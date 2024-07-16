Melina Brum
Prime Day 2024: 131 absolute best Amazon deals in Canada (up to $1,500 off!) | LIVE UPDATES
From TVs and Apple products to toilet paper and other household essentials, these are the very best Prime Day deals to shop in Canada.
Amazon Prime Day is back for its 10th year, and Prime Day 2024, running from July 16-17, may be Amazon Canada's best sale yet. Prime Day is one of Canada's biggest (and busiest!) sales of the year, with discounts rivalling those seen on Black Friday, Cyber Monday and even Boxing Day. This year, Prime members will have access to tens of thousands of deals, including on brands that rarely go on sale, like Apple, Dyson, Shark and more.
As Amazon Prime Day can be notoriously overwhelming, Yahoo Canada's shopping experts have gone ahead and done the heavy lifting for you. Below, we've rounded up some of Amazon Canada's very best 2024 Prime Day deals, ranging from tech, home and kitchen essentials to gifts for him and her. To help keep you organized and focus on what's important — saving you money! — we've listed the deals by category and discounts.
Remember, Prime Day is a member-exclusive event, so you'll need a Prime membership to access its most significant discounts. Not yet a member? You can sign up for a Prime membership here.
To help you make the most from day one of Amazon Prime Day, we've gathered over 100 deals ranging in savings from 20 to a whopping 67 per cent off. Also, if you keep scrolling, we've included a live blog so that you can follow the day's hottest deals in real time. To see what's up for grabs on Amazon Prime Day 2024 and shop the deals, check out the details below.
Prime Day 2024: Best tech deals
Take 73% off an Echo Dot (5th Gen) | Shop for $55
$200
67% off: Echo Pop | Shop for $25
$76
Save 62% on a Blink Outdoor 4 Wire-free smart security camera | Shop for $125
$330
Take 60% off an Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) | Shop for $28
$70
Echo Pop + Evolux Smart Bulb | Charcoal$25$75Save $50
55% off: Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones | Shop for $200
$440
Save 55% on an Amazon Fire TV Stick | Shop for $27
$60
Take 54% off an LG Eclair 3.0 Channel 100W All-in-One Design Sound Bar | Shop for $250
$548
Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote$27$60Save $33
51% off: Blink Video Doorbell | Shop for $32
$65
50% off: JBL Vibe Beam True Wireless Earbuds | Shop for $50
$100
Save 50% on Jabra Elite 4 True Wireless Earbuds | Shop for $65
$130
JBL Vibe Beam - True Wireless Earbuds - White$50$100Save $50
47% off: Beats Studio Pro | Shop for $250
$470
Take 46% off: Fitbit Inspire 2 | Shop for $70
$130
44% off: Samsung Galaxy S6 Lite Tablet | Shop for $250
$450
Beats Studio Pro Bluetooth Noise Cancelling Headphones$250$470Save $220
Take 44% off: Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones | Shop for $140
$250
44% off: Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Headphones | Shop for $269
$479
42% off: Google Nest Doorbell | Shop for $140
$240
Google Nest Doorbell Wired 2nd Gen$140$240Save $100
Save 41% on a Garmin Enduro 2 | Shop for $800
$1,350
40% off: Samsung 49" Odyssey 240 Hz OLED G9 Gaming Monitor | Shop for $1,200
$2,000
Take 40% off Amazon Basics USB Type-C to USB-A 2.0 charger cable | Shop for $9
$15
Garmin Enduro 2$800$1,350Save $550
Save 38% on an LG 42" 4K OLED Flex Smart TV with Bendable Screen | Shop for $2,500
$4,000
31% off: Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones | Shop for $228
$330
Save 30% on an Amazon Fire TV 50" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV | Shop for $420
$600
Save 30% on the Acer Aspire Spin Touch Laptop | Shop for $500
$730
Acer Aspire Spin Touch Laptop$500$716Save $216
30% off: Garmin Venu Sq 2 GPS Smartwatch | Shop for $229
$330
30% off: Tile Mate Bluetooth Tracker | Shop for $24
