Live now: Best Prime Day Lightning Deals to shop right now (before they're gone)

Live now: Best Prime Day Lightning Deals to shop right now (before they're gone)

As professional deal hunters, we consider it our duty to let you in on a little secret: Many of the best Amazon Prime Day deals are all located in one easy-to-miss section. We are, of course, talking about Lightning Deals.

If you're unfamiliar with Amazon's Lightning Deals, let us fill you in. These are extremely time- and stock-limited markdowns. The discounts typically last for several hours, but if stock runs out, you're outta luck. Just like other Prime Day deals, many of these are exclusive to Prime shoppers. They also encompass all types of products — tech, beauty, fashion, kitchen and home items.

Don't want to spend all day refreshing your page to see if you can score something good? We'll keep tabs on the top deals and share the ones worth your time and money below. Want to see even more incredible deals? Make sure to check out our comprehensive guide to all the best Amazon Prime Day sales here. Consider us your shopping saviors.

Lightning Deals to Shop Now

Bentgo® Kids Chill Leak-Proof Lunch Box - Included Reusable Ice Pack Keeps Food Cold; 4-Compartment Bento Lunch Container; Microwave & Dishwasher Safe; 2 Year Manufacturer Warranty (Green/Navy) $24 $40 Save $16 with Prime See at Amazon

BIRD BUDDY® Original Smart Bird Feeder with Camera $209 $300 Save $91 with Prime See at Amazon

Mini Projector with Bluetooth and Projector Screen $65 $100 Save $35 with Prime See at Amazon

Live 6 updates Nurses are dishing about these cushy sneakers — and they're down to just $29 (Photo: Amazon) The Deal: Feethit Slip On Running Shoes are $29, down from $38 (varies by color and size) You Save: Nearly 25% and they're on par with the lowest price of the year. Why we like them: They aren't just designed with comfort in mind — they're also made to be easy to slip in and out of, thanks to their extra-long tongue. Plus, removable and soft insoles hug and contour your feet. In short: They feel (and look like) they're custom-made to fit your foot perfectly. What else to know: Looking for more comfy kicks? Check out other Prime Day sneaker deals here.

Like Yeti? Like Purple? Then this cooler deal is for you Photo: Amazon The deal: YETI Roadie 24 Cooler, $175 (was $250) You save: 30% Why we like it: We work at Yahoo — we love purple! In all seriousness though, it seems to be just the lilac version of this beloved Yeti cooler that's on sale (all the other colors are $250 at this time) but if you're cool with that, this is a great deal on a practical, portable cooler, and a Yeti sale is fairly rare. What else to know: There are more Yeti sale items to be shopped — check out this Prime Day Yeti sale roundup from my colleague Ellie Conley.

Apple's Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds are $150 — 40% off Photo: Amazon The deal: Apple's Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds are $150, down from $250. You save: At 40% off, our price trackers have this pair at its lowest price across 5 stores. Why we like it: As someone with ears that are just not compatible with Apple AirPods (mine fall out constantly; long story but one even ended up in my oven!), my husband bought this pair for me this Christmas and I've never looked back. They fit around your ear snugly and never fall off — I wear them running, walking the dog, and in the office. What else to know: My only complaint is that they're not as easy as the AirPods to slide into the charging box since there's more to them than your typical earbud. But the battery life is strong, and they charge quickly.

Lenovo's Ideapad Chromebook is just $199 — 33% off The Deal: Lenovo's Ideapad Chromebook drops to $199 (was $289) — you save 33%. Why we like it: Lenovo is a beloved laptop brand and at just under $200 for a powerful 15 inch chromebook is a great deal. It's a 2023 model and is simple, but delivers on everything you need a small laptop to do.

Dyson V11 Origin Cordless Vacuum Cleaner drops to $399 — save 30% Photo: Amazon The Deal: Dyson's V11 Origin Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is $399, down from $570 You Save: 30% and it's at its lowest price — The lowest reported Amazon price for this model is $470. Why we like it: This is an older model Dyson from 2021, but the 30% discount makes it a good buy. When it comes to cleaning power, this Dyson vacuum has stiff nylon bristles that work on both carpets and hard floors. It also has three different modes, which allow the vacuum to adapt its suction capabilities depending on the room, surface or mess type. What else to know: While this older model didn't make our picks for the best Dyson vacuums of 2024, it still features Dyson's hallmark suction power and convenient wall hanging holder and hardware.

Samsung's 50" The Frame TV drops to $897: Save over $500 Photo: Amazon The Deal: Samsung's 50" The Frame TV is $897 (list price $1446). Your Savings: 38% Why we like it: The Samsung Frame is more than just a TV. While it has everything you would expect from a modern screen — high-definition resolution, incredible color and more — it also has a feature that makes it appealing even when you aren't watching TV. A built-in motion sensor detects when you walk into the room and begins displaying beautiful works of art. More key details: You can also hang it flush against the wall so that it looks like a painting. More than that, you can shift it into Vertical Mode for art that deserves to be viewed in portrait mode. There's a subscription service you can use to display art, or you can upload your own in the form of family photos.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

Your Prime Day Shopping Guide: See all of our Prime Day coverage. Shop the best Prime Day deals on Yahoo Life. Follow Engadget for Prime Day tech deals. Hear from Autoblog’s experts on the best Amazon Prime Day deals for your car, garage, and home, and find Prime Day sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.