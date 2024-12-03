The best Cyber Monday 2024 deals to shop while you still can from Amazon, Apple, Macy's, Walmart, Target, Wayfair and more

Cyber Monday deals are here! We're covering the sales in realtime and highlighting only the best discounts worth shopping.

Get the scoop on everything Cyber Monday and continue the holiday shopping spree in style! (Amazon/Walmart)

We have a question for you: When is Monday better than Friday? Never, that's when! Okay, well maybe that's not totally true. Take, for instance, Cyber Monday, which has somehow managed to see the savings hand dealt by Black Friday and raise it — ironically, perhaps — delivering lower prices to you. We know it can be a bit hard to get one's head around, but lucky for you, that's where we come in. We'll be right here to guide you to the best of the best Cyber Monday deals as we head into the final hours, and these deals disappear forever.

Our team of shopping experts has been covering sensational seasonal sales for longer than we care to admit (psst: some of us have been doing it for a decade-plus!). We spend our waking hours fanatically checking price histories and comparing items across retailers to find you the best prices, ensuring we're only delivering you the most legit deals of the bunch.

Trending Cyber Monday deals

Always Pan 2.0 for $95 (was $150): Lowest price ever

Kate Spade Sienna Crossbody for $65 (was $299): Save nearly 80%

Inse 6-in-1 Lightweight Stick Vacuum for $70 (was $245): Save $245

Hulu and Disney+ bundle for just $2.99/month: You save $96(!)

Dyson V7 Cordless Vacuum for $200 (was $400): 50% off

Beats Solo 4 Headphones for $100 (was $200): Lowest price ever

Hoka Bondi 8 for $132 (was $165): Lowest price in 30 days

AncestryDNA + Traits Genetic Test Kit for $39 (was $119): Lowest price ever

Apple AirTags, 4-Pack for $70 (was $99): Lowest price ever

Without further ado, here's everything you need to know about Cyber Monday and how to really stretch your dollars for the whole holiday shopping season.

In this guide: Rare Cyber Monday deals | Cyber Monday deals at top retailers | Cyber Monday tech deals | Cyber Monday style deals | Cyber Monday kitchen deals | Cyber Monday home deals | Cyber Monday beauty deals | Cyber Monday gifting deals

Best Cyber Monday sales at top retailers

Amazon: We're seeing savings of up to 75% — sometimes more — on everything from bedding and kitchenware to tech, clothing and beauty.

Best Buy: Save big on appliances TVs, laptops, headphones and tablets among other big gets — plus, check out the retailer's Cyber Monday savings for a taste of their expansive selection of deals.

The Home Depot: The retailer's extended Cyber Monday sale is offering up to 40% off appliances, tools, furniture and more.

Lowe's: Those looking to save for upcoming weekend projects can score deep cuts on everything from tools to appliances during the retailer's Cyber Deals sale.

Macy's: The Cyber Monday sale is on, with up to 60% off fashionable faves, big-brand home goods and more limited-time specials.

Nordstrom: You can grab up to 70% off and snag thousands of big sellers at a discount courtesy of the store's Cyber Monday Sale, and new markdowns worthy of some Cyber Monday-level love.

QVC: Scoop up major discounts at the retailer's Cyber Sale, with price cuts on top brands including Dyson, KitchenAid and more.

REI: The Cyber Week Sale has a plethora of great offerings: Score up to 50% off clothing, footwear, REI Co-Op brand deals and hiking items.

Ruggable: Cyber Monday has landed at the rug retailer, with 30% off everything sitewide — an even better deal than Black Friday!

Sephora: The retailer always offers great deals, including super savings on its house brand and beloved labels like Kiehl's since 1851, Fenty Beauty, Laura Mercier and more.

Target: The Cyber Monday savings have landed at Target, and you can score discounts on women's clothing (up to 50% off), shoes (up to 50% off), kitchen appliances (up to 50% off), vacuums (up to 50% off) and more.

Walmart: The mega-retailer's Flash Deals feature fab discounts that rival (and often beat) Amazon on vacuums, kitchen appliances, bedding and clothing, to name a few. Plus, Cyber Monday deals are here!

Wayfair: Save up to 80% on home deals ranging from furniture to bedding to major appliances during the Wayfair Cyber Monday sale.

