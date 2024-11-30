Lululemon's Black Friday finds are selling fast — 25 best belt bags, sweaters, ABC pants and more
Hurry! These Black Friday finds won't last for long.
Technically speaking, Black Friday 2024 is over. However, the Cyber Week party is still going strong over at Lululemon. Ahead of Cyber Monday, the Canadian retailer has added a ton of new finds to their Black Friday specials, including belt bags, hoodies, ABC pants and more.
With Christmas shopping in full swing, it's a great time to stock up on everything from stocking stuffers, gifts for picky loved ones or anyone who appreciates a bit of stretch in their pants.
Quick shop: Best extended Lululemon Black Friday scores
Team Canada Future Legacy Mini Belt Bag COC CPC Logo$19$38Save $19
ABC Warpstreme Pull-On PantFrom $49$98
Scuba Oversized Funnel-Neck Half Zip$89$118Save $29
Multi-Pocket Crossbody Bag 2.5L$54$74Save $20
Wunder Puff Cropped Vest$149$248Save $99
Historically speaking, these finds styles tend to sell out (especially during the Black Friday period!), so if you have your eye on a new travel bag, cozy knit or pair of pants, we wouldn't wait too much longer to shop.
Best Lululemon Black Friday bags, shoes & accessories
Add a fun pop of colour to your wardrobe with this red bag. It's super cute, and purchases also support Canadian athletes — now that's a win-win!
Hydration is the key to success! This 32oz is "perfect" for long hikes and workouts, according to Lululemon reviewers.
This new Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag is an elevated, chic, leather-like version partially made from sustainable cactus. Shoppers are loving this "gorgeous" bag, with one saying "the material is supple and could be leather!"
These "very cute and comfortable" sneakers come in three colours. They're "great shoes for walking," according to shoppers.
Score the iconic Lululemon belt bag in a festive green hue — it's perfect for the holidays!
This belted-bag is perfect for people who don't want to carry a purse. It's large enough for all your basics (phone, keys, cards) and has a little extra room for anything else.
This multi-pocket crossbody is super functional and spacious, thanks to all of its pockets. It can be worn as a shoulder bag, too. For my full review of this style and to see why I think it's Lululemon's best bag yet, click here.
You know and love the Everywhere Belt Bag, but have you tried the fleece version yet? It's absolutely perfect and cozy for fall and winter.
This roomy tote is perfect for work, school or everyday use. It has an interior pocket to keep your water bottle secure and is made of structured material to maintain it's silhouette.
This clear backpack is a handy choice for concerts and festivals. Reviewers say it's "cute, stylish and full of space."
Best Lululemon Black Friday women's apparel
The Wunder Puff Cropped Vest is a great layering piece for those in-between weather day. Reviewers call it the "best vest ever."
Winter weather is almost here — it's time to bundle up! This cult-favourite Scuba Half-Zip from Lululemon is lightweight yet warm and super soft against the skin.
This relaxed-fit sweater is a great throw-on after a workout, but at the same time, you can dress it up with a skirt or pair of jeans.
These tights are made for running — they have a continuous drawcord to stay cinched while you're active and don't have an inseam, meaning it won't chafe during long workouts.
This oversized sweater has a cropped silhouette, but it's not too short — it hits the perfect spot. This way, it's comfy and roomy without being overwhelming.
This machine-washable skirt has a "peach-fuzz texture," four-way stretch and a weighty drape for a stylish silhouette.
Shop this trendy bodysuit that's a perfect basic for layering. The fabric is double-layered for extra coverage and it has snaps that make going to the bathroom a breeze.
These smoothing pants are just like leggings — but better!
Best Lululemon Black Friday men's apparel
Lululemon's ABC pants are beloved by thousands — and one Yahoo Canada shopping writer — and now you can see why. Shop the "most comfortable pants" in five colours.
This top-rated sweater is "so worth" the investment, according to Lululemon reviewers. It's "cozy, warm and classic." A "must-have for fall and winter!"
Dubbed the "best sweatshirt ever" by Lululemon reviewers, this cozy half-zip is made from a naturally breathable cotton-blend fleece fabric.
Keep this sweat-wicking sweater on-hand to pop on after workouts. It has a classic fit and technology that prevents odour-causing bacteria.
This versatile bomber jacket is fully reversible with lightweight insulation and weather protection no matter which way you wear it. Take it with you travelling, hiking or out and about this season.
This soft, naturally breathable sweater is a cold-weather essential. It has hand pockets as well as hidden phone and coin sleeves for all your belongings.
These shorts are made with lightweight, perforated fabric to keep you feeling breezy during sweat sessions. They're specifically designed for running and also have sweat-wicking technology.
