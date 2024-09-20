Is this Sephora's best advent calendar? The 26-piece gift set is valued at $548 — and it's under $150
Sephora's latest advent calendar is packed to the brim with its best (and most expensive!) brands.
Believe it or not, the beginning of fall is the best time to buy your 2024 advent calendar. Advent calendars, especially those from Sephora, Lovehoney and handcrafted retailers like Etsy, have been known to sell out far before "Jingle Bells" hits the airwaves. Last year, Sephora's most-coveted advent calendars, including their Sephora Collection Advent Calendar and Sephora Collection Premium Advent Calendar, were in and out of stock throughout the holiday season, so if you were lucky enough to nab one, it was your very own Christmas miracle.
While there is already a slew of advent calendars worth buying (including several for men!), there is one in particular that we predict will sell out by Halloween — the Sephora Favorites Advent Calendar. A fan-favourite at Sephora, this luxe beauty advent calendar is valued at a whopping $548 and includes 26 skincare, hair, and makeup products from the retailer's best and buzziest brands. Thankfully, beauty lovers don't have to spend $500+ to take home the gift set. The Sephora Favorites Advent Calendar retails for $140, which, if you do the math, amounts to over $400 in savings — I repeat: a Christmas miracle!
This gift set features 26 skincare, hair, and makeup products.
What's inside the Sephora Favorites Advent Calendar?
The Sephora Favorites Advent Calendar contains 26 skincare, hair, and makeup products, with both full-size and travel-sized goodies in the mix — including this editor-approved Dermalogica exfoliator.
ESTEE LAUDER Advanced Night Repair Multi-Recovery Complex Serum with Hyaluronic Acid (0.23 oz/ 7 mL)
Sunday Riley Good Genes Lactic Acid Treatment (0.23 oz/ 7 mL)
Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare DermInfusions Fill + Repair Serum (0.23 oz/ 7 mL)
Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Hue Drops (0.2 oz/ 5 mL)
FULL SIZE: The Ordinary Niacinamide 10% + Zinc 1% Oil Control Serum (1 oz/ 30 mL)
Josie Maran Whipped Argan Oil Body Butter Topless Tangerine (2 oz/ 60 mL)
FULL SIZE: Salt and Stone Santal & Vetiver Extra-Strength Aluminum Free Deodorant
Sol de Janeiro Bum Bum Firmeza Firming & Debloating Body Oil (0.4 oz/ 12 mL)
FULL SIZE: Milk Makeup Matte Cream Bronzer Stick (0.2 oz/ 6 g)
Dermalogica Daily Microfoliant Exfoliator (0.45 oz/ 12 mL)
Clarins Total Eye Lift Firming & Smoothing Anti-Aging Eye Cream (0.23 oz/ 7 mL)
FULL SIZE: The INKEY List Caffeine Eye Cream (0.5 oz/ 15 mL)
FULL SIZE: Kulfi Underlined Kajal Eyeliner in Jamun Glaze (0.3 g)
Living Proof Perfect Hair Day Shampoo (1 oz/ 30 mL)
Living Proof Perfect Hair Day Conditioner (1 oz/ 30 mL)
amika Soulfood Hair Mask (1 oz/ 30 mL)
FULL SIZE: Ole Henriksen Pout Preserve Peptide Lip Treatment (0.45 oz/ 12 mL)
FULL SIZE: Clinique Almost Lipstick in Black Honey (2 g)
FULL SIZE: SAIE Mascara 101 (10 g)
fresh Lotus Youth Preserve Radiance Renewal Night Cream (0.5 oz/ 15 mL)
Tatcha Dewy Skin Cream (0.2 oz/ 5 mL)
FULL SIZE: INNBEAUTY PROJECT Face Glaze Skin Barrier Highlighting Cream (0.75 oz/ 25 mL)
Beautyblender Original Beautyblender (Micro Mini)
More of the best Sephora advent calendars in 2024
To shop some of the very best Sephora advent calendars you can already buy and beat the holiday rush, check out our favourites below.
This limited-edition beauty advent calendar contains 24 beauty goodies.
Love the Sephora Collection, but want something a little more luxe? This limited-edition premium version of the beloved Sephora Collection advent calendar contains 24 beauty surprises, including bestselling serums, masks and cosmetic essentials.
We've all heard about advent calendars, but what about post-holiday, "After Advent" calendars? This fun gift set from Sephora is for those weird in-between days between Christmas and New Year's Eve. The mini set includes two Sephora Collection masks, nail polish, mascara and more.
Don't walk, run! This jam-packed "Gorgeous Grocer" advent calendar from Benefit Cosmetics is almost guaranteed to sell out. Valued at a whopping $425, this limited-edition set contains 24 cult-favourite Benefit Cosmetics goodies, including a full-size POREfessional Smoothing Pore Minimizing Primer and a full-size BADgal BANG! Volumizing Mascara.
Valued at a whopping $1,180 (yes, over $1,000!), this 12-day advent calendar from celebrity-favourite beauty brand Augustinus Bader is packed with skincare cult classics and new formulas.