Zappos: Enjoy stellar savings on a wide variety of footwear brands at the retailer's Cyber Monday sale, including Hoka, Reebok and more, as well as great deals on clothing and accessories from Columbia, Michael by Michael Kors and other big names.

Cyber Monday Deals that just dropped today

Walmart Dyson V7 Advanced Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $200 $400 Save $200 Been dyin' to try a Dyson? Walmart dropped some new Cyber Monday deals and now you can snag this lightweight dust destroyer for a full 50% off! It can run for up to 40 minutes before needing a recharge, and because it's cordless, you won't have to look for a free outlet each time you tackle a different room. Oh, and it comes with several cleaning attachments, has a whole-machine filtration system and is effective on both hard and carpeted flooring. $200 at Walmart

Walmart HP 14-Inch Laptop $129 $240 Save $111 Looking for a computer with enough power to handle work, school or just some end-of-day browsing? Well, this HP favorite is now on sale at Walmart's Cyber Monday sale — and it's down to a wild $129. Yes, it looks sharp in silver, but more importantly, with 4GB of RAM, 64GB of onboard storage and a free one-year subscription to Microsoft 365, this laptop is ideal for everyday use. $129 at Walmart

Baseus Baseus Bowie MA10 Wireless Earbuds $15 $40 Save $25 with coupon A sale on these wireless earbuds, our fave budget pick in the category, is just music to our ears. And right now, you can get a pair at their lowest price ever. While they've been sitting at around $25 for the past few weeks, the Amazon added a promo code for Cyber Monday that additionally reduces them to just $15. Rick Broida, who is our resident tech editor and a certified music snob, marveled at these affordable buds when he tested them. "How can $40 earbuds possibly be this good?” he asked. But he’s going to have to change his tune during this Black Friday sale: How can $25 earbuds possibly be this good? Save $25 with coupon $15 at Amazon

Amazon Apple AirTags, 4-Pack $70 $99 Save $29 | Lowest price ever Never lose your luggage, purse, car — anything, really — again. Just toss one of these smart tags inside the item you want to track, and you'll be alerted of its whereabouts via your phone. The deal on this 4-pack brings each tag down to less than $18 (they typically retail for about $25-$30 a pop). Grab a few for your, er, forgetful family members! Save $29 | Lowest price ever $70 at Amazon

Rare Cyber Monday deals

Disney+ Hulu and Disney+ bundle $2.99/month 10.99/month Save $8 A basic ad-supported Hulu and Disney+ bundled subscription will typically run you $11 a month, but when you sign up during this Cyber Monday sale, you can get Hulu and Disney+ together for just $3 per month. Classic Hulu is a great subscription for any TV fan to have. For this low Cyber Monday price, you'll get access to great Hulu Originals like Normal People, The Handmaid's Tale, Only Murders in the Building and The Great, plus all FX shows like Justified: City Primeval, The Bear and A Murder at the End of the World. With Disney+ access in addition, you'll be able to enjoy every show and movie in the MCU, Disney Channel content, all the Disney Princess films and even some live shows airing on ABC like Dancing with the Stars. $2.99/month at Disney+

Amazon Orolay Down Jacket $83 $150 Save $67 | Best price in years When Oprah says she likes something, we know it's gonna be good — so it's no surprise that this No. 1 bestselling jacket (aka "The Amazon Coat") has acquired a massive fan base. It graced the media queen's Favorite Things list in 2019 and features a fleece-lined hood, cozy down filling and about a zillion pockets for storing small essentials. It's also much more chic than many puffer coats. And sure, this coat goes on sale a good bit, but at 45% off, it's down to its best price in years. Save $67 | Best price in years $83 at Amazon

Amazon Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K $22 $50 Save $28 | Lowest price ever If you're looking to cut the (cable) cord, Amazon's Fire TV Stick is the state-of-the-art 4K streaming sidekick you need. Enjoy content from all of your favorite services (like Hulu, Netflix and Amazon Prime) with just the touch of a button. And feel free to ask Alexa for movie and TV suggestions if you aren't quite sure what to watch — the smart assistant is built right into the remote! Plus, the stick plugs right into an HDMI port in the back of your TV, so it's nice and tidy. A fan raved, "The picture quality is stunning. Watching my favorite shows and movies in 4K is like experiencing them for the first time all over again. The colors are vibrant, the details are crisp, and the sound is crystal clear. I've watched some of my favorite movies and TV shows in 4K, and I'm blown away by how immersive the experience is." Save $28 | Lowest price ever $22 at Amazon

