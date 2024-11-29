Ina Garten says Allbirds sneakers — a record-low $49 for Black Friday — changed her life

One of the best Black Friday style deals we've seen? Saving 50% on cult-favorite Allbirds Wool Runners. These sneakers — which come highly recommended by Ina Garten in her not-so-Barefoot moments — were designed to keep your feet happy for hours on end. Right now they're on rare sale for an all-time-low $49 (down from $98) with Prime, as part of the Amazon Black Friday sale. We're stocking up.

Why is it a good deal? 💰

Allbirds have become so sought-after that they don't need to go on sale — and they often don't! That's why this Black Friday deal caught our attention; you're saving a fabulous 50% off when you shop with Prime, and getting a quality pair of sneakers for a very reasonable $49. (For comparison, the brand's Tree Dasher 2 sneakers will currently set you back $95, even on sale.) We've also never seen these on sale for less, so it's safe to say now is a smart time to buy.

Why do I need this? 🤔

In an interview with Glamour in 2020, Ina Garten said of the shoes, "I think they are just fantastic," and even included them in a gift guide for People, saying, "These shoes changed my life! I first bought them thinking they would be really comfortable for cooking, and now I wear them everywhere. They give extraordinary support, they’re made of wool so they’re incredibly comfortable, and the best part is, you can just throw them in the washing machine." She's still wearing them today, so you know they must be good.

Even better than a celeb endorsement, Allbirds is a B Corp-certified, carbon-neutral business that prioritizes using "responsibly sourced" materials. To that end, these shoes have uppers made of natural tree fiber, which isn't just better for the environment, it's also flexible and breathable to keep your feet from sweating. Whether you're raking leaves or taking the dog out on a brisk fall morning, these shoes will help make things more comfortable every step of the way.

Available in seven colors, you'll be able to wear these sneakers with most of the clothing in your closet. Just note that they only come in whole sizes, and sizing up is recommended if you're in between.

Given Ina Garten's impeccable taste, we can only imagine Allbirds are some of the best sneakers out there. (Talaya Centeno/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images)

What reviewers say 💬

Amazon customers praise these kicks for their comfort above all else.

Pros 👍

"These are the best gym shoes I have ever had. They are lightweight, easy to clean and SO comfortable. Unmatched shoe," raved one reviewer.

"I haven’t found anything about them that I don’t like," marveled another fan. "They’re cushioned, have arch support... [the] shoes are very comfortable, needed no breaking period. I’ve worn them every day since I got them."

A final wearer shared, "This is my third pair — they are lightweight, warm but not hot, waterproof, washable, dry quickly and extremely comfortable. I’m not a sneaker person, but Allbirds are not clumsy [and are] easy to put on and get out of... best walking shoes."

Cons 👎

"I recommend sizing up if you’re a half size, and getting no-show socks," advised a writer. "I also would recommend darker colors, as they attract dirt."

Another shopper noted, "I highly recommend these shoes. That said, I get so darn frustrated with the shoelaces! They are too short unless you wear the shoes really snug. I like to tie mine just a little bit loose for comfort and so I can pull them on and off without tying them every time. Setting aside the pull on/pull off, the laces are still too short."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon style and beauty deals? Check these out:

Beauty and wellness

CosRx Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence $13 $25 Save $12 See at Amazon

AquaSonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush $30 $60 Save $30 See at Amazon

TheraGun Prime Quiet Deep Tissue Therapy Massage Gun $199 $299 Save $100 See at Amazon

Original Peloton Bike $1,295 $1,445 Save $150 See at Amazon

Style

Isotoner Mya Microsuede Gloves $15 $44 Save $29 See at Amazon

Anrabess Cardigan Jacket $34 $70 Save $36 | Lowest price ever See at Amazon

Anne Klein Watch and Bracelet Set $47 $175 Save $128 | Lowest price ever See at Amazon