How long does deli meat last in the freezer? Plus tips on how to safely defrost it.

When buying deli meat in bulk, storing it in the freezer seems like a no brainer. But how long can it last in there, and how do you know it is safe to eat once thawed?

When it comes to extending the shelf life of your deli meat, there’s a couple factors at play. But, in light of recent concerns around the safety of deli meat, what’s not up for debate is the severity of the health consequences if deli meat is not stored properly.

There are steps you can take to ensure that your deli meat will be safe to layer into your next lunch sandwich. Here's what experts have to say.

How long does deli meat last in the freezer?

Deli-sliced meat and vacuum-sealed lunchmeat can last in the freezer up to one to two months, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. This time frame, of course, is contingent on whether the meat has been stored correctly. The meat should be stored in the freezer at 0 degrees Fahrenheit, per the USDA.

Defrosting the meat within the one to two month range “will make sure that when you thaw it, the texture is as close to fresh as possible,” says Kimberly Kramer, a clinical dietitian at Nemours Children’s Hospital, Delaware Valley.

How to safely thaw deli meat

The safest way to defrost deli meat is to let it thaw in the refrigerator for 24 hours, Kramer says. Deli meat should always be stored in the refrigerator at 40 degrees Fahrenheit or below, per the USDA.

Never defrost deli meat, or any meat for that matter, by leaving it on the kitchen counter to thaw, stresses Dr. Mandeep Rai, a board-certified infectious disease physician at Banner Thunderbird Medical Center.

If the meat is left to defrost on the counter, it will reach a temperature range that allows bacteria to multiply, says Judy Simon, a clinical dietitian nutritionist at the University of Washington Medical Center.

That’s why “we want to make sure that when we're thawing things, that it's still in a cold environment to keep that bacteria growth as minimal as possible,” Kramer explains.

Can you cook frozen deli meat?

If your intent is to cook the meat, you can certainly take the frozen deli slices and directly heat them up, Kramer adds. Heating the meat to an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit drastically reduces the risk of developing listeriosis, an infection that results from listeria exposure, she says.

Though listeriosis infections are rare, “we've had a lot of [listeria] outbreaks in the last year,” Simon adds. “That's a concern.”

Pregnant people, immunocompromised individuals and the elderly are most at-risk of experiencing severe, life-threatening complications from listeriosis, says Rai. It is not recommended for these groups to consume deli meat unless it has been heated to the appropriate temperature (165 degrees Fahrenheit) or steaming, per the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

How long is defrosted deli meat good for?

If the meat is sliced from the counter, consume within three to five days, per USDA recommendation. Vacuum-sealed deli meat will last a bit longer in the fridge if the package remains unopened. Consume unopened packets within 10 to 14 days, Kramer says. Once the packets are opened, eat the meat within three to five days, she says.

More: How to defrost meat, seafood quickly and safely with this hack

Discard deli meat if it has been open for more than five days or if it is past the expiration date. Additionally, if you notice any changes to the meat’s smell or appearance (such as discoloration, a slimy film, or mold), do not consume the meat, says Simon.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: How long does deli meat last in the freezer? And how to thaw it safely