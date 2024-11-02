Early Black Friday sales are here at Walmart: Save on Apple, Dyson, HP and more

Our fellow Americans: We live in a time (i.e., this weekend) and place (Walmart) of empowering discounts (up to 80%) and unparalleled freedom (to snag your fave items while they're still in stock) as we gaze at a future (the pre-holiday shopping season) of history-making markdowns.

You've got an important decision to make over the next few days, with all manner of candidates vying for your hard-earned cash. Herewith, some of our endorsements: This 55" Samsung Smart TV, at over $1,000 off, promises a glorious high-def vision for your future. Your fellow Americans' voices, and jams, will ring out loud and clear with these AirPods, now just $89. Should this winter find you fighting a cold war, cast your vote for this toasty-warm hoodie and flannel shirt (slashed $11 and $56, respectively).

At this fateful moment (the beginning of Black November), it's your duty to step up and pull the lever for the deals you've been coveting all year. Don't elect to sit idle — you (and your wallet) may regret it for a very long time.

Popular Walmart deals

Walmart deals: Apple

We may be officially November now, but it's still time for Apple picking — though in this case, the "orchard" in question is, well, Walmart. They have a plethora of the not-actually-edible big tech brand's biggest sellers on sale now, including longtime favorites like AirPods, Macbook Airs and the iPad Mini.

Walmart Apple AirPods (2nd Gen) $89 $129 Save $40 We're sure you're familiar with how fantastic AirPods are — but if you'd like a refresher, we're here to help. These top-selling earbuds have hundreds of thousands of five-star ratings, thanks to their clear, rich sound quality and convenient cord-free design. Plus they're easy to use and connect to any of your other Apple devices. Nab them while they're 30% off! Check out our roundup of the best wireless earbuds for more. $89 at Walmart

Walmart Apple 2020 MacBook Air $649 $699 Save $50 What’s so great about this computer? Simply put: With a speedy Intel Core i3 Dual-Core chip (10th generation) built in, 8GB of memory, 256GB of onboard storage and the latest version of MacOS, it’s a beast. It’s also incredibly lightweight at just under 3 pounds. Check out our tech editor's roundup of the best laptops for additional options. $649 at Walmart

Walmart Apple iPad Mini (6th Gen) $389 $499 Save $110 Think this is just a slightly larger version of your phone? Think again. With a 3:2 aspect ratio compared to the iPhone's 2:1, the iPad Mini is much wider and, for those who use their tablets to read, can fit more text and feels more like a book or magazine in your hand. Speaking of "hand-y," it's much less cumbersome than the full-size iPad, making it great for travel or slipping into a backpack for your commute. $389 at Walmart

Walmart deals: Fall refresh

Now is a great time to stock up on household cleaning necessities at a low price. These scrubbers and suckers will help you keep your home spic-and-span for years to come.

Walmart Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum $300 $520 Save $220 Dread having to lug around an obscenely heavy vacuum up and down the stairs? With this lightweight Dyson V8 Absolute stick vac, you don't have to. It's super sleek and even transforms to a handheld with just the push of a button. It also has a conical brush bar, which prevents hair from getting tangled around it (so you can clean pet beds and upholstery without fear of jamming). And best of all, it's cordless! $300 at Walmart

Walmart Tineco iFloor3 Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum/Mop $200 $400 Save $200 A decent vacuum can cost hundreds of dollars these days, so the fact that this top-selling multitasker is just $200 is pretty mind-blowing. It comes with some extra goodies too, including a 3-in-1 cleaning tool that both mops and vacuums and a bottle of cleaning solution. The 50% off savings is pretty fresh, too. $200 at Walmart

Walmart deals: Kitchen

Counters looking a little bare? Cookware need a reheat? It's the time of the season to revamp your kitchen arsenal, especially if you plan on hosting for the holidays. Here are some of our favorite cucina deals of this weekend.

Walmart Ninja 4-qt. Air Fryer $59 $89 Save $30 This four-quart wonder performs a quartet of crucial food-prep functions: air-fry, roast, reheat and dehydrate, excelling at each in our tests. The basket is deep — enough to fit chunkier chicken — and easy to clean. If you're feeding a large brood, yes, you may be better served by a larger model, but this 4-quart basket is perfect for singletons, couples or a pair of hungry, hungry housemates. $59 at Walmart

Walmart KitchenAid Deluxe 4.5-qt. Tilt-Head Stand Mixer $259 $359 Save $100 The word Aid in its name isn't a throwaway — this timeless kitchen standby will do all the heavy lifting for you whether you're cooking or baking a culinary treat. Score $100 off right now at Walmart on the 4.5-quart, tilt-head model. Choose from a half-dozen different colors, including this match-anything silver. $259 at Walmart

Walmart deals: Travel

If you have itchy feet (of the wanderlust variety, not the fungal kind — though we're sure we could find you something to deal with that, too), Walmart has the ideal luggage for you to make packing and transport a breeze. Here are some of our top selections, up to $315 off (and including some more frequent-flier approved faves, too).

