6 best men's spring jackets in 2024 — tried & tested for Canadian weather

Most of the jackets I wear double as sporty coats, the type that allows you to break out into a run or an impromptu game of catch. This waxed cotton jacket, with its rigid cotton fabric, will never be mistaken for a running or hiking coat, but it has other strengths. Its thickness allows it to retain considerable heat; and its Halley Stevensons EverWax Olive, a plant-based wax derived from food industry waste, makes the jacket both water-resistant and environmentally friendly.

The coat is also functional, featuring a hood with a drawcord for a secure fit, a two-way zipper with a covered placket, and adjustable cuffs with snap closures to keep warmth in and chill out. Its two zippered chest pockets and an internal zippered chest pocket also make for handy storage stashes. The downfall, however, is its relatively high maintenance. It’s best to spot-clean it with a cold cloth rather than toss it in the washing machine and risk shrinking. Patagonia also recommends periodical re-waxing to restore its waterproof protection.