$35
Save 28% off: Amazon Fire TV 55" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV | Shop for $474
$660
Tile Mate Bluetooth Tracker$24$35Save $11
Take 27% off a Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Tablet | Shop for $350
$480
26% off: Kindle Scribe | Shop for $320
$430
25% off: Garmin epix Gen 2 | Shop for $600
$800
Kindle Scribe (16 GB): Kindle + Notebook$320$430Save $110
Take 22% off an LG Gram 16" Laptop | Shop for $1,300
$1,677
20% off: Meta Quest 3 128GB | Shop for $522
$650
Save 20% on Sony noise-cancelling headphones | Shop for $398
$500
19% off: TCL 65" QM8 QLED 4K Smart LED TV | Shop for $1,298
$1,600
TCL 65" QM8 QLED 4K Smart LED TV with Google TV$1,298$1,600Save $302
Prime Day 2024: Best deals on Apple devices
Take 30% off: Apple Watch Series 9 | Shop for $386
$549
28% off: Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) | Shop for $129
$179
Save 23% on Apple AirPods Max | Shop for $599
$779
Apple Watch Series 9$386$549Save $163
21% off: Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) | Shop for $259
$318
Save 20% on an Apple iPad Air (5th Generation) | Shop for $639
$799
20% off: Apple iPad Air (5th Generation) | Shop for $639
$799
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation)$259$329Save $70
17% off: Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) | Shop for $189 $229
15% off: Apple 35W Dual USB-C Port Compact Power Adapter | Shop for $67
$79
Take 15% off an Apple Pencil | Shop for $93
$109
Apple AirPods (3rd Generation)$189$229Save $40
Prime Day 2024: Best kitchen deals
Take 66% off a Tassimo Multi-Beverage Brewer | Shop for $70
$206
54% off: HENCKELS Aviara Premium Knife Block Set | Shop for $185
$420
Save 51%: Keurig K-Iced K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker | Shop for $59
$120
Keurig K-Iced K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker$59$120Save $61
50% off: ZWILLING Premium Set of 8 Steak Knives | Shop for $65
$130
Take 50% off a Contigo Streeterville 40 oz Tumbler | Shop for $24
$47
49% off: All-Clad 10-Piece Cookware Set | Shop for $280
$546
ZWILLING Premium Set of 8 Stainless Steel Steak Knife Set$65$130Save $65
43% off: Ninja Professional Plus Kitchen System | Shop for $149
$260
Take 40% off an Our Place Perfect Pot | Shop for $165
$285
Take 40% off the Ninja Max XL Air Fryer | Shop for $120
$200
Our Place Perfect Pot$165$276Save $111
Take 33% off this HENCKELS 20-piece knife set | Shop for $146
$300
Save 32% on with Ninja Foodi 4-in-1 Indoor Grill & Air Fryer | Shop for $170
$291
30% off: Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker | Shop for $98
$140
Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker$98$140Save $42
Save 30% on a STAUB Cast Iron Round 4-Quart Cocotte | Shop for $183
$351
30% off: Simple Modern 40 oz Trek Tumbler | Shop for $27
$40
Take 30% off: Nespresso Vertuo Lattissima | Shop for $440
$630
Simple Modern 40 oz Trek Tumble$27$39Save $12
27% off: KitchenAid Artisan Series Stand Mixer + Premium Accessory Pack | Shop for $400
$545
Take 26% off the Ninja Foodi 8-in-1 Digital Air Fry Oven | Shop for $144
$200
25% off: Fullstar 4-in-1 Vegetable Chopper | Shop for $30
$40
Ninja Foodi 8-in-1 Digital Air Fry Oven$144$196Save $52
24% off: De'Longhi Magnifica Evo Automatic Espresso & Coffee Machine | Shop for $650
$850
23% off: Ninja 3.8L Air Fryer | Shop for $76
$99
Take 21% off the Ninja Foodi PossibleCooker PRO 8.5-quart 8-in-1 Multi-Cooker | Shop for $119
$150
NINJA 3.8L Air Fryer$76$99Save $23
21% off: Ninja CREAMi 11-in-1 Ice Cream Maker | Shop for $237
$300
20% off: KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer | Shop for $380
$475
SharkNinja CREAMi 11-in1 Ice Cream Maker$237$300Save $63
Prime Day 2024: Best YETI deals
30% off: YETI Roadie 24 Cooler | Shop for $245
$350
Save 30% on a YETI Rambler Gallon Jug | Shop for $119
$170
Take 30% off a YETI Rambler Jr. 12 oz Kids Bottle | Shop for $25
$35
