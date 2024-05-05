I spent months planning a trip to Disney World — 5 products I'll never travel without again
Spoiler: it includes a $30 pair of biker shorts that saved my thighs from "chub rub."
I recently spent a week in sunny Orlando, Fla. visiting their magical and, at times, exhausting theme parks. If you're plus size like myself (I wear a size 16-18), you know that hot days at crowded parks can pose a unique set of challenges. Packing for this trip meant finding items that felt true to my style while avoiding any discomfort I might feel from walking for hours upon hours in the heat. I spent months planning and purchasing shoes, clothing, accessories and skincare that would set me up for success — and this is the result. To read my list of Disney travel must-haves, check out my picks below.
As a thick-thighed person, my biggest fear is chafing, or as I like to call it, “chub rub.”
There are plenty of products on the market that prevent the stinging and raw skin that can result from your thighs rubbing together, and I’ve tried them all. This trip I needed something that would save my thighs without needing to reapply cream or constantly tug at shifting undergarments.
Now that I’ve tried the Morefeel Biker Shorts, I can never go back. What sets these shorts apart is the 8” inseam, protecting the entirety of your inner thigh without rolling or riding up. The soft fabric was not only moisture wicking but it kept my thighs gliding past each other all day long with almost no friction.
- Prevents chafing
- Super soft material
- Extreme comfortable
- Waist rolls down
- Pocket doesn't hold phone well
I went on this trip to Disney with my best friend and her two young sons. Between holding little hands in crowds and reapplying sunscreen, I needed to have both hands free at all times. This is where a fanny pack became my best friend, and after at Disney, I don’t think I’ll ever travel without one again.
I not only found a fanny pack that fit my funky personal style and my plus-size waist, but it was comfortable all day long and held everything I needed and more. I especially love the nostalgic vintage style of this belt bag, which reminds me of my own childhood trips to Disney in the '90s.
- Three convenient pockets
- Adjustable waistband
- Can wear is multiple ways
- Bag isn't lined
My Florida skincare routine was not complete without a layer of Jack Black's Moisture Therapy Lip Balm with SPF25 on my lips.
I've had a tube of this lip balm in my purse, my vanity, my nightstand and my car for years and I never leave home without it. I found this lip balm while on the hunt for something to soothe my cracked and dried lips in the winter and now it's a year round favourite.
- Keeps lips hydrated
- Prevents sun burns
- Works well over lipsticks and stains
- Can be hard to squeeze out of the tube
If you’ve been to Florida, you know the sun can be unforgiving, and I’m no stranger to having a sunburn ruin a trip.
I can thank two products for saving my skin on this trip. The first is Sum Bum's Glow 30 sunscreen face lotion with SPF 30. I've been using this cream on my face daily for over a year, rain or shine, and I was impressed with how well it continued to protect my skin from the hot Florida sun.
As a bonus, Sun Bum's sunscreen doesn't cause breakouts on my sensitive skin, and I love that my makeup has an extra glow when layered over top.
- Prevents sun burns
- Fragrance free
- Doesn't cause breakouts
- Leaves skin illuminated with no white cast
- Luminescent finish can enhance the look of pores
Of course, I also had to find the perfect sneaker. After searching high and low and reading hundreds of reviews, I found myself drawn to the Puma Women Softside Stakd WNS Sneaker.
I could go on all day about how comfortable these sneakers are, even after eight hours of walking around Disney World. The stacked platform with an extra-thick heel made each step feel like I was walking on a spring-filled mattress — easing the impact on my knees.
Puma’s SoftFoam+ step-in sock liner was breathable and essential for quickly and easily getting out the door on park days.
- Extreme comfortable
- Easy to pull-on
- Stylish platform design
- Very bouncy sole
- Gets dirty easily
