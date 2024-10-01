Lizzo 'Feeling Really Bad' After She 'Overate' for 'Comfort'

The singer shared a setback in her fitness journey, sharing that she was struggling with guilty feelings after overindulging

Lizzo/TikTok Lizzo

Lizzo got candid with fans about a setback in her health journey.

“I overate yesterday and im feeling really bad about it,” the “Truth Hurts” singer, 36, wrote on a TikTok video posted Sept. 30, as she stands, stoic, in front of the camera.

Clad in a casual denim skirt and oversized striped shirt, Lizzo continued, “Im trying to remind myself that my body needed that nourishment.”

“And if my body deserves comfort then my brain deserves comfort too,” she ended the video. In the comments she offered support to fans who might also be struggling on their fitness journeys.

"If you’re going through this ur not alone ❤️,” the “Special” singer wrote.

The video was set to an audio track by TikToker Soulxsigh, where the poet and artist says, “You did good today. Really good. You might not see it. You might think it was just another day, but it wasn’t. Every step you took today was a step forward no matter how small.”

In an earlier video, the Grammy winner shared a video of herself perusing the menu at the celeb-loved Italian eatery Carbone in New York.

Lizzo/TikTok Lizzo at Carbone in New York City

The intimate confession comes after Lizzo defended accusations that she’s been taking Ozempic, the FDA-approved diabetes drug that’s become a trendy weight-loss tool, especially in celebrity circles.

"When you finally get Ozempic allegations after 5 months of weight training and calorie deficit," she captioned the clip.

Back in May, Lizzo opened up about the motivation for her fitness journey, stressing in a TikTok clip that she was “not trying to escape fatness" but instead, she "started working out for mental health" — and so she could make it through her vigorous live performances.

Lizzo/Instagram Lizzo

"I have a very high-performance job," she explained. "For 90 minutes a night, I have to do choreography, I have to sing, I have to dance, I have to rap and I have to play the flute. And I have to emote, and hype a crowd in very tight clothes, sometimes clothes where it restricts my breathing."

"It's fun. I love my job. But it takes a lot of physical endurance to do what I do, and I used to be very rockstar lifestyle, used to throw myself around on the stage," Lizzo continued. "As I got more professional in my career, I started to take the physical part more seriously."

