Prime Day 2024: 131 absolute best Amazon deals in Canada (up to $1,500 off!) | LIVE UPDATES

From TVs and Apple products to toilet paper and other household essentials, these are the very best Prime Day deals to shop in Canada.

Amazon Prime Day is back for its 10th year, and Prime Day 2024, running from July 16-17, may be Amazon Canada's best sale yet. Prime Day is one of Canada's biggest (and busiest!) sales of the year, with discounts rivalling those seen on Black Friday, Cyber Monday and even Boxing Day. This year, Prime members will have access to tens of thousands of deals, including on brands that rarely go on sale, like Apple, Dyson, Shark and more.

As Amazon Prime Day can be notoriously overwhelming, Yahoo Canada's shopping experts have gone ahead and done the heavy lifting for you. Below, we've rounded up some of Amazon Canada's very best 2024 Prime Day deals, ranging from tech, home and kitchen essentials to gifts for him and her. To help keep you organized and focus on what's important — saving you money! — we've listed the deals by category and discounts.

To help you make the most from day one of Amazon Prime Day, we've gathered over 100 deals ranging in savings from 20 to a whopping 67 per cent off. Also, if you keep scrolling, we've included a live blog so that you can follow the day's hottest deals in real time. To see what's up for grabs on Amazon Prime Day 2024 and shop the deals, check out the details below.

Prime Day 2024: Shop the best deals by category

Prime Day 2024: Best tech deals

Echo Pop + Evolux Smart Bulb | Charcoal $25 $75 Save $50

Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote $27 $60 Save $33

JBL Vibe Beam - True Wireless Earbuds - White $50 $100 Save $50

Beats Studio Pro Bluetooth Noise Cancelling Headphones $250 $470 Save $220

Google Nest Doorbell Wired 2nd Gen $140 $240 Save $100

Garmin Enduro 2 $800 $1,350 Save $550

Acer Aspire Spin Touch Laptop $500 $716 Save $216

Tile Mate Bluetooth Tracker $24 $35 Save $11

Kindle Scribe (16 GB): Kindle + Notebook $320 $430 Save $110

TCL 65" QM8 QLED 4K Smart LED TV with Google TV $1,298 $1,600 Save $302

Prime Day 2024: Best deals on Apple devices

Apple Watch Series 9 $386 $549 Save $163

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) $259 $329 Save $70

Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) $189 $229 Save $40

Prime Day 2024: Best kitchen deals

Keurig K-Iced K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker $59 $120 Save $61

ZWILLING Premium Set of 8 Stainless Steel Steak Knife Set $65 $130 Save $65

Our Place Perfect Pot $165 $276 Save $111

Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker $98 $140 Save $42

Simple Modern 40 oz Trek Tumble $27 $39 Save $12

Ninja Foodi 8-in-1 Digital Air Fry Oven $144 $196 Save $52

NINJA 3.8L Air Fryer $76 $99 Save $23

SharkNinja CREAMi 11-in1 Ice Cream Maker $237 $300 Save $63

Prime Day 2024: Best YETI deals

YETI Roadie 24 Cooler $245 $350 Save $105

YETI Rambler 30 oz Travel Mug $36 $52 Save $16

Prime Day 2024: Best home, living & cleaning deals

Samsonite Centric 2 Hardside Dual-Spinner 2 Pc Suitcase Set $185 $440 Save $255

Greenworks 40V 16" Cordless Lawn Mower $270 $449 Save $179

Bissell Little Green Proheat Deep Cleaner/Spot Cleaner $95 $150 Save $55

Bissell 2475C Pet Hair Eraser Turbo Upright Vacuum $200 $289 Save $89

BLUEAIR Air Purifiers for small rooms $154 $220 Save $66

Original Peloton Bike $1,300 $1,845 Save $545

Shark WANDVAC Handheld Vacuum $77 $103 Save $26

LifeStraw Personal Water Filter $18 $24 Save $6

Prime Day 2024: Best beauty & personal care deals

23andMe+ Premium Membership Bundle $149 $299 Save $150

Philips Sonicare Diamondclean 9000 Rechargeable Toothbrush $135 $250 Save $115

L'Oréal Revitalift Triple Power LZR Eye Cream $22 $36 Save $14

All Natural Advice Vitamin C Serum $20 $29 Save $9

LANEIGE Water Sleeping Mask: Korean Overnight Mask $30 $44 Save $14

TUSHY Classic 3.0 Non-Electric Bidet Attachment $110 $150 Save $40

Retinol Eye Stick $19 $25 Save $6

CeraVe Moisturizing Cream $22 $30 Save $8

AliveCor KardiaMobile ECG Monitor $79 $99 Save $20

Prime Day 2024: Best deals on home & life essentials

ARM & HAMMER Laundry Detergent Power Sheets $13 $18 Save $5

Finish In-Wash Dishwasher Cleaner $8 $11 Save $3

Mr Clean Magic Erasers Original $7 $9 Save $2