Walmart Cshidworld 24" Weekender Bag $18 $80 Save $62 Just going away for a long weekend jaunt? This overnight bag is the perfect travel companion, able to fit several changes of clothes along with your chargers, toiletries, Kindle... well, you get the point. It even comes with a waterproof PVC-lined pocket for wet or dirty clothes and multiple internal compartments for all your organizational needs. $18 at Walmart

Walmart Tripcomp 3-Piece Luggage Set $85 $400 Save $315 This lightweight hard-shell luggage set is everything you need to stay organized while getting away. Each case — a 20", a 24" and a 28" — has four-way spinner wheels and an adjustable handle for easy maneuvering, plus TSA-approved locks for added security. $85 at Walmart

Walmart Bagsmart Extra Large Travel Toiletry Bag Set $28 $47 Save $19 Keep your toiletries neat, dry and convenient. Not only does this bag feature pockets and pouches for all your makeup and skin care products, it's also made with water-resistant material and has a hook so you can hang it for easy access. Plus, it comes complete with a TSA-approved clear cosmetic bag. $28 at Walmart

Walmart deals: Fall fashion

Want to zhush up your fall wardrobe? We gotchu. Here are a few picks that are sure to turn heads — or simply keep you comfy as all get out for the rest of the season (and winter, too!). We also curated some more worthy closet adds from Walmart right here.

Walmart Sunbs Oversized Hoodie $22 $37 Save $15 There's nothing cozier in the colder months than a comfy oversized sweatshirt to snuggle up into as the temperatures start to drop. This highly-rated favorite comes in over 15 different colors, all on sale for $15 off. Stock up on a few and build out your winter wardrobe! $22 at Walmart

Walmart Fantaslook Plaid Flannel Shirt $16 $70 Save $54 This toasty flannel shirt has shacket written all over it — and a price tag that's been reduced by a fab 80 percent. As we knew back in the '90s, a flannel shirt is all about warmth, comfort, and versatility. Pass it onto a younger generation this holiday season. And while you're at it, pick one up for yourself — it comes in 15 colors. A fan called it "the incredibly silky, ideal material for layering continues to look fantastic even after multiple launderings." $16 at Walmart

Walmart deals: Patio and garden

Even though we're inching toward the winter chill, your outdoor space still could use a pick-me-up. Here are some outdoor faves to help you tidy up and entertain in style.

Walmart Untimaty 6-Inch Mini Chainsaw $35 $60 Save $25 A little less Leatherface and a little more Polly Pocket, this compact cutie packs quite a punch. It's battery-powered, so you can take it to the farthest reaches of your backyard, and it can slay wayward branches and spindly overgrown trees with ease. $35 at Walmart

Walmart Szrsth Outdoor Solar Lights, 2-Pack $29 $90 Save $61 These top-rated lights are equipped with sensors that'll automatically shine a light (three of them, in fact) when they detect motion — important when you get home after dark and can't see a thing. Plus, they'll illuminate the yard or driveway when you have guests over and really come in handy when you have to let the dog out at night. Best of all? There's no need for chargers or batteries, since they'll juice themselves up using the sun's rays. Also: They're built to endure practically any weather condition and are a cinch to install. $29 at Walmart

Greenworks Greenworks 170 MPH Leaf Blower $198 $278 Save $80 Leaf blowers make raking a thing of the past, but many models are heavy, require corded power, blow off noxious exhaust or suffer from any number of other inconveniences. This pick, however, offers a lightweight, clean-running, cordless alternative that makes tackling the peskiest of yard chores a fall breeze. $198 at Walmart

Walmart deals: Home

Transform your home ahead of hosting season with an array of essentials to enhance your comfort and well-being around the clock. We spend so much time at home — make the most of it!

Walmart Maxkare Electric Throw Blanket $29 $80 Save $51 With the temps outside promising to continue dropping for the foreseeable future, the best place in the world is a toasty, cozy space where you can curl up. Whether you're planning for long afternoons camped out on the couch or snuggled in bed, this 50-by-60-inch electric blanket will swaddle you in warmth and comfort throughout the winter months (and potentially help you save big on your heating bill). It offers low-, medium- and high-temperature modes and is now a snuggly 60% off. $29 at Walmart

Walmart Dreo Space Heater $34 $90 Save $56 Feeling chilly already? Turn up the temperature with this bestselling portable space heater. Thanks to its compact size, you can keep it under your desk or place it by your feet while you watch TV at home to warm up in seconds. As for safety, it has an innovative tilt-detection sensor that improves accuracy and reliability for better tip-over protection. $34 at Walmart

Walmart Costway 5' Artificial PVC Christmas Tree $36 $140 Save $104 O Christmas tree, O Christmas tree... you're saving me so much money! That's the carol you'll be singing when you snap up this cute holiday conifer, which will fill any snug space without emptying out your wallet. A new artificial tree for under $30? That decks our halls, indeed. $36 at Walmart

Walmart deals: Beauty

We get that, with everything else on your list, it can be easy to forget to pick up a little something to treat yourself. So why not start here? From your head to your shoulders, knees and toes (depending on how hairy you may be — more on that in a second), there's a markdown worthy of your TLC time.

