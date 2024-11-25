Presenting: Our Cheat Sheet Filled With Gifts for Teen Girls on Amazon
"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through these links."
FYI, there are 29 days 'til Christmas, so it's probably time to get cracking on that gift list. Yeah, yeah, it's still November, but what about all of those parties/White Elephants/holiday get-togethers happening in the next few weeks?! Oh, and keep in mind that shipping usually takes f-o-r-e-v-e-r... just when you thought that finding a great gift for a teen girl couldn't be any more intimidating!!
Enter: Amazon. Because whether you're a serial 'Zon shopper or only use it to stock up on paper towels and toilet paper, there's no denying that it's one of the best ways to shop a huge variety of gifts with that sweet, sweet free shipping. And if you aren't a Prime member, may I suggest taking advantage of their 30-day free trial as a holiday shopping life hack?
Below, you'll find a curated assortment of gifts that will ~surprise and delight~ any teenage girl, from sheet masks and phone cases (the cool, wavy kind that the kids like) to sweatpants and cutesy decor to deck out their rooms with, all available for purchase on Amazon. What are you waiting for?!
SHOP EVEN MORE GIFT IDEAS HERE
Bow Slippers
These pretty bow slippers will definitely put a smile on her face. Oh, and they're only $18.99? SOLD.
14K Gold Leo Zodiac Layered Necklace
Shopping for someone who has no idea what they want? A pretty set of gold necklaces is always a win.
Lip Sleeping Mask + Lip Glowy Balm
Another day, another TikTok-approved beauty find. They’ll never reach for chapstick again once they try out Laneige’s lip sleeping mask.
Monogram Jewelry Organizer Box
No more throwing necklaces into a Ziploc baggie and spending an hour detangling them in the hotel room. This organizer comes with multiple handy compartments.
3 Barrel Curling Iron Wand Crimper
No, this isn’t *quite* the same as the Y2K crimper you burned your hair with in the early 2000s. This 3-barrel hot tool will create soft mermaid waves in half the time it would take with a regular curling iron.
Silk Sleep Mask
This is no free airplane sleeping mask—this is a cushioned, 100% silk sleeping mask that ensures complete darkness as the user snoozes. Perfect for anyone dealing with pesky roommates and/or siblings that like to turn on the lights wayyyyy too early.
8 Pack Hair Claw Clips
I’ve never met anyone who isn’t constantly in need of more claw clips, just saying.
Preppy Patch SKIN HAIR Cosmetic Bag
All beauty junkies know the chaos of traveling with skincare and makeup in a single bag (it usually involves dumping everything out trying to find what you need). These adorable bags will make their lives so much easier.
You Look Good Bath Mat
A little aesthetically-pleasing rug that compliments you first thing in the morning? Sign me up, pls.
Sweatsuit
Grey sweats have reigned supreme with the teen crowd for years, and that isn't changing anytime soon. Amazon reviewers love how soft and cozy this under-$40 set is.
Match Holder with Striker
Not to brag, but I think I found the world's cutest match holder—each "candle" is a match, and the cake itself holds a bunch of matches inside, too!
Dr. Pepper Candle
I guarantee that the Dr. Pepper addict in your life will get a huge kick out of this candle. And yes, it actually smells like the soda.
Go 3
JBL does portable speakers like nobody's business—I'm talking Bluetooth capabilities, built-in battery, completely waterproof and dustproof, and incredible sound capabilities for being so pocket-sized. They'll be able to bring the vibes to any beach trip or party.
Kissing Cat Mugs
These mugs would make the cutest pencil holders, just saying... *makes the mugs kiss each other*.
One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer
No worries if you aren't rocking a Dyson budget this year—the Revlon hot brush is perfect for achieving smooth, bouncy hair in a snap. Pro tip: Pair this blow dry brush with a bottle of heat protectant (the dae Agave Heat Styling Mist was the winner of Cosmo's 2024 Holy Grail Awards) to keep their locks hydrated and safe!
Lip Butter Balm
Once upon a time, EOS, Burt's Bees, Glossier, and Carmex were the 'It' lip balms. The new kid on the block is Summer Fridays—their Lip Butter Balm is as buttery and smooth as the name implies. Plus, this one tastes like birthday cake!
Colorful Retro Oil Painting Phone Case
The wavy edges! The texture! The art museum vibes! This phone case deserves a spot in the Lourve.
x Squishmallows Sheet Mask Set
Four K-Beauty sheet masks for under $10 is quite the steal, if you ask me. Each one treats a different skin condition (repairing, soothing, brightening, etc).
Puffy Laptop Sleeve
I'll admit it—for all four years of college, I would throw my laptop into my backpack with no case or cover. Before you ask, yes, it did get scratched up, and yes, I do regret it. Help your fave teen out by gifting them this cushioned (and very cute) laptop sleeve.
Hair Merry Little Minis Set
With this mini set, she'll get to try out dae's 3-1 Styling Cream, Signature Shampoo & Conditioner, Dry Heat Styling Mist, Hibiscus Wave Spray aaaand the Stargloss Treatment. Also, dae's aesthetic packaging >>>
Vintage Heart Mirror
Having to stand while doing their makeup?! Let's leave that negative energy in 2024—an aesthetically-pleasing desk mirror will complete any makeshift vanity set-up.
Real Techniques Everyday Essentials Makeup Brush Set
Every budding makeup artist needs the right tools for their craft. Even if they already own some of the brushes in this set, makeup brushes and sponges really should be replaced every few years, so help 'em out with a new set!
Starface Party Pack Big Pack Hydro-Stars
ICYMI, pimple patches are cool now (especially if they're these star stickers found on the faces of the Biebers, Florence Pugh, and other celebs). These would make an excellent stocking stuffer.
Portable Lap Desk with Cushion
High schoolers love studying in bed and that's a fact. But a duvet isn't exactly the best surface for taking notes and completing worksheets, so a lap desk like this will be incredibly useful when they're cramming.
FreeSip Water Bottle
Hydrate or die-drate, right? You can never have too many water bottles, and therefore, can’t go wrong with one as a gift.
You Might Also Like