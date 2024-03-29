6 best men's spring jackets in 2024 — tried & tested for Canadian weather
With options from $40 to $950, these are the best lightweight jackets for mucky spring weather.
Here we are, Canadian spring: the most mercurial of our four seasons. Frigid mornings routinely turn into scorching afternoons; eclectic wind storms blow scant, early leaves off their branches; and snowfalls are never out of the question. I wore shorts and a T-shirt for my run on a recent sunny morning, only to be pilloried by ice pellets halfway through my route. Our spring bears many faces, and choosing the right wardrobe on any given afternoon can feel like playing a game of Russian roulette. Yet, a durable, lightweight and warm spring jacket can go a long way to soften Mother Nature's blows. I’ve tested several men's spring jackets and found six that are worth investing in. To keep you warm, dry, and in style until the summer months, read my review below.
Patagonia Waxed Cotton Jacket
Best for outdoor adventures
Canada Goose Crofton Jacket
Best for all-weather commutes
Patagonia Men’s Storm Racer Jacket
Best for rainy-day errands
Helly Hansen Men’s Verglas 2.5 Layer Fastpack Jacket
Best for outdoor spring sports
Paka Men's Apu Lightweight Puffer
Best for spring landscaping
George Men's Quilted Bomber Jacket
Best budget jacket
Most of the jackets I wear double as sporty coats, the type that allows you to break out into a run or an impromptu game of catch. This waxed cotton jacket, with its rigid cotton fabric, will never be mistaken for a running or hiking coat, but it has other strengths. Its thickness allows it to retain considerable heat; and its Halley Stevensons EverWax Olive, a plant-based wax derived from food industry waste, makes the jacket both water-resistant and environmentally friendly.
The coat is also functional, featuring a hood with a drawcord for a secure fit, a two-way zipper with a covered placket, and adjustable cuffs with snap closures to keep warmth in and chill out. Its two zippered chest pockets and an internal zippered chest pocket also make for handy storage stashes. The downfall, however, is its relatively high maintenance. It’s best to spot-clean it with a cold cloth rather than toss it in the washing machine and risk shrinking. Patagonia also recommends periodical re-waxing to restore its waterproof protection.
- Water and wind-proof
- Durable
- High-maintenance
- Rigid
The Canada Goose crest has become ubiquitous around the country, and for a good reason: the heat-retention-to-weight ratio of their products feels off the charts. Plus, the Crofton, with its bubbled construction and chrome finish, is the sharpest-looking spring coat I’ve encountered. All that said, is the high price tag justified? Here’s how I stomach it: the Crofton is versatile enough to become your everything coat. It’s water-resistant, breathable and stretchy (articulated sleeves and underarm gussets allow for complete range of motion) but also insulated enough to carry you through the spring’s cold snaps. Then, it has the usual Goose specs, like the backpack straps and collapsable construction for easy carrying. The lack of hood notwithstanding, its versatility is outstanding; I wear it for social outings, work meetings, and bike rides across town.
- Lightweight
- Toasty and insulated
- Expensive
- No hood
You can routinely count on Patagonia to produce top-notch outerwear — this spring is no different. The Storm Racer is for the mountain runners, the hardcore hikers, and frequent campers too involved with their surroundings to deal with wardrobe malfunctions. The Storm Racer is highly stashable and collapses into its own chest pocket, water resistant thanks to its recycled nylon Ripstop Shell, and has an adjustable hood that fits the head like a cozy bonnet. However, what I like about the Storm Racer is how it’s not an ounce bigger or bulkier than it has to be. I can wear this on a run and feel comfortable, unrestricted, and perfectly light. For longtime Patagonia wearers, this will feel like their past models like the Jackson Glacier Waterproof Rain Jacket: lightweight, sporty, and rain-resistant.
- Collapsable and light
- Waterproof shell
- Not overly warm
- Could come with more pocket space
Unlike other, more versatile coats on this list that could protect you from a range of elements, the Fastpack Jacket has a limited number of use cases. It’s not made to tightly insulate or protect against the cold but rather to shield against wind and rain in warmer climates. Its near-weightless shell that folds into the size of a palm comes in handy during sporadic rain and wind storms. I’ve enjoyed wearing it for rainy-day runs: it has a two-way stretch fabric that allows me to move without restriction, and its fitted hood and brushed tricot chin guard prevent water from trickling in. The Fastpack is an excellent choice for sunny day hikes or any activity where you need extra pockets to carry essentials without the weight of an additional layer.
- Superlight
- Zero-restriction
- Not made to provide significant warmth
- Fits short
Sometimes, you feel like trying something just because it’s different. I had no reason to think that Alpaca wool was a better or worse insulator than merino — or Rockwool, for that matter — but I became curious. I was pleasantly surprised by this lightweight puffer. It’s a relatively breezy fit while being almost as toasty as the Crofton despite costing just a third of the price. The most pleasant surprise, though, was its flexibility: sometimes, highly insulated coats sacrifice movement for warmth and make you feel like you’re trying to move inside of a marshmallow. This coat has a four-way stretch tech that lets you call the shots without restriction. If you are looking for a spring jacket that will keep you warm even as the weather nears zero, you can’t go wrong with this Paka puffer. Oh, and yes, no alpacas are hurt in their creation.
- Highly insulated
- Four-way stretch
- Moisture-wicking
- Not super breathable
Now that inflation has made my weekly grocery bill regularly exceed $100, I appreciate a good deal anywhere I can find one. This Quilted Bomber Jacket from George may not keep you as toasty as a Paka Puffer or as in vogue as the Crofton, but for the price of roughly five bags of apples, it’s an incredible deal. Its pongee construction is warm enough for the average spring day and feels snug on the body. The quilted design, long sleeves, and fitted cuffs give it a classic look, and its four pockets make it thoroughly travel-friendly. Best of all, it’s low maintenance: its polyester fabric is relatively resistant to shrinking and abrasion. It’s so affordable that you can’t go wrong.
- Affordable
- Low-maintenance
- Doesn't completely break wind
- Not super durable
Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.