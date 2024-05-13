Pomegranate juice is the nutrient-dense drink you probably need more of

Of Mediterranean origin, the pomegranate fruit is most known for its vibrant, edible seeds, and simultaneously tart and sweet flavor. Throughout history, the fruit has been steeped in ancient Greek and Roman mythology, but today, modern research has confirmed that pomegranate is packed with immune-boosting antioxidants. In the form of a beverage, pomegranate juice lowers blood pressure and cholesterol, combats inflammation, and prevents hyperglycemia, studies suggest.

We spoke with a registered dietician to break down the science behind all of pomegranate juice’s health benefits. Read on to discover why you should seriously consider incorporating this nutrient-dense beverage into your everyday diet.

Is pomegranate juice good for you?

Absolutely — pomegranate juice contains a plethora of vitamins and minerals that support your immune and cardiovascular systems. “​​The juice contains boatloads of vitamin C, antioxidants and flavonoids, all of which help to prevent excess inflammation and keep cells running smoothly on all cylinders,” explains Tracy Lockwood Beckerman, registered dietitian and author of “The Better Period Food Solution.”

Pomegranate juice is an excellent source of vitamin C, but it also contains high concentrations of ellagitannins. Similar to vitamin C, ellagitannins contain antioxidant, anticarcinogenic and anti-inflammatory properties, studies show.

More: Does TikTok’s ‘pomegranate pump’ actually work? The answer may surprise you

Stress, lack of sleep, and exposure to smoke, pollutants, and the sun, are all factors that can impede the efficiency of your cells to “transport nutrients, deliver oxygen [and] clot wounds,” she explains. Antioxidants found in pomegranate juice may counteract some of the "negative damage or inflammation that has been done to your cells,” ensuring your immune system functions as it should, Beckerman says.

Antioxidants similarly work to preserve nitric oxide, a compound that has a role to play in moderating blood pressure, per Healthline. Nitric oxide “acts as a vasodilator, allowing blood to flow without constriction, or tightness, throughout the body,” Beckerman says. As the blood circulates throughout the body more efficiently, your blood pressure will drop as well, she says.

Is pomegranate juice good to drink every day?

Pomegranate juice is a versatile beverage, and “if paired properly with foods, or if used in a smoothie with protein sources like seeds or nut butters, you can enjoy it daily,” Beckerman says.

However, if you’re drinking pomegranate juice every day, you’ll want to be careful of the tannins that it contains, she says. Similar to red wine, the tannins found in pomegranate juice may stain your teeth over time. To prevent the possibility of teeth staining, “be sure to swish your mouth out afterwards with water to set it back to neutral and rid yourself of any lingering juice,” she recommends.

Are there negatives to drinking pomegranate juice?

Not outright, but it is important to note that, in the nature of enjoying pomegranate in the form of a juice, pomegranate juice has a noticeable lack of fiber “when compared to eating the pomegranates as individual seeds,” Beckerman adds.

More: Is cereal good for you? Watch out for the added sugars in these brands.

Because pomegranate juice is digested faster than pomegranate in its natural form, there’s an increased possibility of a blood sugar spike, which “can lead to insulin resistance and even sugar cravings throughout the day,” she explains. “However, if you pair it with a meal that has protein, like eggs, avocado or nuts,” this becomes less of a concern, she says.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Is pomegranate juice good for you? Vitamin C, antioxidants and more