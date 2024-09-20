Is this Sephora's best advent calendar? The 26-piece gift set is valued at $548 — and it's under $150

Sephora's latest advent calendar is packed to the brim with its best (and most expensive!) brands.

Believe it or not, the beginning of fall is the best time to buy your 2024 advent calendar. Advent calendars, especially those from Sephora, Lovehoney and handcrafted retailers like Etsy, have been known to sell out far before "Jingle Bells" hits the airwaves. Last year, Sephora's most-coveted advent calendars, including their Sephora Collection Advent Calendar and Sephora Collection Premium Advent Calendar, were in and out of stock throughout the holiday season, so if you were lucky enough to nab one, it was your very own Christmas miracle.

While there is already a slew of advent calendars worth buying (including several for men!), there is one in particular that we predict will sell out by Halloween — the Sephora Favorites Advent Calendar. A fan-favourite at Sephora, this luxe beauty advent calendar is valued at a whopping $548 and includes 26 skincare, hair, and makeup products from the retailer's best and buzziest brands. Thankfully, beauty lovers don't have to spend $500+ to take home the gift set. The Sephora Favorites Advent Calendar retails for $140, which, if you do the math, amounts to over $400 in savings — I repeat: a Christmas miracle!

What's inside the Sephora Favorites Advent Calendar?

The Sephora Favorites Advent Calendar contains 26 skincare, hair, and makeup products, with both full-size and travel-sized goodies in the mix — including this editor-approved Dermalogica exfoliator.

More of the best Sephora advent calendars in 2024

To shop some of the very best Sephora advent calendars you can already buy and beat the holiday rush, check out our favourites below.

Sephora $229 value Sephora Collection Premium Advent Calendar Love the Sephora Collection, but want something a little more luxe? This limited-edition premium version of the beloved Sephora Collection advent calendar contains 24 beauty surprises, including bestselling serums, masks and cosmetic essentials. $119 at Sephora

