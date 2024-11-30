50+ extended Black Friday deals you can still shop ahead of Cyber Monday 2024 — save $100s at Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Nike and more

Hurry! You can still save $100s on extended Black Friday deals on tech, home & more.

Best extended Black Friday 2024 deals in Canada: Save hundreds on tech, home & living, fashion and more (Photos via New Balance, Amazon, Best Buy, Roots, Monos & lululemon).

Black Friday 2024 may be over — but tons of deals are still happening! This weekend, ahead of Cyber Monday 2024 (Monday, Dec. 2) you can score extended Black Friday deals at tons of retailers, including Amazon, Best Buy Canada, Walmart and Canadian Tire — but you'll want to hurry before items sell out.

Cyber Week is a phenomenal opportunity to save on Christmas gifts, stocking stuffers and everything else you need for the holiday season. Beyond gift ideas, shoppers can score big-ticket deals on brands that rarely go on sale, like Apple, Ninja, Dyson, Shark, Yeti, PlayStation and more.

To help you get the most (and snag the best deals), we've compiled a list of the very best extended Black Friday deals Canada. From winter jackets and boots to epic deals on tech, keep scrolling to shop the best of the best.

Best extended Black Friday tech deals in Canada

Amazon Canada: Take 70% or more off

Amazon Canada's Deals Store is loaded with early Black Friday deals. Take more than 70 per cent off a ton of products, plus save on must-have tech, holiday essentials like artificial Christmas trees and advent calendars, robot vacuums and more. To shop the best Amazon Black Friday deals of 2024, hand-picked by Yahoo Canada shopping editors, click here.

ASUS Vivobook Go 15 L510 Thin & Light Laptop $250 $399 Save $149 See at Amazon

Best Buy Canada: Take 60% or more off

Give the perfect gift this holiday season and save hundreds during Best Buy Canada's Black Friday sale. Score deals on smartwatches, 4K TVs, small kitchen appliances, laptops and more. To shop deals for 60 per cent off or more, see here.

Garmin fēnix 7X Sapphire Solar 51mm Bluetooth Multisport Smartwatch $700 $1,200 Save $500 See at Best Buy

LG: Save up to $2,000

Save hundreds on TVs, laundry bundles and more.

Samsung: Up to $1,500 off

Save $1,000s on TVs, smartphones, laptops, home appliances and so much more.

Best extended Black Friday home & living deals in Canada

Canadian Tire: Take up to 60% off

Shop thousands of early Cyber Week deals at Canadian Tire. Take up to 60 per cent off snow blowers, air fryers, vacuums, cookware sets, winter tires and more. Shop home & pet sale, shop outdoor living & Christmas sale and shop all deals.

NOMA Pre-Lit Dresden Christmas Tree with Tree Stand $100 $250 Save $150 See at Canadian Tire

Cabela's: Save up to 70%

Save big on hunting essentials, Bass Pro Shops gear, Yeti and more ahead of Black Friday.

Etsy: Up to 40% off

Get into the spirit with up to 40 per cent off holiday savings. Save on gifts for her, personalized gifts, gifts for him and more.

Dyson: Save up to $300

Save up to $300 on select Dyson technology, including floor care, hair care and air treatments.

Dyson V7 Cordless Vacuum $300 $500 Save $200 See at Dyson

Home Hardware: Up to 60% off

Save up to 60 per cent on Christmas lights and decor, snow blowers, tool combo kits and more.

Walmart Canada: Up to 50% off

It's a season of savings at Walmart. Save big on kitchen, grocery, gift ideas and more.

DR. J Professional HEPA Air Purifier $110 $300 Save $190 See at Walmart

Wayfair: Up to 80% off

Take up to 80 per cent off during Wayfair's Black Friday preview. Take up to 55 per cent off living room seating, up to 55 per cent off kitchen and dining furniture and up to 80 per cent off area rugs.

Yeti: 30% off

Save up to 30 per cent on dozens of products on Amazon Canada.

YETI Rambler 26 oz Straw Cup $32 $45 Save $13 See at Amazon

Best extended Black Friday fashion deals in Canada

Abercrombie & Fitch: Up to 40% off

Save 25 per cent on men's apparel, women's apparel and 40 per cent off Abercrombie kids.

