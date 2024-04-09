Jennifer Lopez, 54, calls this anti-aging serum a 'game-changer' — and it's on sale at Sephora

Jennifer Lopez's "game-changer" anti-aging serum is on sale at Sephora (Photos via Getty & Sephora).

If we had to turn to one celebrity for beauty advice, it might be Jennifer Lopez (although Christie Brinkley is a very close second). Whether it's a blessing of genetics, the hard work of dermatologists, or it really is olive oil, the 54-year-old has seemingly cracked the code to eternal youth. Chief among J.Lo's beauty essentials is the singer's namesake serum from her JLo Beauty line: That Jlo Glow Brightening & Firming Serum. The anti-aging serum, which Lopez has described as a skincare "change-changer," is formulated with niacinamide and peptides to help firm and brighten the skin. For a limited time, Sephora shoppers can save up to 20 per cent on the serum, alongside thousands of other beauty products, during the Sephora Savings Event. Check out the details below to get the scoop and shop the limited-time sale.

Sephora Savings Event: How to shop

Running now through April 15, Sephora shoppers can save up to 30 per cent on some of the retailer's best-selling products with the code YAYSAVE. Like all Sephora sales, the Spring Savings Event is a members-only sale, so you must be a Beauty Insider to reap the benefits. For more details, including tier-specific discount information, read our How to Shop guide here.

In a 2023 Instagram Reel, the "Marry Me" star calls the anti-aging serum a "game-changer."

Lopez, fresh from the shower, says she sees a "profound" difference in her skin whenever she uses the glow serum.

The "difference in my skin is so profound when I'm using it and when I'm not," a fresh-faced J.Lo tells the camera. "If you haven't tried That JLo Glow yet, you need to. That with our moisturizer, in the evenings, in the night — and our sunscreen during the day is just a game-changer."

Lopez furthers her advice in the Instagram caption, telling fans that "consistency is key" and hails That JLo Glow serum as her "glow-to ride or die."

A mega-rich gel serum designed to brighten, tighten and lift the skin, the JLo Beauty Serum provides all-day hydration and is great for anti-aging, as it targets fine lines and wrinkles.

The reviews are in

Earning an average rating of 4.1 out of five from Sephora shoppers, reviewers call the JLo beauty product the "holy grail of serums."

The face serum "does some heavy lifting," writes one shopper. "It balances out my skin tones and removes redness."

"This serum is one of the best I have ever used," echoes another. "My skin literally glows and is bright every time I use it."

JLo Beauty That Jlo Glow Brightening & Firming Serum with Niacinamide (Photo via Sephora)

JLo Beauty That Jlo Glow Brightening & Firming Serum From $86 $107 with code Copied! Code: YAYSAVE Copied! Code: YAYSAVE See at Sephora

The serum is a "chef's kiss for me," praises a third reviewer. "I have dry skin, and it makes my face feel and look great. Treat yourself to this product and you won't regret it," they write.

While the celebrity-backed serum has earned hundreds of five-star reviews, some note it "doesn't mix well" with other skincare products and "only works well when used alone."

"[I] experience piling with my foundation and it never sits right," according to one Sephora shopper.

Based on a clinical study, 91 per cent of participants noted an improvement in the look of their skin's firmness and elasticity, and 100 per cent agreed it improved skin hydration and texture.

However, a handful of reviewers note that as it's an anti-aging product, "younger ladies might not need or want such a heavy serum."

Sephora Savings Event: Save up to 20% on JLo Beauty

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.