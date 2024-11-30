We have received compensation to create this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.

Is this a glitch? These dazzling Swarovski earrings are just $15 for Black Friday

These glittering hoops at Walmart's Black Friday sale also make a gorgeous gift: 'The picture doesn't do them justice.'

Izabella Zaydenberg
·Deputy Editor, Commerce

If you're looking to bring the bling — in a big way — at all the upcoming holiday get-togethers and soirées, we found just the thing: hoop earrings so gorgeous, they're impossible to ignore. Also impossible to ignore? The price. Somehow these Swarovski crystal stunners are just $15 at Walmart's Black Friday sale, down from $115. That's over 85% off! We couldn't believe it either at first.

Walmart

Cate & Chloe Bianca 18K Plated Hoop Earrings

$15$115Save $100

Studded with Swarovski crystals, these will add a touch of glimmer to any outfit, even your daily yoga look. 

$15 at Walmart

Why is it a good deal? 💰

Yes, the price is actually slashed by over 85%, so these hoop earrings might be your smartest purchase of 2024! Grab a pair for yourself, your best pal, your sister ... the list goes on and on. They're available in white gold, rose gold and yellow gold, all at the same discount.

Why do I need this? 🤔

Hoops earrings are a style staple and look beautiful dressed up or down. The Cate & Chloe earrings take that look to the next level, with 18K white gold plating and blinding, tastefully sized Swarovski crystals.

Another plus: The earrings are hypoallergenic so they work for even the most sensitive skin. There's no lead or nickel, guaranteeing irritation-free wear. They even come with a gift box, making them the perfect gift for a loved one — or an early holiday gift for yourself

You can also make it a set with this matching necklace that's on sale for just $18.

Hoop earrings
Make the rest of 2024 extra sparkly — for just 15 bucks?! (Walmart)

What reviewers say 💬

Nearly 11,000 Walmart shoppers are in love with these gorgeous sparklers, giving them a glittering five-star rating. One said they are “more beautiful than I expected.”

Pros 👍

"These earrings are absolutely gorgeous and stunning. The picture doesn't do them justice," shared one shopper. "They are excellent quality and you can tell just by looking at them. They look great with a pair of jeans and a tank top, but they could also be worn with a dress. They come in a cute little box that's great for gifting."

One customer wrote: "My favorite earrings! I had to order more pairs. They are so elegant. You can sleep with them on — they are made very well I love them."

Another raved about how easy these were to put on and wear throughout the day. No droopy, uncomfortably tight earrings here.

"Really lovely earrings,” the reviewer shared. “Looks like they came from a high-end jewelry store. Swarovski crystals always deliver sparkling brilliance. I love the hinged back closures on these. No fumbling with back pieces — just slip the post through and close the hinged part over it. I am very sensitive to nickel and these didn't bother my ears at all. Very dainty and lightweight.”

Cons 👎

Some shoppers wished the earrings were a bit more sturdy. "Earrings are great for the value. They have great shine and sparkle, but the wire that goes through the ear is a little too flexible. You need to take care to not bend the wire as you put them on and take them off. Otherwise, they're beautiful and receive compliments."

Echoed another: "I just wish there was a click when you connected the back part to make it easier to know if it's right."

Cate & Chloe

Cate & Chloe Bianca 18K Plated Hoop Earrings

$18$115Save $97

At over 85% off, this is one of the best Walmart Black Friday deals we've seen. Pictured here is rose gold, but the earrings also come in yellow gold and white gold.

$18 at Walmart

TWant to save even more? Make sure you’re signed up for Walmart+. It’s easy to sign up for your free 30-day trial here. You’ll get free shipping and grocery delivery, savings on gas and prescriptions, exclusive access to major deals, and more. Plus, through December 2, you can purchase a one-year membership for only $49 — that's 50% off — and score early access to Walmart's Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals. (And by the way, those without Walmart+ still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