Samsung Samsung Neo 85" 4K QNX1D Smart TV $1,750 $4,000 Save $2,250 You can snag this behemoth way ahead of holiday movie and NFL playoff season for an incredible $2,250 off now, as part of Samsung's holiday deals. It'll definitely make your current TV look positively ancient with its smart TV features — built-in streaming apps and voice control — plus realistic depth enhancement, 4K resolution, an anti-glare screen, bright details (even in dark scenes) and smooth motion, thanks to Motion Xcelerator Turbo+. Mini LEDs mean you'll even be able to see the little things, like freckles and lashes. $1,750 at Samsung

Amazon Beats Studio Buds $79 $150 Save $71 | Lowest price ever Ready to upgrade your listening experience? These wildly popular earbuds are down to their lowest price ever, so grab a pair for you and another for the audiophile on your list. Equipped with features like active noise canceling and transparency modes, you'll be able to choose how much of the outside world you'd like to tune out while enjoying playlists and audiobooks. Plus, these babies are sweat- and water-resistant, meaning you can take 'em to the gym, and you'll be treated to up to 24 hours of listening time via the charging case. Save $71 | Lowest price ever $79 at Amazon

Kate Spade Outlet Kate Spade Sienna Crossbody $65 $299 Save $234 with code More than 75% off right now, this color-blocked leather beauty is a fabulous choice for keeping everything at hand when attending an upcoming holiday wedding. You can fit your cards, cash, phone and a few extras, and you'll look great doing it, too. "This is a very cute yet sophisticated purse," said a fan. Save $234 with code Copied! CYBER $65 at Kate Spade Outlet

Amazon Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Sneaker $36 $75 Save $39 These sneakers are just what the doctor (or a suitably accredited medical professional) ordered. We're talking about nurses, who routinely work extra long shifts and barely get to sit down. They love to brag about how Cloudfoams have saved their feet. You can walk ... and walk and walk. The Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe will provide the support you need to keep up — even if you’re covering a lot of ground. They're a favorite among restaurant servers, too. They’re punishing their feet all night long, and these sneaks are a much-needed relief. They’re cute and when you're working overtime, they support your feet with memory foam cushioning. And when things get messy, their textile upper wipes clean easily, making them even more practical. $36 at Amazon Explore More Buying Options $53 at Adidas

Coach Outlet Corner Zip Wristlet $25 $88 Save $63 Is it even a Coach Outlet sale without the famous Zip Wristlet? This leather cutie is just the right size for your cards and cash, plus it'll fit your phone, keys and a spare lipstick. Not bad for $25 (the lowest it's been in a long time). It's also available in multiple colors and prints like black, taupe and leopard. $25 at Coach Outlet

Walmart Cate & Chloe Bianca 18-Karat Yellow Gold Hoop Earrings $15 $115 Save $100 Coated in Swarovski crystals, these bestselling hoop earrings sparkle and shimmer from every angle. We love a good yellow gold pavé moment, but the hoops also come in white gold and rose gold if that's more your thing. Wear them on any ole Tuesday to dress up a simple outfit or reserve them for a formal occasion where you want to really wow. Important reminder: It's never too early to be thinking about holiday gifts — grab these stunners while they're on sale for an unreal $15. $15 at Walmart

Amazon Sperry Saltwater Boot $50 $110 Save $60 These waterproof kicks are classics for a reason: They keep feet dry, offer excellent traction even in the slipperiest of conditions and feature a trendy vintage look to boot. At nearly 70% off (!!), you really can't go wrong. "With this much style and comfort, why wait for a rainy day?" pondered a satisfied shopper. "I wear them all the time. They go great with jeans and keep you comfortable all day long! I love the look of the untied laces, and the zipper closure on the side makes them really easy to slip into." $50 at Amazon Explore More Buying Options $80 at Zappos