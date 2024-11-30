Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Lululemon's Black Friday finds are selling fast — 25 best belt bags, sweaters, ABC pants and more

Hurry! These Black Friday finds won't last for long.

Technically speaking, Black Friday 2024 is over. However, the Cyber Week party is still going strong over at Lululemon. Ahead of Cyber Monday, the Canadian retailer has added a ton of new finds to their Black Friday specials, including belt bags, hoodies, ABC pants and more.

With Christmas shopping in full swing, it's a great time to stock up on everything from stocking stuffers, gifts for picky loved ones or anyone who appreciates a bit of stretch in their pants.

  • Team Canada Future Legacy Mini Belt Bag COC CPC Logo

    $19$38
    Save $19
    See at Lululemon

Historically speaking, these finds styles tend to sell out (especially during the Black Friday period!), so if you have your eye on a new travel bag, cozy knit or pair of pants, we wouldn't wait too much longer to shop.

Best Lululemon Black Friday bags, shoes & accessories

lululemon

Team Canada Future Legacy Mini Belt Bag COC CPC Logo

$19$38Save $19

Add a fun pop of colour to your wardrobe with this red bag. It's super cute, and purchases also support Canadian athletes — now that's a win-win!

$19 at Lululemon
Lululemon

Back to Life Sport Bottle 32oz

$34$48Save $14

Hydration is the key to success! This 32oz is "perfect" for long hikes and workouts, according to Lululemon reviewers.

$34 at Lululemon
lululemon

Everywhere Belt Bag 1L Cactus Material

$79$98Save $19

This new Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag is an elevated, chic, leather-like version partially made from sustainable cactus. Shoppers are loving this "gorgeous" bag, with one saying "the material is supple and could be leather!"

$79 at Lululemon
Lululemon

Women's Cityverse Sneaker

From $99$178

These "very cute and comfortable" sneakers come in three colours. They're "great shoes for walking," according to shoppers. 

From $99 at Lululemon
lululemon

Everywhere Belt Bag 1L

$29$44Save $15

Score the iconic Lululemon belt bag in a festive green hue — it's perfect for the holidays!

$29 at Lululemon
lululemon

Everywhere Belt Bag 1L Corduroy

$39$64Save $25

This belted-bag is perfect for people who don't want to carry a purse. It's large enough for all your basics (phone, keys, cards) and has a little extra room for anything else. 

$39 at Lululemon
lululemon

Multi-Pocket Crossbody Bag 2.5L

$54$74Save $20

This multi-pocket crossbody is super functional and spacious, thanks to all of its pockets. It can be worn as a shoulder bag, too. For my full review of this style and to see why I think it's Lululemon's best bag yet, click here.

$54 at Lululemon
lululemon

Everywhere Belt Bag 1L Fleece

$29$64Save $35

You know and love the Everywhere Belt Bag, but have you tried the fleece version yet? It's absolutely perfect and cozy for fall and winter.

$29 at Lululemon
lululemon

Two-Tone Canvas Tote Bag 10L

$84$128Save $44

This roomy tote is perfect for work, school or everyday use. It has an interior pocket to keep your water bottle secure and is made of structured material to maintain it's silhouette. 

$84 at Lululemon
Lululemon

Clear Backpack Mini 10L Logo

$49$74Save $25

This clear backpack is a handy choice for concerts and festivals. Reviewers say it's "cute, stylish and full of space."

$49 at Lululemon
Lululemon

Wunder Puff Cropped Vest

$149$248Save $99

The Wunder Puff Cropped Vest is a great layering piece for those in-between weather day. Reviewers call it the "best vest ever."

$149 at Lululemon
Lululemon

Scuba Oversized Funnel-Neck Half Zip

$89$118Save $29

Winter weather is almost here — it's time to bundle up! This cult-favourite Scuba Half-Zip from Lululemon is lightweight yet warm and super soft against the skin. 

$89 at Lululemon
lululemon

Perfectly Oversized Cropped Crew Stripe

From $69$128

This relaxed-fit sweater is a great throw-on after a workout, but at the same time, you can dress it up with a skirt or pair of jeans.

From $69 at Lululemon
lululemon

Base Pace High-Rise Tight 25"

$69$98Save $29

These tights are made for running — they have a continuous drawcord to stay cinched while you're active and don't have an inseam, meaning it won't chafe during long workouts.

$69 at Lululemon
lululemon

Softstreme Perfectly Oversized Cropped Crew

$69$128Save $59

This oversized sweater has a cropped silhouette, but it's not too short — it hits the perfect spot. This way, it's comfy and roomy without being overwhelming.

$69 at Lululemon
lululemon

Softstreme High-Rise Midi Skirt

$64$118Save $54

This machine-washable skirt has a "peach-fuzz texture," four-way stretch and a weighty drape for a stylish silhouette. 

$64 at Lululemon
lululemon

Wundermost Ultra-Soft Nulu Square-Neck Sleeveless Bodysuit

$39$68Save $29

Shop this trendy bodysuit that's a perfect basic for layering. The fabric is double-layered for extra coverage and it has snaps that make going to the bathroom a breeze.

$39 at Lululemon
lululemon

Smooth Fit Pull-On High-Rise Pant Regular

From $69$158

These smoothing pants are just like leggings — but better!

From $69 at Lululemon
Lululemon

ABC Warpstreme Pull-On Pant

From $49$98

Lululemon's ABC pants are beloved by thousands — and one Yahoo Canada shopping writer — and now you can see why. Shop the "most comfortable pants" in five colours.

From $49 at Lululemon
Lululemon

Relaxed-Fit Half-Zip Knit Sweater

$139$178Save $39

This top-rated sweater is "so worth" the investment, according to Lululemon reviewers. It's "cozy, warm and classic." A "must-have for fall and winter!"

$139 at Lululemon
Lululemon

Steady State Half Zip

$99$128Save $29

Dubbed the "best sweatshirt ever" by Lululemon reviewers, this cozy half-zip is made from a naturally breathable cotton-blend fleece fabric.

$99 at Lululemon
lululemon

Drysense Half Zip

$64$98Save $34

Keep this sweat-wicking sweater on-hand to pop on after workouts. It has a classic fit and technology that prevents odour-causing bacteria. 

$64 at Lululemon
Lululemon

Reversible Insulated Bomber Jacket

$149$248Save $99

This versatile bomber jacket is fully reversible with lightweight insulation and weather protection no matter which way you wear it. Take it with you travelling, hiking or out and about this season.

$149 at Lululemon
lululemon

City Sweat Pullover Hoodie

$69$128Save $59

This soft, naturally breathable sweater is a cold-weather essential. It has hand pockets as well as hidden phone and coin sleeves for all your belongings. 

$69 at Lululemon
lululemon

Fast and Free Lined Short 6"

From $39$88

These shorts are made with lightweight, perforated fabric to keep you feeling breezy during sweat sessions. They're specifically designed for running and also have sweat-wicking technology. 

From $39 at Lululemon

