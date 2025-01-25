Mom Admits She Was ‘Dreading’ Her Daughter’s Return Home from Traveling: ‘She Makes Me Feel Bad'

"Her constant complaining seriously gets me down," the mom wrote on the U.K. parenting forum Mumsnet

One mom says her daughter recently returned from some traveling — but instead of looking forward to their reunion, she was "dreading" it.

The mom opened up in an anonymous post on the U.K. parenting forum Mumsnet, explaining that her daughter, 22, "lived away for university" and would come home regularly "but only for a week or weekends at a time." And she was happy to welcome her back. "I usually love having her home and miss her when she's gone," she wrote.

But now that her daughter is done with school, the mom's feelings have changed. "She's been traveling and now back home rent free to save money to travel again. The problem is she hates it in our quiet village and complains constantly about it," she explained.

"She's jealous of people she met whose parents funded their travels," she continued. "We don't have spare money and she makes me feel bad about it all the time."

While the mom said she recognizes that her daughter is unhappy with her situation, she argued, "I can't fix it for her."

She said her daughter's obvious unhappiness has made their interactions unpleasant. "I'm starting to dread seeing her now, which is sad because we've always gotten along, but I can't take the stress much longer," the mom wrote. "Her constant complaining seriously gets me down — it's almost every time I see her in the house."

While the mom acknowledged that she may seem "heartless," she insisted, "if anything, I probably empathize too much and feel sorry for her."

"I want her to be happy, of course I do," she added. "I wish we could afford to pay her rent in a city, but we can't."

The mom's post received more than 200 comments, with many fellow parents with children of a similar age sympathizing with her situation.

"My dd [dear daughter], 24, was the very same. Hated our rural life & house. Everyone else’s life was better, parents richer etc. She’s moved out now thank [goodness] as I couldn’t take any more of her," one user wrote. "If she said she was moving home tomorrow, I would be absolutely horrified and would have to say no. For my own sanity. Sorry, no help to you but you have my sympathy."

Others questioned the daughter's attitude in light of the fact that she is being allowed to live at home for free. "She needs a short, sharp reality check. She’s being extremely ungrateful and ungracious," one person wrote.

Another commented: "She sounds entitled to me. I hope she does her share in the house, cooking and cleaning. I'd be asking her for a token contribution towards her keep. What are her longer-term plans?"

Many people urged the poster to remind her daughter that now that she is an adult, she needs to take responsibility for her own happiness and life circumstances.

"She’s 22. She can get a job and pay her own rent in the city if that’s what she wants to do," one commenter wrote.

"In your shoes, I would tell DD that the only person who can change her circumstances is her," another said. "She needs to find a job, start saving and either move out and live the life she wants, or find a job, start saving and travel, but moaning about how s--- everything is around her is helping no one."



