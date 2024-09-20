Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Is this Sephora's best advent calendar? The 26-piece gift set is valued at $548 — and it's under $150

Sephora's latest advent calendar is packed to the brim with its best (and most expensive!) brands.

The Sephora Favorites Advent Calendar in green box and sephora products on blue and green background
The Sephora Favorites Advent Calendar is valued at $548 (Photos via Sephora).

Believe it or not, the beginning of fall is the best time to buy your 2024 advent calendar. Advent calendars, especially those from Sephora, Lovehoney and handcrafted retailers like Etsy, have been known to sell out far before "Jingle Bells" hits the airwaves. Last year, Sephora's most-coveted advent calendars, including their Sephora Collection Advent Calendar and Sephora Collection Premium Advent Calendar, were in and out of stock throughout the holiday season, so if you were lucky enough to nab one, it was your very own Christmas miracle.

While there is already a slew of advent calendars worth buying (including several for men!), there is one in particular that we predict will sell out by Halloween — the Sephora Favorites Advent Calendar. A fan-favourite at Sephora, this luxe beauty advent calendar is valued at a whopping $548 and includes 26 skincare, hair, and makeup products from the retailer's best and buzziest brands. Thankfully, beauty lovers don't have to spend $500+ to take home the gift set. The Sephora Favorites Advent Calendar retails for $140, which, if you do the math, amounts to over $400 in savings — I repeat: a Christmas miracle!

Sephora

Valued at $548

Sephora Favorites Advent Calendar

This gift set features 26 skincare, hair, and makeup products.

$140 at Sephora

The Sephora Favorites Advent Calendar contains 26 skincare, hair, and makeup products, with both full-size and travel-sized goodies in the mix — including this editor-approved Dermalogica exfoliator.

To shop some of the very best Sephora advent calendars you can already buy and beat the holiday rush, check out our favourites below.

Sephora

$179 value

Sephora Collection Advent Calendar

This limited-edition beauty advent calendar contains 24 beauty goodies. 

$68 at Sephora
Sephora

$229 value

Sephora Collection Premium Advent Calendar

Love the Sephora Collection, but want something a little more luxe? This limited-edition premium version of the beloved Sephora Collection advent calendar contains 24 beauty surprises, including bestselling serums, masks and cosmetic essentials. 

$119 at Sephora
Sephora

Sephora Collection After Advent Calendar

We've all heard about advent calendars, but what about post-holiday, "After Advent" calendars? This fun gift set from Sephora is for those weird in-between days between Christmas and New Year's Eve. The mini set includes two Sephora Collection masks, nail polish, mascara and more.

$48 at Sephora
Sephora

$425 value

Benefit Cosmetics The Gorgeous Grocer Beauty Advent Calendar Set

Don't walk, run! This jam-packed "Gorgeous Grocer" advent calendar from Benefit Cosmetics is almost guaranteed to sell out. Valued at a whopping $425, this limited-edition set contains 24 cult-favourite Benefit Cosmetics goodies, including a full-size POREfessional Smoothing Pore Minimizing Primer and a full-size BADgal BANG! Volumizing Mascara. 

$221 at Sephora
Sephora

$1,180 value

Augustinus Bader The 12 Days of Bader Advent Calendar

Valued at a whopping $1,180 (yes, over $1,000!), this 12-day advent calendar from celebrity-favourite beauty brand Augustinus Bader is packed with skincare cult classics and new formulas. 

$785 at Sephora

