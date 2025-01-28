Few hours left! This cozy sweater is $30 right now — over 50% off

This top seller is fun, fuzzy and winter-ready at more than half off in most colors.

Have you been looking for a great sweater for winter that offers a laid-back fit, comfortable softness and won't break the bank? Us, too — and we've found a winner! It's the Anrabess Oversized Crewneck Sweater, a fuzzy-feel, loose-cut pullover that Amazon shoppers have been calling their "perfect sweater." It's now available for as little as $30 — a savings of more than 50%, but it's an Amazon lightning deal, so you only have a few hours to take advantage of the discount.

Why is this a good deal? 💰

At over 50% off and as low as $30 (down from $63) in many colors, you can easily grab several of these soft, snuggly numbers to jazz up your winter wardrobe. We've never seen it dip below this price, so you know you're getting a good buy.

Why do I need this? 🤔

This fuzzy-knit, chunky-chic crewneck sweater is massively popular on Amazon for good reason: The oversized cut flatters a wide variety of body shapes, and tons of reviewers rave about its plushness and versatility. You can wear it with leggings and sneakers or dress it up with slacks and flats for a comfy winter night out with the girls. It'll be a great piece for mid-autumn through late spring, and you can grab it in a variety of colors, including Lake, Black, Rust and lots more (prices vary based on selection).

You'll stay cozy and look chic all winter long in this comfy oversized fave. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

More than 3,200 Amazon shoppers have given this pretty pullover a five-star rating, with many praising its feel, quality and flattering fit.

Pros 👍

"Once I tried it on, I was very happy, as it was exactly what it claimed to be — an oversized sweater —even on myself, a 'plus-sized' woman," shared one curvy queen. "It doesn’t bunch up like some tops do, it hid my unflattering features (like my tummy, love handles and waist), and that soft material was the polar opposite of those scratchy sweaters I wore as a kid in the '80s.

Another wearer agreed: "Perfect pairing with skinny jeans or leggings. Oversized yet flattering. Cozy, soft and material is of good quality.

One shopper dubbed the top their "fall/winter staple," adding, "Super comfortable, super soft, perfect for those chilly days. Versatile. Will be able to wear this with leggings and a fitted dress pant."

"I love the look and feel of this gorgeous sweater," raved a final fan. "It’s oversized yet flattering. It is so soft and cozy! I wish it were always cool enough outside to wear it every day."

Cons 👎

While cozy and flattering, some shoppers said the arms could stand to be more snuggly.

"The color and fabric was as expected and good quality," said a reviewer, "but the sleeves don’t look like the picture. They’re not long like in the pics. They’re a bit short, actually. The other reviews didn’t seem like they got ones with shorter sleeves. But [I] did..."

Echoed another customer: "The shirt was extremely soft and looked great on the model and other photos but the arms were a little short and you can’t un-cuff the sleeves, would’ve loved to size down as it is oversized but the arms were too short."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon style and beauty deals? Check these out:

Style

Tnnzeet High-Waisted Leggings $8 $20 Save $12 with coupon | Lowest price ever See at Amazon

Dearfoams Leslie Memory Foam Slipper $22 $36 Save $14 | Lowest price ever See at Amazon

Kbvot Fleece-Lined Tights $20 $25 Save $5 See at Amazon

Beauty and wellness

CosRx Advanced Snail 92 All in One Cream $9 $39 Save $30 | Lowest price ever See at Amazon

Grace & Stella Hyaluronic Acid Serum $14 $25 Save $11 with coupon See at Amazon

GoodBaby No-Touch Thermometer $16 $30 Save $14 See at Amazon

MySmile Teeth Whitening Pen $17 $40 Save $23 with coupon See at Amazon

Bagsmart Toiletry Bag $28 $30 Save $2 | Lowest price ever | Amazon Lightning Deal See at Amazon

AquaSonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush $30 $50 Save $20 with Prime See at Amazon