Lululemon's limited-edition Lunar New Year belt bag is selling fast — shop it for under $55

Lululemon's Lunar New Year Belt Bag is selling out fast (Photos via Lululemon).

Lululemon's Lunar New Year collection has arrived, and if you were hoping to snag the limited-edition Lunar New Year Everywhere Belt Bag, we wouldn't wait too much longer. With Feb. 10 (the first day of the Lunar New Year) right around the corner, shipping deadlines for Year of the Dragon apparel and gifts are fast approaching.

Lululemon's Lunar New Year Everywhere Belt Bag is shaping up to be one of the season's hottest Lunar New Year gifts, and if 2024 is anything like years past, the belt bag is on its way to selling out. To shop the "perfect" everyday bag while you still can, check out the details below.

Lululemon's vibrant red Lunar New Year belt bag is made from the same water-repellent fabric as the brand's iconic one-litre belt bags. The fabric is tough enough to handle mild snow and rain — a godsend for slushy Canadian winters.

The limited-edition bag measures just 9cm x 5.5cm x 13cm (7.5" x 2" x 5") — a perfect size for running errands, travelling, and toting around the essentials. It has an exterior zippered pocket to store your valuables, interior pockets to organize your must-haves, and an extendable strap for versatility.

Is it worth your money?

⭐️ 4.3 stars

💬 >50 reviews

🏆 "Where have you been all my life?"

The Lunar New Year bag just hit Lululemon's virtual shelves, so its reviews are limited. However, early fans call it the "perfect size" for carrying the essentials.

"Where have you been all my life? I love you more than any purse or backpack I've ever had," writes one shopper. The bag fits "everything I need" in its "slim" design. One of the best things about it is that "I can wear [it] while driving, so I don't have to grab my purse every time I get out of the car."

It's "very festive" and the "perfect gift for the Lunar New Year," says another.

A third shopper describes the belt bag as the "perfect" accessory for active vacations, "especially with a lot of hiking." The convenience is "incredible," they write.

Despite promising reviews, some shoppers are disappointed by this year's Lunar New Year Belt Bag, especially considering the fun design of last year's version.

"Why is this more money [than other belt bags]? There is nothing special about it," notes one reviewer. "All the other colours are $44 or less. This is a plain red bag."

The verdict

Whether you are celebrating the Year of the Dragon or want another Lululemon belt bag for your collection, the brand's Lunar New Year Everywhere Belt Bag isn't one to miss.

Reviewers say it's the "perfect size" for toting around the essentials, noting it fits "everything" they need for running errands, weekend hikes and more. However, some shoppers are disappointed by this year's Lunar New Year design and question why it costs more than Lululemon's other belt bags.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.