YETI Roadie 24 Cooler$245$350Save $105
Take 30% off a YETI Rambler 14 oz Stackable Mug | Shop for $28
$40
30% off: YETI Rambler 12 oz. Colster Can Insulator | Shop for $25
$35
30% off: YETI Rambler 30 oz Travel Mug | Shop for $36
$52
YETI Rambler 30 oz Travel Mug$36$52Save $16
Prime Day 2024: Best home, living & cleaning deals
59% off: Blink Outdoor 4 + Blink Mini Smart security camera | Shop for $115
$370
Save 58% on Samsonite Centric 2 Hardside Luggage | Shop for $185
$440
50% off: AeroGarden Harvest Indoor Garden Hydroponic System | Shop for $90
$180
Samsonite Centric 2 Hardside Dual-Spinner 2 Pc Suitcase Set$185$440Save $255
40% off: eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac robot vacuum | Shop for $138
$230
40% off: Tineco Floor ONE S5 Smart Cordless Wet-Dry Vacuum Cleaner & Mop | Shop for $390
$650
40% off: Greenworks 40V 16" Cordless Lawn Mower | Shop for $270
$449
Greenworks 40V 16" Cordless Lawn Mower$270$449Save $179
Take 38% off Bissell Carpet Cleaner Proheat 2X Revolution | Shop for $205
$329
Save 37% on a Bissell Little Green Proheat Portable Deep Cleaner | Shop for $95
$150
36% off: Shark Vertex DuoClean PowerFin Upright Vacuum | Shop for $270
$420
Bissell Little Green Proheat Deep Cleaner/Spot Cleaner$95$150Save $55
35% off: Shark Rocket Pet Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum | Shop for $240
$370
Take 34% off this Tineco Floor ONE S7 PRO Smart Cordless Cleaner | Shop for $660
$1,000
Take 33% off Bissell 2475C Pet Hair Eraser Turbo Upright Vacuum | Shop for $200
$289
Bissell 2475C Pet Hair Eraser Turbo Upright Vacuum$200$289Save $89
30% off: Amazon Basics Vacuum Compression Storage Bags | Shop for $19
$28
Take 30% off an Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor | Shop for $63
$90
30% off: BLUEAIR Air Purifier | Shop for $154
$220
BLUEAIR Air Purifiers for small rooms$154$220Save $66
Save 30% on an iRobot Roomba j7+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum | Shop for $700
$1,000
30% off: Original Peloton Bike | Shop for $1,300
$1,845
29% off: Dyson V8 Plus Cordless Vacuum | Shop for $428
$600
Original Peloton Bike$1,300$1,845Save $545
Save 25% on a Lefant Robot Vacuum | Shop for $140
$227
25% off: Dyson V11 Origin Cordless Vacuum | Shop for $600
$800
Take 25% off a Shark WANDVAC Handheld Vacuum | Shop for $77
$103
Shark WANDVAC Handheld Vacuum$77$103Save $26
Save 25% on a LifeStraw Personal Water Filter | Shop for $18
$24
Take 20% off Greenworks 2 Speed 230 MPH Corded Blower/Vacuum | Shop for $76
$95
LifeStraw Personal Water Filter$18$24Save $6
Prime Day 2024: Best beauty & personal care deals
Save 58% on Burt’s Bees 100% Natural Lip Shine | Shop for $4
$12
Take 50% off 23andMe+ Premium Membership Bundle | Shop for $149
$299
Save 50% on a Philips Sonicare 4900 Power Toothbrush | Shop for $60
$120
23andMe+ Premium Membership Bundle$149$299Save $150
46% off: Philips Sonicare Diamondclean 9000 Rechargeable Toothbrush | Shop for $135
$250
46% off: PMD Clean Pro RQ Smart Facial Cleansing Device | Shop for $131
$243
42% off: LUXROS Eyebrow Serum | Shop for $29
$50
Philips Sonicare Diamondclean 9000 Rechargeable Toothbrush$135$250Save $115
Take 40% off a Philips Electric Shaver Series 9000 | Shop for $210
$350
Save 38% on L’Oréal Revitalift Triple Power LZR Eye Cream | Shop for $22
$36
L’Oréal Revitalift Triple Power LZR Eye Cream$22$36Save $14
32% off: All Natural Advice Vitamin C Serum | Shop for $20
$29
Save 30% on Loop Quiet Ear Plugs | Shop for $28
$40
Take 30% off MANSCAPED The Beard Hedger | Shop for $91
$130
All Natural Advice Vitamin C Serum$20$29Save $9
Take 30% off the Oral-B iO Series 7 Electric Toothbrush | Shop for $150
$220
Save 30% on Hugo Boss Just Different Eau de Toilette Spray | Shop for $88
$125
Save 30% on LANEIGE Water Sleeping Mask | Shop for $30
$44
LANEIGE Water Sleeping Mask: Korean Overnight Mask$30$44Save $14
30% off: Sulwhasoo Essential Comfort Balancing Emulsion | Shop for $68
