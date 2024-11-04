David's Tea advent calendars are on sale ahead of Black Friday — shop them all for under $50, but only until tonight

Give the gift of advent calendars from David's Tea this holiday season — and they're on sale right now!

With the countdown to the holiday season officially on, many retailers have dropped early Black Friday ahead of the big sale on Nov. 29. Right now at David's Tea, you can shop their delicious advent calendars for 30 per cent off. When you add one of their four calendars to your online shopping cart (or all of them, you do you!) the retailer automatically applies the discount, with prices starting as low as $34.

These early Black Friday deals on advent calendars would be a wonderful way to treat yourself, but it's also perfect for gifting to just about anyone — including that person you have no idea what to get. The only catch? The deals end tonight — so you'll want to hurry!

To see all the tea advent calendars on sale, scroll onwards.

24 Days of Tea Advent Calendar. (Image via David's Tea)

With 24 selections of loose leaf teas and infusions, this advent calendar is sure to bring the cozy vibes for December. Inside each drawer is a delicious tea treat waiting to be steeped, and each day has two eight ounce servings. That's 48 servings of tea for $48 with the sale price.

24 Days of Tea Advent Calendar $48 $69 Save $21 See at David's Tea

12 Days of Matcha Advent Calendar. (Image via David's Tea)

For 2024, David's Tea is reintroducing a calendar that's packed exclusively with all things matcha. It features a blend of all-time bestsellers as well as fresh and fruity picks like Organic Maple Matcha, Organic Watermelon Matcha and Organic Candy Cane Matcha. There's two servings in each box for 24 servings in total.

12 Days of Matcha Advent Calendar $48 $69 Save $21 See at David's Tea

12 Days of Wellness. (Image via David's Tea)

Give the gift of wellness with this specially curated box of 12 premium loose leaf tea and infusions. It comes with delicious favourites such as Organic Cold 911 Tea, Organic Ashwagandha Chai, Organic David's Detox Tea and more.

12 Days of Wellness $34 $49 Save $15 See at David's Tea

12 Nights of Herbal Tea Advent Calendar. (Image via David's Tea)

And if you're in need of a little rest and relaxation this holiday season, why not try out the collection of herbal teas? It features 12 soothing, caffeine-free loose leaf infusions such as Silent Night Tea, Organic Chamomile Dreamland Tea, Caramel Shortbread Tea and more. Each day has two servings of tea for a total of 24 servings in total.

12 Nights of Herbal Tea Advent Calendar $34 $49 Save $15 See at David's Tea