Walmart Crest 3D Whitestrips Glamorous White Teeth Whitening Kit $26 $39 Save $13 While there are many whitening strips on the market, these standbys excel in their ability to take 15 years of even the most stubborn stains off your teeth, whitening your smile an insane 25 times better than a typical whitening toothpaste. Each kit comes with 28 whitening strips — half for your top teeth and the others for your bottom teeth — for 14 half-hour treatments. $26 at Walmart

Walmart Image Skincare Vital C Hydrating Anti-Aging Serum $23 $72 Save $49 Think of this serum as a fresh glass of orange juice, but for your skin. It's infused with vitamin C to revitalize, with plenty of antioxidants to help protect skin from pollutants, sun damage and other environmental factors. Plus, it'll work to smooth wrinkles and fine lines for a healthier, more youthful appearance. $23 at Walmart

Walmart deals: Auto

Think of your car as your personal oasis on the go — don't you want your chariot to be fresh and fabulous? From cleaning tools to accessories to maintenance needs, we have you covered with these finds.

Walmart Ophanie Cordless Portable Tire Inflator $28 $80 Save $52 The proper tire pressure is essential for on-the-road safety, whether you're driving or biking. This pumper-upper ensures you'll always be riding smart, with four pre-set modes (car, bicycle, motorcycle and sporting equipment) to inflate to the correct capacity. There's even an automatic shut-off sensor, so you never have to worry about anything going pop. $28 at Walmart

Walmart Tuff Stuff Multi-Purpose Car Detailing Foam Cleaner $4 $16 Save $12 To prep your "home away from home" for the messy winter months, you'll need to get Tuff. This stuff works on a range of car surfaces, including fabric, carpet and vinyl, to give your interiors a rejuvenating refresh. Simply cover the area with the spray, let it sit, scrub and wipe it away to reveal a bright and shiny result. $4 at Walmart

Walmart Jay Leno's Garage Leather Conditioner $5 $13 Save $8 Jay Leno knows a thing or two about cars — it's estimated the late-night legend owns around 180 different vehicles(!), which amounts to a whole lot of upkeep. So we trust his expertise when it comes to car detailing, and his eponymous conditioner is ideal for protecting and restoring your interior leather surfaces to a softer and more supple finish while also preventing aging and cracking. It also won't leave an unpleasant oily, greasy finish. $5 at Walmart

Walmart deals: Tech and electronics

You deserve a life upgrade, and your tech and entertainment setup is a great place to start — just take a peek at these electrifying options. And if this whets your appetite for some quality tech, we have more finds ready for your perusal right here.

Walmart HP 15.6" Windows Laptop $199 $379 Save $180 Including a year of Microsoft 365 gratis, this model is tailor-made for a student or home office worker. And let's be honest: the price just can’t be beat. Sure, it isn’t the most powerful laptop you can buy (we're talking 4GB of RAM and a 128GB solid state hard drive), but for word processing, web surfing, video streaming and social media, it’s more than enough. Happy buyers have lauded the fantastic battery life, crisp and bright visuals and easy set-up, making this an all-around solid buy. $199 at Walmart

Walmart Samsung 55" Class QN90C NEO QLED 4K Smart TV $998 $1,999 Save $1,001 With features like 4K upscaling, over 30 million pixels of viewing quality, Neo Quantum HDR and Dolby Atmos sound, you'll feel absolutely immersed in your favorite shows, movies and games when watching this Samsung stunner. And speaking of games — the Samsung Gaming Hub enables you to connect to a whole world of gaming even without a console, bringing a ton of video games right to your fingertips. $998 at Walmart

Walmart Roconia 5G WiFi Bluetooth Movie Projector with Screen $110 $400 Save $290 The incredible little device makes watching your favorite TV shows and films feel like a high-end theater experience. It uses LCD and LED technology to project videos to an incredible 300 inches across, and it's Wi-Fi-enabled to stream from Netflix or Hulu. It's great for gaming on a bigger display, too. Best of all? It comes with a screen that's ready to use, so there's no searching around the house for a plain white sheet to hang up. $110 at Walmart

Walmart deals: Gifting

Tis the season for treating your loved ones to a little something special, and Walmart is a great place to start for checking off your "Nice" list. Here are some of our favorite early gifting selections — check out more advent calendar fun right here.

Walmart Lego Disney Advent Calendar 2024 $36 $45 Save $9 Let Elsa, Tiana, Ariel, Mirabel, Moana and some of their pals join in on the holiday fun. Build a small scene for each princess — Ariel's undersea palace and Moana's boat, for example — then flip over the box to play the built-in board game with up to five players. $36 at Walmart

Walmart Mickey & Friends Advent Calendar $15 $19 Save $4 A great pick for the Disney lover in your life, whether they're kids or simply kids at heart. Included are a 3D Tree with tree topper and twelve family holiday tradition ornaments and tree decorations, like tinsel and stickers. There are also interactive family-friendly holiday tradition activities, perfect for getting everyone involved in the fun. $15 at Walmart

