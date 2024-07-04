Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

49 best July 4th sales you can shop in Canada — deals up to 75% off at Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon & more

Save on tech, home, fashion and so much more this July 4th.

Kayla Kuefler
·Senior Shopping & Lifestyle Editor
Updated
white and blue adidas shoe, grey outdoor couch, coach outlet shoulder bag, garmin fitness watch, Best Fourth of July sales you can shop in Canada (Photos via Adidas, Canadian Tire, Coach Outlet & Best Buy Canada).
Canada Day is over — but the long weekend deals are still going strong thanks to a ton of July 4th deals from south of the border. This Fourth of July, our Yahoo Canada shopping experts are here to help you find the best, steepest, and most celebration-worthy deals that, yes, even Canadians can shop. In addition to Best Buy's Black Friday in summer sale and Amazon's early Prime Day deals, Canadians can save big on everything from mattresses and lawnmowers to sunscreen and designer totes. Below, I've rounded up the best 4th of July sales worth shopping for in Canada and highlighted a few deals in particular that I think you'll like. To browse the edit, scroll below.

  • HP: Now through July 7, hundreds on select laptops, Chromebooks and more.

  • Lenovo: It's Black Friday in July — save up to 67% on select laptops.

  • ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 3 AMD (13”)

    $885$2,699
    Save $1,814
    See at Lenovo

  • Staples: Save on devices from Apple, ASUS, Lenovo & more.

  • Walmart Canada: Save up to 40% on electronics during The Big Save sale.

  • Adidas: Take home sneakers, accessories, apparel and more for up to 60% off.

  • Alo Yoga: Score yoga and workout apparel for up to 40% off

  • Athleta: Save up to 70% during the semi-annual sale.

  • Coach: Take up to 40% off select styles.

  • Coach Outlet: Save up to 70%, plus take an additional 15% off sitewide.

  • Everlane: Get up to 75% off during Everlane's summer sale.

  • Foot Locker: Save on Nike, Converse, Champion and more.

  • Frank And Oak: Save up to 70% during the summer sale.

  • Gap: The summer edit — up to 75% off markdowns.

  • Girlfriend Collective: Take 25% off sitewide and up to 70% off sale.

  • H&M: Up to 70% off men's and women's apparel, H&M Home & more.

  • Levi's: End-of-season sale — 50% off select styles.

  • Lululemon: Lululemon's We Made Too Much section has tons of men's and women's styles at can't-miss prices.

  • Lulus: Extra 30% off sale items.

  • Michael Kors: The semi-annual sale — up to 70% off.

  • Northern Reflections: Up to 50% off select summer styles.

  • Pandora: Up to 50% off earrings, necklaces and more.

  • Roots: Deals up to 50% off that you won't want to miss.

Best July 4th furniture & home deals in Canada

  • Anthropologie: Take up to 40% off furniture, decor, candles and more.

  • Parachute: 30% off all towels, plus up to 70% off sale.

  • Silk & Snow: Save on sheets, bath & select furniture.

  • Simba Sleep: Save an extra 15% on everything.

  • Wayfair: Take up to 70% off during Wayfair's Canada Day clearance.

Best July 4th beauty & wellness deals in Canada

