gap

Girlfriend Collective : Take 25% off sitewide and up to 70% off sale.

H&M : Up to 70% off men's and women's apparel, H&M Home & more.

Levi's : End-of-season sale — 50% off select styles.

Lululemon: Lululemon's We Made Too Much section has tons of men's and women's styles at can't-miss prices.

Align Strappy Ribbed Tank Top $49 $68 Save $19 See at Lululemon

Lulus : Extra 30% off sale items.

Michael Kors : The semi-annual sale — up to 70% off.

Northern Reflections : Up to 50% off select summer styles.

Pandora : Up to 50% off earrings, necklaces and more.

Roots: Deals up to 50% off that you won't want to miss.

Chambray Snap Shirt $73 $98 Save $25 See at Roots

Best July 4th furniture & home deals in Canada

Anthropologie: Take up to 40% off furniture, decor, candles and more.

Beatriz Dinner Plates, Set of 4 $52 $74 Save $22 See at Anthropologie

Away Travel : Use code GETAWAY and save up to $200.

Bouclair : Take up to 70% off, including furniture, decor and more.

Brooklinen : 20% off summer sale is on now.

Burrow : Up to 75% off seating, tables, storage & more.

Canadian Tire: Save up to 40% on summer essentials, small kitchen appliances, vacuums & more.

Casper Jasper All-Weather Aluminum & Wicker Patio Couch $600 $1,000 Save $400 See at Canadian Tire

Carry-On Pro $307 $345 Save $38 See at Monos

Parachute : 30% off all towels, plus up to 70% off sale.

Silk & Snow : Save on sheets, bath & select furniture.

Simba Sleep : Save an extra 15% on everything.

Wayfair: Take up to 70% off during Wayfair's Canada Day clearance.

Best July 4th beauty & wellness deals in Canada

BBoutique: Get 60% off Bellesa sex toys.

Bellesa AirVibe $40 $99 Save $59 See at BBoutique

Lelo : Save up to 40% on sex toys and wellness products.

Lovehoney : Up to 70% off best-selling sex toys: Vibrators, couple's toys & more.

PinkCherry : Up to 80% off clearance sex toys with code JULY.

Sephora : Get up to 50% off select makeup, hair care & more.

SBLA: Take 30% off sitewide on Christie Brinkley's favourite skincare.

Liquid Facelift Wand $125 $179 Save $54 See at SBLA

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.