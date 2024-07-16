Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
Prime Day 2024: 131 absolute best Amazon deals in Canada (up to $1,500 off!) | LIVE UPDATES

From TVs and Apple products to toilet paper and other household essentials, these are the very best Prime Day deals to shop in Canada.

Kayla Kuefler
·Senior Shopping & Lifestyle Editor
yeti mug, loreal revitalift, bose headphones, ninja creami, bissell little green, apple airpods, kitchenaid mixer, Best Prime Day deals in Canada in 2024 (photos via Amazon).
Amazon Prime Day is back for its 10th year, and Prime Day 2024, running from July 16-17, may be Amazon Canada's best sale yet. Prime Day is one of Canada's biggest (and busiest!) sales of the year, with discounts rivalling those seen on Black Friday, Cyber Monday and even Boxing Day. This year, Prime members will have access to tens of thousands of deals, including on brands that rarely go on sale, like Apple, Dyson, Shark and more.

As Amazon Prime Day can be notoriously overwhelming, Yahoo Canada's shopping experts have gone ahead and done the heavy lifting for you. Below, we've rounded up some of Amazon Canada's very best 2024 Prime Day deals, ranging from tech, home and kitchen essentials to gifts for him and her. To help keep you organized and focus on what's important — saving you money! — we've listed the deals by category and discounts.

Remember, Prime Day is a member-exclusive event, so you'll need a Prime membership to access its most significant discounts. Not yet a member? You can sign up for a Prime membership here.

To help you make the most from day one of Amazon Prime Day, we've gathered over 100 deals ranging in savings from 20 to a whopping 67 per cent off. Also, if you keep scrolling, we've included a live blog so that you can follow the day's hottest deals in real time. To see what's up for grabs on Amazon Prime Day 2024 and shop the deals, check out the details below.

  • Echo Pop + Evolux Smart Bulb | Charcoal

    $25$75
    Save $50
    See at Amazon

  • Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote

    $27$60
    Save $33
    See at Amazon

  • JBL Vibe Beam - True Wireless Earbuds - White

    $50$100
    Save $50
    See at Amazon

  • Beats Studio Pro Bluetooth Noise Cancelling Headphones

    $250$470
    Save $220
    See at Amazon

  • Kindle Scribe (16 GB): Kindle + Notebook

    $320$430
    Save $110
    See at Amazon

  • TCL 65" QM8 QLED 4K Smart LED TV with Google TV

    $1,298$1,600
    Save $302
    See at Amazon

  • ZWILLING Premium Set of 8 Stainless Steel Steak Knife Set

    $65$130
    Save $65
    See at Amazon

  • Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker

    $98$140
    Save $42
    See at Amazon

  • Ninja Foodi 8-in-1 Digital Air Fry Oven

    $144$196
    Save $52
    See at Amazon

  • SharkNinja CREAMi 11-in1 Ice Cream Maker

    $237$300
    Save $63
    See at Amazon

Prime Day 2024: Best YETI deals

Prime Day 2024: Best home, living & cleaning deals

  • Samsonite Centric 2 Hardside Dual-Spinner 2 Pc Suitcase Set

    $185$440
    Save $255
    See at Amazon

  • Greenworks 40V 16" Cordless Lawn Mower

    $270$449
    Save $179
    See at Amazon

  • Bissell Little Green Proheat Deep Cleaner/Spot Cleaner

    $95$150
    Save $55
    See at Amazon

  • Bissell 2475C Pet Hair Eraser Turbo Upright Vacuum

    $200$289
    Save $89
    See at Amazon

  • BLUEAIR Air Purifiers for small rooms

    $154$220
    Save $66
    See at Amazon

Prime Day 2024: Best beauty & personal care deals

  • Philips Sonicare Diamondclean 9000 Rechargeable Toothbrush

    $135$250
    Save $115
    See at Amazon

  • L’Oréal Revitalift Triple Power LZR Eye Cream

    $22$36
    Save $14
    See at Amazon

  • LANEIGE Water Sleeping Mask: Korean Overnight Mask

    $30$44
    Save $14
    See at Amazon

  • TUSHY Classic 3.0 Non-Electric Bidet Attachment

    $110$150
    Save $40
    See at Amazon

Prime Day 2024: Best deals on home & life essentials

  • ARM & HAMMER Laundry Detergent Power Sheets

    $13$18
    Save $5
    See at Amazon

  • Royale 3-Ply Strong Toilet Paper, 48 Rolls

    $30$37
    Save $7
    See at Amazon
