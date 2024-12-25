Is McDonald's open or closed on Christmas Day 2024? Here's what you need to know

Christmas is here, which for millions of Americans means gathering with family and friends for a day full of gifts, Christmas carols, and delicious food.

Most grocery, retail and restaurant chains will be closed on Christmas Day after many of the businesses were open on Christmas Eve, albeit some with adjusted hours.

If you are not in the mood to cook on Christmas, or if you need to grab a quick bite to eat while you travel, McDonald's could be an option this year. The fast food chain's hours vary by location, meaning some can be open while other locations could be closed on Dec. 25.

The company recommends customers check with their local restaurant to confirm their holiday hours. You can find the McDonald's closest to you by using the company's store locator.

What restaurants are open and closed on Christmas?

The following restaurants have hours that vary by location, so some locations may be open while others may be closed. It is best to check with your local restaurant before visiting.

McDonald's

Starbucks

Dunkin'

Wendy's

Taco Bell

Burger King

Subway

Applebee's

The following restaurants will be open on Christmas. Hours are listed for the companies that provided them.

IHOP

Hooters; 4 p.m. to midnight Locations in Kansas City will open at 11 a.m. local time for the Kansas City Chiefs game and will close at 10:30 p.m.

Red Lobster; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Fogo de Chão; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The following restaurants will be closed on Christmas.

Chick-fil-A

Chipotle

Cracker Barrel

Hardee's

Carl's Jr.

Outback Steakhouse

Carrabba's Italian Grill

Bonefish Grill

Texas Roadhouse

Whataburger

Chili's

First Watch

