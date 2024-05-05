I spent months planning a trip to Disney World — 5 products I'll never travel without again

As a thick-thighed person, my biggest fear is chafing, or as I like to call it, “chub rub.”

There are plenty of products on the market that prevent the stinging and raw skin that can result from your thighs rubbing together, and I’ve tried them all. This trip I needed something that would save my thighs without needing to reapply cream or constantly tug at shifting undergarments.

Now that I’ve tried the Morefeel Biker Shorts, I can never go back. What sets these shorts apart is the 8” inseam, protecting the entirety of your inner thigh without rolling or riding up. The soft fabric was not only moisture wicking but it kept my thighs gliding past each other all day long with almost no friction.