If you're looking to bring the bling — in a big way — at all the upcoming holiday get-togethers and soirées, we found just the thing: hoop earrings so gorgeous, they're impossible to ignore. Also impossible to ignore? The price. Somehow these Swarovski crystal stunners are just $15 at Walmart's Black Friday sale, down from $115. That's over 85% off! We couldn't believe it either at first.

Why is it a good deal? 💰

Yes, the price is actually slashed by over 85%, so these hoop earrings might be your smartest purchase of 2024! Grab a pair for yourself, your best pal, your sister ... the list goes on and on. They're available in white gold, rose gold and yellow gold, all at the same discount.

Why do I need this? 🤔

Hoops earrings are a style staple and look beautiful dressed up or down. The Cate & Chloe earrings take that look to the next level, with 18K white gold plating and blinding, tastefully sized Swarovski crystals.

Another plus: The earrings are hypoallergenic so they work for even the most sensitive skin. There's no lead or nickel, guaranteeing irritation-free wear. They even come with a gift box, making them the perfect gift for a loved one — or an early holiday gift for yourself

You can also make it a set with this matching necklace that's on sale for just $18.

Make the rest of 2024 extra sparkly — for just 15 bucks?! (Walmart)

What reviewers say 💬

Nearly 11,000 Walmart shoppers are in love with these gorgeous sparklers, giving them a glittering five-star rating. One said they are “more beautiful than I expected.”

Pros 👍

"These earrings are absolutely gorgeous and stunning. The picture doesn't do them justice," shared one shopper. "They are excellent quality and you can tell just by looking at them. They look great with a pair of jeans and a tank top, but they could also be worn with a dress. They come in a cute little box that's great for gifting."

One customer wrote: "My favorite earrings! I had to order more pairs. They are so elegant. You can sleep with them on — they are made very well I love them."

Another raved about how easy these were to put on and wear throughout the day. No droopy, uncomfortably tight earrings here.

"Really lovely earrings,” the reviewer shared. “Looks like they came from a high-end jewelry store. Swarovski crystals always deliver sparkling brilliance. I love the hinged back closures on these. No fumbling with back pieces — just slip the post through and close the hinged part over it. I am very sensitive to nickel and these didn't bother my ears at all. Very dainty and lightweight.”

Cons 👎

Some shoppers wished the earrings were a bit more sturdy. "Earrings are great for the value. They have great shine and sparkle, but the wire that goes through the ear is a little too flexible. You need to take care to not bend the wire as you put them on and take them off. Otherwise, they're beautiful and receive compliments."

Echoed another: "I just wish there was a click when you connected the back part to make it easier to know if it's right."

TWant to save even more? Make sure you’re signed up for Walmart+. It’s easy to sign up for your free 30-day trial here. You’ll get free shipping and grocery delivery, savings on gas and prescriptions, exclusive access to major deals, and more. Plus, through December 2, you can purchase a one-year membership for only $49 — that's 50% off — and score early access to Walmart's Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals. (And by the way, those without Walmart+ still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Want to save even more? Make sure you’re signed up for Walmart+. It’s easy to sign up for your free 30-day trial here. You’ll get free shipping and grocery delivery, savings on gas and prescriptions, exclusive access to major deals, and more. (And by the way, those without Walmart+ still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

Looking for more great Walmart deals? Check these out:

Vacuums

Inse Cordless 6-in-1 Vacuum $75 $320 Save $245 See at Walmart

Ionvac SmartClean 2000 Robovac $80 $129 Save $49 See at Walmart

Shark Navigator Lift-Away XL Multisurface Upright Vacuum Cleaner $97 $199 Save $102 See at Walmart

Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner $98 $124 Save $26 See at Walmart

Tineco A10-D Plus Cordless Stick Vac $99 $149 Save $50 See at Walmart

Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum $300 $520 Save $220 See at Walmart

Tech

JLab Go Air Pop True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds $10 $25 Save $15 See at Walmart

Roku Express HD Streaming Device $17 $29 Save $12 See at Walmart

Deep Tissue Massager $20 $100 Save $80 See at Walmart

Apple AirPods, 2nd Generation $89 $129 Save $40 See at Walmart

HP Stream 14-Inch Laptop $129 $249 Save $120 See at Walmart

Hisense 55-Inch UHD Roku Smart TV $178 SPECIAL BUY See at Walmart

TCL 43-Inch Class S4 4K Smart TV $198 $278 Save $80 See at Walmart

Home

Better Homes & Gardens Candle $5 $10 Save $5 See at Walmart

Clara Clark 4-Piece Sheet Set, Queen $18 $63 Save $45 See at Walmart

Serta Cooling Gel Memory Foam Bed Pillow, Set of 2 $22 $54 Save $32 See at Walmart

Justlet Heated Blanket Electric Throw $23 $79 Save $56 See at Walmart

Untimaty 6-Inch Mini Chainsaw $36 $60 Save $24 See at Walmart

Miko Home Air Purifier $55 $115 Save $60 See at Walmart

Lacoo Zero-Gravity Outdoor Lounge Chair, Set of 2 $70 $180 Save $110 See at Walmart

Ifanze Portable Power Station $130 $700 Save $570 See at Walmart

Greenworks Portable Leaf Blower $139 $278 Save $139 See at Walmart

Litheli Cordless Snow Shovel $140 $300 Save $160 See at Walmart

Kitchen

Vesteel Mixing Bowls with Lids, Set of 5 $21 $70 Save $49 See at Walmart

Carote Knife Set With Wooden Block, 14-Piece $39 $200 Save $161 See at Walmart

Keurig K-Express Essentials Single Serve Coffee Maker $49 $59 Save $10 See at Walmart

Beautiful 6-Quart Programmable Slow Cooker $50 $69 Save $19 See at Walmart

Carote 17-Piece Nonstick Cookware Set $65 $200 Save $135 See at Walmart

Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker $149 $199 Save $50 See at Walmart

Style

S+R Women's Smiley Graphic Cozy Slide Slipper $8 $30 Save $22 See at Walmart

Time and Tru Crewneck Sweatshirt $10 $13 Save $3 See at Walmart

Fantaslook Plaid-Flannel Shirt $14 $70 Save $56 See at Walmart

Sofia Skinny Mid Rise Ankle Jeans $15 $25 Save $10 See at Walmart

Cate & Chloe Bianca 18-Karat White Gold-Plated Hoop Earrings $15 $115 Save $100 See at Walmart

Big Chill Quilted Puffer Vest $13 $60 Save $47 See at Walmart

Crocs Unisex Baya Clog $35 $55 Save $20 See at Walmart

Michael Kors Jet Set Travel Dome Crossbody Bag $64 $268 Save $204 See at Walmart