Adidas: Up to 70% off

Shop Black Friday deals of up to 70 per cent off on iconic sneakers, fleece, tracksuits and more.

Stan Smith Shoes $91 $130 Save $39 See at Adidas

Altitude Sports: Save up to 50%

Up to half off everything you need for winter.

Anthropologie: Extra 40% off

Save 30 per cent, plus take an extra 40 per cent off sale items. Save on apparel, accessories, home decor and more.

Square-Toe Ankle Boots $84 $230 Save $146 See at Anthropologie

Coach Outlet: Extra 25% off

Calling all bag lovers: Take an extra 25 per cent off sitewide.

Columbia Sportswear: Up to 40% off

Take up to 40 per cent off and enjoy free shipping on orders worth $200+.

Men's Barlow Pass TurboDown II Jacket $190 $380 Save $190 See at Columbia

Dynamite: Extra 30% off

Enjoy an extra 30 per cent off on sale items.

Everlane: Take up to 75% off

Up to 75 per cent off men's and women's apparel and accessories. Shop women's sale. Shop men's sale.

Fossil: Up to 70% off

Enjoy up to 70 per cent on sale and outlet styles and up to 30 per cent on full-priced styles.

Raquel Three-Hand Date Two-Tone Stainless Steel Watch $212 $249 Save $37 See at Fossil

Gap Canada: Up to 60% off

Get 50 per cent off everything and up to 60 per cent of select styles. Shop women's sale. Shop men's sale.

Hoka: Best deals from $10

Save on Hoka sneakers for men and women, plus accessories and sandals.

Lululemon: Shop the best finds from $9

Lululemon's Black Friday specials are on now! Score great prices on men's and women's apparel, bags, shoes and more.

Everywhere Belt Bag 1L Metal Hardware $34 $52 Save $18 See at lululemon

Mark's: Shop men's styles for up to 70 per cent off and women's styles for up to 70 per cent off.

MEC: Up to 60% off

Shop early deals up to 60 per cent off. Save on winter wear, footwear, hiking gear and more.

Mejuri: 25% off

Take 25 per cent off on orders worth $150 or more.

Lab Grown Sapphire Huggies $126 $168 Save $42 See at Mejuri

Mountain Warehouse: Save 50% or more

Save 50 per cent or more on everything, including winter jackets, boots, snow pants and more.

New Balance: Up to 25% off

Save on men's and women's apparel, shoes and accessories.

Fresh Foam X 880v14 $144 $180 Save $36 See at New Balance

Nike: 25% off

Take 25 per cent off full-priced styles with the code SCORE24.

Nordstrom: Up to 60% off

More than 85,000 items are on sale at Nordstrom. Save on apparel, shoes and more.

The North Face: Up to 30% off

Save on ski and snowboard essentials, winter apparel and more.

Old Navy: 50% off

Black Friday at Old Navy starts now — take half off everything. Shop women's sale. Shop men's sale.

Roots: Up to 60% off

Up to 60 per cent off men's, women's and kid's apparel.

Roots Down Parka $179 $298 Save $119 See at Roots

Simons: Take up to 50% off

Save up to 50 per cent on men, women and home.

Sorel: Up to 50% off

One of Kate Middleton's favourite brands is having a major sale — score up to 50 per cent off.

SOREL EXPLORER III Blazer Men's Waterproof Boot $105 $175 Save $70 See at Sorel

Sport Chek: Up to 40% off

Take up to 40 per cent off adidas, up to 25 per cent off Crocs and up to 40 per cent off Reebok.

Sporting Life: Up to 50% off

Take up to half off The North Face, Nike, Moose Knuckles and more.

SSENSE: Up to 50% off

Save big on designer clothing, accessories and shoes for men and women.

Staud Tommy Beaded Bag $279 $330 Save $51 See at SSENSE

TSC: Up to 60% off

Enjoy up to 60 per cent off everything from clothing and handbags to kitchen and electronics.

Under Armour: Up to 25% off

Score shoes, apparel and accessories for just $3.

