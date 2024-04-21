I wear a size 16 to 18 — here's everything I bought from Old Navy for spring and summer

I just bought a ton of stuff from Old Navy — here are my plus-size, must-have picks for spring and summer (photos via author)

It’s no secret that finding stylish, high-quality, and affordable plus-size clothing is not for the faint of heart. Over the many years I’ve lived in a larger body, I’ve come to find refuge in the clothing racks of Old Navy. Yes, the Old Navy you bought flip-flops at in high school is still great for reasonably priced basics. However, more than basics, it's a great place for chic seasonal must-haves. I’m not one to shy away from bold colours, funky prints, or interesting trends, and Old Navy usually checks all the boxes. Ahead of the season's warmer weather, I went a little Old Navy-crazy and added several new pieces to my spring and summer wardrobe. To see which plus-size styles I picked up and shop the wardrobe staples I still have my eye on, check out my picks below.

What I bought

Extra High-Waisted Wide-Leg Jeans in Bergamot in Size 16 (Photo via author)

I’d be lying if I didn’t tell you I’ve already washed and worn these Old Navy jeans several times in the last two weeks. I have a lot of opinions when it comes to jeans, and for Old Navy's Extra High-Waisted Wide-Leg Jeans — I have no notes. They are as high-waisted as they claim, stretchy but supportive, and the wide leg and bubblegum pink colour give them a funky flare.

Extra High-Waisted Wide-Leg Jeans in Bergamot $70 at Old Navy Canada

Linen-Blend Crop Top in Large (Photo via author)

Gingham is having a moment right now and now I’m actively on the hunt for more pieces to add to my wardrobe. This top hits me in the perfect spot to wear with high-waist pants, and the fabric is breathable and soft. Fit tip: It runs a bit big, size down for a more fitted look.

Linen-Blend Crop Top $30 at Old Navy Canada

Hight-Waisted Jean Midi Skirt in size 16 (photo via author).

I’ve been seeing denim skirts everywhere lately, and I needed to know if they worked for a plus-size body. The result — I think I found my new favourite spring skirt. It’s not as heavy as other jean skirts I’ve tried, and it’s stretchy enough to move and sit comfortably.

Hight-Waisted Jean Midi Skirt $50 at Old Navy Canada

Fit & Flare Cami Mini Dress in Blue Ditsy Floral in XL (photo via author).

A summer dress that you can wear with a bra? Sign me up! There’s a lot to consider when you’re shopping with a larger bust, and thick straps are always on the wish list. This dress is light, easy to throw on and comes in nine different colours. It came in clutch at my recent trip to Disney, keeping me cool and practical while still looking cute.

Fit & Flare Cami Mini Dress in Blue Ditsy Floral $24 at Old Navy Canada

Light Support PowerChill Longline Sports Bra in Lavender Aura XXL (photo via author).

At this point, I own this sports bra in almost every colour. Though it’s labelled as a bra, you can catch me out and about in this top with nothing layered over it. The built-in shelf bra is incredibly supportive and comfortable, and it’s long enough to wear with high-waisted pants. I have a larger bust so I sized up to an XXL in this top.

Light Support PowerChill Longline Sports Bra in Lavender Aura $18 at Old Navy Canada

What I still want

Extra High-Waisted Linen-Blend Wide-Leg Taylor Pants (Photo via Old Navy)

I’m dipping my toes into linen this season. Linen has always seemed unapproachable as a plus size person but these pants are changing my mind. The lavender aura colour is calling my name, but I can see every shade working with my wardrobe.

Extra High-Waisted Linen-Blend Wide-Leg Taylor Pants $34 at Old Navy Canada

Waist-Defined Midi-Dress (photo via Old Navy)

This dress reminds me of something my 2nd-grade teacher wore in the 90s, and I need to have it in my wardrobe. I think I’ll pick it up in the polka dots but I could see myself loving every colourway.

Extra High-Waisted Taylor Trouser Shorts - 5-inch Inseam

My summertime aesthetic typically leans more casual, and this year, I’m looking to streamline my look. These shorts are exactly what I’m looking for: elevated but comfortable.

Extra High-Waisted Taylor Trouser Shorts $25 at Old Navy Canada

High-Neck Crop Top (Photo via Old Navy)

I’m a sucker for a great tank, and this one hits all the notes. The high neck and the stitched detail around the trim give a chic touch to this top, and I can’t wait to pair it with the Taylor Trousers.

High-Neck Crop Top $20 at Old Navy Canada