$97
Take 29% off Burt’s Bees Hydrating Facial Serum | Shop for $17
$24
Save 27% on this TUSHY Classic 3.0 Non-Electric Bidet Attachment | Shop for $110
$150
TUSHY Classic 3.0 Non-Electric Bidet Attachment$110$150Save $40
25% off: Liquid I.V. Electrolyte Drink Mix | Shop for $25
$34
Take 25% off Gillette Venus Women's Razors | Shop for $16
$23
24% off: Retinol Eye Stick | Shop for $19
$25
Retinol Eye Stick$19$25Save $6
Take 22% off hydraSense Eye Drops | Shop for $15
$19
Save 21% on L’Oréal Collagen Moisture Filler Moisturizer | Shop for $19
$25
Take 20% off Paula's Choice 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant | Shop for $39
$49
Take 20% off CeraVe Moisturizing Cream | Shop for $22
$30
CeraVe Moisturizing Cream$22$30Save $8
20% off AliveCor KardiaMobile ECG Monitor | Shop for $79
$99
15% off: Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete | Shop for $680
$800
AliveCor KardiaMobile ECG Monitor$79$99Save $20
Prime Day 2024: Best deals on home & life essentials
34% off: Woolite Darks Laundry Detergent | Shop for $9
$16
Take 30% off ARM & HAMMER Laundry Detergent Power Sheets | Shop for $13
$18
Save 29% on Affresh Washing Machine Cleaner | Shop for $15
$21
ARM & HAMMER Laundry Detergent Power Sheets$13$18Save $5
26% off: Glad Blue Recycling Bags | Shop for $9
$11
26% off: Amazon Basics 12-Pack AA Rechargeable Batteries | Shop for $22
$30
25% off: Finish In-Wash Dishwasher Cleaner | Shop for $8
$11
Finish In-Wash Dishwasher Cleaner$8$11Save $3
Save 25% on Method Bathroom Cleaner (4-pack) | Shop for $21
$28
Take 22% off: Mr Clean Magic Erasers | Shop for $7
$9
20% off: Windex Outdoor Window, Glass, and Patio Cleaner | Shop for $8
$12
Mr Clean Magic Erasers Original$7$9Save $2
Save 20% on Royale 3-Ply Strong Toilet Paper | Shop for $30
$37
20% off: Tide Ultra OXI Power PODS | Shop for $20
$25
Take 20% off Royale Tiger Strong Paper Towel | Shop for $8
$10
Royale 3-Ply Strong Toilet Paper, 48 Rolls$30$37Save $7
Amazon Prime Day 2024: LIVE UPDATES
Live30 updates
Score this 8-in-1 Ninja Foodi PossibleCooker PRO for 21% off.
SHOP THE DEAL: $119
$150on Amazon Canada
Prime Day essentials deal: Save 25% on Cascade Dishwasher Detergent Pods.
SHOP THE DEAL: $19
$25on Amazon Canada
Score this "Amazon's Choice" Shark all-in-one Steam & Scrub for 35% off.
SHOP THE DEAL: $130
$200on Amazon Canada
These viral Loop earplugs have nearly 90,000 ratings on Amazon — save 30%.
SHOP THE DEAL: $28
$40on Amazon Canada
Save a whopping 50% on this 23andMe+ Premium Membership Bundle.
SHOP THE DEAL: $149
$299on Amazon Canada
This kid-sized Yeti Rambler Jr. comes in a ton of different colours — save 30%
SHOP THE DEAL: $25
$35on Amazon Canada
Organika's Enhanced Collagen Peptides Protein Powder has over 10,000 ratings on Amazon — and it's 35% off.
SHOP THE DEAL: $26
$40on Amazon Canada
Need paper towel? Don't miss this Prime Day deal on Bounty Paper Towel — save 28%.
SHOP THE DEAL: $20
$28on amazon Canada
A win for you and your four-legged friend: Save 30% on GREENIES dental treats.
SHOP THE DEAL: $30
$42on Amazon Canada
Over 300 people bought this 8-piece Ring Alarm home security system this month — save 41%.
SHOP THE DEAL: $200
$340on Amazon Canada
DEAL ALERT: Charmin Toilet Paper is 49% off for Prime Day '24.
SHOP THE DEAL: $20
$39on Amazon Canada
Have you seen? The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming device is 38% off.
SHOP THE DEAL: $50
$80on Amazon Canada
Charge less, train more with the Garmin Forerunner Running Smartwatch — save 44%.
SHOP THE DEAL: $300
$540on amazon canada
Shave wet or dry with the Philips Electric Shaver Series 9000 — save 40%.
sHOP THE DEAL: $210
$350on amazon canada
A need for clean? The Shark Vertex DuoClean PowerFin Upright Vacuum is 36% off.
SHOP THE DEAL: $270
$420on amazon canada
Scrub-a-dub-dub — save 28% on an Oral B Power iO Series 7 Electric Toothbrush.
SHOP THE DEAL: $150
$208on Amazon Canada