Uniqlo: Best deals from $6

Save on everything you need for winter.

Best extended Black Friday beauty & wellness deals in Canada

Ancestry: Up to $75 off

Save up to $75 on AncestryDNA.

Jones Road: 25% off

Take 25 per cent off select beauty kits.

Lelo: Up to 60% off

Take up to 60 per cent off sex toys for her, him and couples.

Sona 2 Cruise $139 $199 Save $60 See at Lelo

Lovehoney: Up to 70% off

Up to 70 per cent off bondage, sex toys and lingerie.

Merit Beauty: 20% off

Save 20 per cent sitewide on celeb-loved beauty.

PinkCherry: Up to 80% off

Up to 80 per cent off all clearance, plus 30 per cent off everything else with the code BLACK.

SBLA: 50% off

SBLA's biggest sale of the year is on. Take 50 per cent off sitewide.

Eye Lift Wand $106 $212 Save $106 See at SBLA

Sephora: Up to 50% off

Shop the best deals of the season and take up to half off select beauty.

Best extended Black Friday travel deals in Canada

Away Travel: Save 25% on everything

Take 25 per cent off suitcases, packing cubes, travel accessories and more.

Expedia: Members save 30%

Expedia members save 30 per cent (or more!) on selected hotels until Dec. 4.

Monos: Up to 40% off luggage

Take up to 40 per cent off sitewide.

Samsonite: Up to 60% off

Save on luggage sets and travel must-haves.

How to get the best deals this Black Friday and Cyber Monday

Much like Prime Day, Boxing Day and Labour Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday are incredible opportunities to save on tech, home essentials and seasonal fashion. However, how do you know that you're getting the best possible deal?

Shopping strategies for Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2024

Here are a few tips, according to us: Yahoo Canada's shopping team:

Bookmark Yahoo Canada's shopping coverage: Are we self-promoting? Sure. However, we have a good reason to. Our shopping team spends eight hours a day, five days a week, researching, comparing, and gathering deals in Canada. We can (and will!) tell you if that laptop you have your eye on is cheaper at Best Buy or Amazon or if it's actually a better deal from the brand's own website. We do the price comparison for you. Check price comparison websites: I know I just said we do the price comparison for you, and that's true! That said, we can't get to every website on the internet. For the brands and products we don't cover, price comparison websites like Shopbot, CamelCamelCamel and Shopzilla come in handy. Buy bigger ticket items: Black Friday and Cyber Monday are known for discounts on big-ticket items on tech, furniture, home appliances and outdoor equipment. Prices for these items are oftentimes the cheapest in November, so keep an eye out if you're looking to splurge on a new TV.

What are the best Cyber Week deals?

Unlike Amazon Prime Day or Canadian Tire's Hot Sale, hundreds of retailers participate in Black Friday 2024, which means many of them will try to outdo one another for your business.

Best Buy Canada, Amazon and Walmart typically offer the best deals if you're shopping for tech. Whereas Wayfair, Canadian Tire and mattress companies like Endy and Casper are always go-to spots for home and kitchen deals. For fashion, you can always count on Coach Outlet, Columbia, Old Navy and Roots to offer killer discounts.

How does the Canada Post strike affect shipping?

Tens of thousands of Canada Post workers are on strike, which may create delays and other disruptions to holiday and Black Friday mail and parcel delivery.

In a statement made on Friday morning, Canada Post spokesperson Lisa Liu said, "Mail and parcels will not be processed or delivered for the duration of the national strike, and some post offices will be closed. Service guarantees will be impacted for items already in the postal network."

Alternative couriers such as FedEx, Amazon and UPS are still in operation, but small businesses that use Canada Post as their courier service are expected to experience delays.

When is Cyber Monday 2024?

Cyber Monday 2024 is Monday, Dec. 2 — but Canadians can already shop dozens of early deals. Looking for the best Cyber Monday deals? Click here.

Meet the expert

Kayla Kuefler is a senior shopping editor at Yahoo Canada Lifestyle. She has been helping Canadians score the best possible deals on everything from air fryers to advent calendars for more than four years. She has covered every Cyber Week since 2020, so she knows which deals are worth shopping — and which are worth skipping.

