These 'amazing' earbuds would make a great gift — and they're more than 70% off

Still on the lookout for an affordable Christmas gift idea? If so, you'll want to check out Amazon Canada's selection of holiday deals. There are virtually endless options for gifts under $50, whether you're shopping for a game of white elephant, a stocking stuffer or just an inexpensive gift. The Monster N-Lite 203 AirLinks Wireless Earbuds are just one example, and they're a great deal to boot. Normally retailing for $150, right now shoppers can score these earbuds on sale for just $40 — that's 73 per cent off. Since this deal likely won't stick around for long, keep reading for all the details.

Why they're a good deal

Making it easy to tune in or out with noise control, these Monster earbuds have a lightweight design that's meant to feel weightless in your ears. You can choose from three ear tip sizes to get your perfect fit — and make sure that you don't have to constantly adjust their position.

They feature a sweat- and water-resistant design, as well as hands-free stereo calling, volume and noise control on the exterior touch controls for added convenience.

These earbuds also boast up to 30 hours of use on a single charge to ensure long-lasting use.

‘Highly recommended’

With a 4.4-star average rating from more than 1,300 customer reviews, these wireless earbuds are a top choice among Amazon shoppers — especially at their sale price.

One reviewer who purchased these earbuds on sale noted that they are "well worth the cost" and "feel super expensive." They added that you'll want to "snap these up, even as gifts."

Another reviewer said they would "highly recommend" these "really amazing earbuds."

"Three years old and still working well," raved a third.

While shoppers have praised these earbuds for their longevity and "incredible" battery life, some reviewers reported connectivity issues, making these better suited for listening to music than taking important phone calls.

"The microphone or related connectivity seems to be a bit of an issue," reads one review.

Final verdict

Given that the Monster N-Lite 203 AirLinks Wireless Earbuds have earned a solid reputation among shoppers, their current sale price makes them an even better deal. As long as you don’t mind that they work best when simply listening to music or entertainment on your devices, there’s a good chance that you’ll enjoy these headphones for years to come.

