Advertisement
SPRING FASHION:

These 'cute and comfortable' Amazon sneakers 'feel like slippers' — and they're on sale

Here's why thousands of shoppers love them.

Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Jennifer Lopez, 54, calls this anti-aging serum a 'game-changer' — and it's on sale at Sephora

Sephora Savings Event: Save up to 20 per cent on JLo Beauty products.

Kayla Kuefler
·Shopping & Lifestyle Editor
JLo Beauty That Jlo Glow Brightening & Firming Serum with Niacinamide, sephora sale, sephora spring sale, jlo beauty, Jennifer Lopez's
Jennifer Lopez's "game-changer" anti-aging serum is on sale at Sephora (Photos via Getty & Sephora).

If we had to turn to one celebrity for beauty advice, it might be Jennifer Lopez (although Christie Brinkley is a very close second). Whether it's a blessing of genetics, the hard work of dermatologists, or it really is olive oil, the 54-year-old has seemingly cracked the code to eternal youth. Chief among J.Lo's beauty essentials is the singer's namesake serum from her JLo Beauty line: That Jlo Glow Brightening & Firming Serum. The anti-aging serum, which Lopez has described as a skincare "change-changer," is formulated with niacinamide and peptides to help firm and brighten the skin. For a limited time, Sephora shoppers can save up to 20 per cent on the serum, alongside thousands of other beauty products, during the Sephora Savings Event. Check out the details below to get the scoop and shop the limited-time sale.

Sephora

JLo Beauty That Jlo Glow Brightening & Firming Serum

From $86$107
with code

Shop That Jlo Glow in two sizes: 30 mL and 15 mL.

with code
From $86 at Sephora

Sephora Savings Event: How to shop

Running now through April 15, Sephora shoppers can save up to 30 per cent on some of the retailer's best-selling products with the code YAYSAVE. Like all Sephora sales, the Spring Savings Event is a members-only sale, so you must be a Beauty Insider to reap the benefits. For more details, including tier-specific discount information, read our How to Shop guide here.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

In a 2023 Instagram Reel, the "Marry Me" star calls the anti-aging serum a "game-changer."

Lopez, fresh from the shower, says she sees a "profound" difference in her skin whenever she uses the glow serum.

The "difference in my skin is so profound when I'm using it and when I'm not," a fresh-faced J.Lo tells the camera. "If you haven't tried That JLo Glow yet, you need to. That with our moisturizer, in the evenings, in the night — and our sunscreen during the day is just a game-changer."

Lopez furthers her advice in the Instagram caption, telling fans that "consistency is key" and hails That JLo Glow serum as her "glow-to ride or die."

A mega-rich gel serum designed to brighten, tighten and lift the skin, the JLo Beauty Serum provides all-day hydration and is great for anti-aging, as it targets fine lines and wrinkles.

The reviews are in

Earning an average rating of 4.1 out of five from Sephora shoppers, reviewers call the JLo beauty product the "holy grail of serums."

The face serum "does some heavy lifting," writes one shopper. "It balances out my skin tones and removes redness."

"This serum is one of the best I have ever used," echoes another. "My skin literally glows and is bright every time I use it."

JLo Beauty That Jlo Glow Brightening & Firming Serum with Niacinamide (Photo via Sephora)
JLo Beauty That Jlo Glow Brightening & Firming Serum with Niacinamide (Photo via Sephora)

  • JLo Beauty That Jlo Glow Brightening & Firming Serum

    From $86$107
    with code
    See at Sephora

The serum is a "chef's kiss for me," praises a third reviewer. "I have dry skin, and it makes my face feel and look great. Treat yourself to this product and you won't regret it," they write.

While the celebrity-backed serum has earned hundreds of five-star reviews, some note it "doesn't mix well" with other skincare products and "only works well when used alone."

"[I] experience piling with my foundation and it never sits right," according to one Sephora shopper.

Based on a clinical study, 91 per cent of participants noted an improvement in the look of their skin's firmness and elasticity, and 100 per cent agreed it improved skin hydration and texture.

However, a handful of reviewers note that as it's an anti-aging product, "younger ladies might not need or want such a heavy serum."

Sephora Savings Event: Save up to 20% on JLo Beauty

Sephora

JLo Beauty Brighten. Tighten. Hydrate. 3-Piece Set

From $70$87
with code

This three-piece set includes That Fresh Take Eye Cream, That JLo Glow Serum and That Blockbuster Hydrating Cream. 

with code
From $70 at Sephora
Sephora

JLo Beauty Smooth + Seduce Contouring Body Cream with Caffeine

From $66$82
with code

This caffeine-infused body cream reduces the appearance of skin dimpling.

with code
From $66 at Sephora
Sephora

JLo Beauty That Overnight Hustle AHA + BHA Resurfacer

From $62$78
with code

This overnight treatment uses glycolic acid and lactic acid to gently exfoliate, refine texture and improve clarity.

with code
From $62 at Sephora
Sephora

JLo Beauty That Fresh Take Eye Cream with Peptides

From $53$66
with code

This ultra-moisturizing eye cream targets fine lines and wrinkles.

with code
From $53 at Sephora
Sephora

JLo Beauty Tighten + Tease Resurfacing Body Serum with AHAs

From $66$82
with code

This high-performance body serum is enriched with AHAs and niacinamide for healthy-looking skin.

with code
From $66 at Sephora
Sephora

JLo Beauty That Limitless Glow Sheet Mask

From $53$66
with code

These sheet masks are infused with a full ounce of That JLo Glow Serum.

with code
From $53 at Sephora
Sephora

JLo Beauty Firm + Flaunt Targeted Booty Balm

From $70$88
with code

This hydrating balm visibly firms and tightens the skin.

with code
From $70 at Sephora

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.