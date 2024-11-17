Sam's Club Black Friday 2024: What you need to know about the warehouse club

Black Friday is coming early to Sam's Club – if not as early as company standard-bearer Walmart and competitors Amazon and Target.

A division of Walmart Inc., Sam's Club is already previewing some of its upcoming Black Friday deals on SamsClub.com. But exclusive early online access to Black Friday deals only begins for Plus members on the night of Wednesday, Nov. 27, at 9:01 p.m. ET and for other club members early Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28, at 12:01 a.m. ET.

The membership shopping club with 600 warehouse locations is closed on Thanksgiving, but early in-store shopping for Plus members begins Friday, Nov. 29, at 8 a.m. and runs until 10 a.m. At that time all club members can shop. The sale ends on Monday, Dec. 2.

Sam's Club currently has sales on Plus and Club memberships: You can get a one-year standard Club membership for $25 (regularly $50) and a one-year Plus membership for $50 (regularly $110; includes free shipping on orders of $50 or more and 2% Sam's Cash on in-club purchases).

Here's a look at some of the Black Friday deals at Sam's Club.

Sam's Club's Black Friday sale event begins Wednesday, Nov. 27, and runs through Dec. 2.

Sam's Club Black Friday deals on toys

Deals on toys at Sam's Club include:

Gabby's Dollhouse Celebration and Deluxe Playsets ($20 off, sale price $59.98).

Yvolution Kids’ Neon Inline & Quad Skates in assorted colors & sizes ($10 off, sale price of $24.98).

Barbie Beach House Bundle with 2 Dolls and Accessories ($30 off, sale price of $49.98).

Segway C2 Pro SE Kids Electric Kick Scooter with Adjustable Handlebar ($50 off, sale price of $179.98).

Sam's Club Black Friday deals on electronics

Black Friday deals at Sam's Club for electronics include:

Apple iPad Pro 11-inch WIFI with M4 (Latest Model 2024) ($100 off, sale price of $829).

LG 70-inch LG 70" Class UQ7070 Series LED 4K Smart TV ($80 off, sale price of $269).

Sonos Beam Gen 2 Soundbar Bundle with Dolby Atmos ($130 off, sale price of $369 ).

Xbox Series X console with 1 terabyte hard drive ($50 off, sale price of $429).

Sony PlayStation Console Slim Edition 1 TB hard drive ($70 off, sale price $424).

Sam's Club Black Friday deals on clothing

Among the Black Friday clothing deals at Sam's Club:

Eddie Bauer Women's Fleece ($5 off, sale price of $14.98).

Coleman Men's Fleece Lined Full Zip Hoodie ($8 off, sale price of $13.76).

Gap Men's and Women's Flannel Pajama Sets ($5 off, sale price of $14.98).

Sam's Club Black Friday deals for your kitchen

Kitchen appliances available on Black Friday at Sam's Club include:

Anova Precision Cooker Nano Sous vide cooker ($30 off, sale price of $59.98).

Keurig K-Mini Plus Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker ($20 off, sales price of $49.98).

Member's Mark 11-Piece Modern Ceramic Cookware Set, Assorted Colors ($40 off, sale price of $119.98).

Bartesian 55303 Premium Cocktail Machine ($70 off, sale price of $219.98).

Sam's Club Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday begins on Saturday, Nov. 30, at 9 p.m. ET for Plus members, then on Sunday, Dec. 1, at 12 a.m. for club members. The sale ends Monday, Dec. 2.

Among the deals:

Razor Rambler TRL Class 2 Adult Electric Bike for Trail Riding ($300 off, sale price $899)

Free Country Women's and Men's Snow Jackets ($11 off; sale price $33.74).

There's also 33% off certain cookware, 25% off some outdoor wear and 25% off certain gift cards.

Black Friday sales starting earlier

Some retailers have already begun Black Friday sales even though the official date is Friday, Nov. 29, the day after Thanksgiving.

Target kicked off its holiday shopping season with a three-day Early Black Friday Sale, earlier this month and continues with Deal of the Day specials for members of its Target Circle free loyalty programs each day through Christmas Eve. Earlier this week, Walmart's online early Black Friday deals and in-store deals are available this weekend. Amazon's Black Friday Week actually starts on Thursday, Nov. 21, and runs through Friday, Nov. 29.

Many shoppers do like to get an early start on holiday shopping – although there's some uncertainty whether consumers will spend more in 2024. The National Retail Federation estimates consumer spending this holiday shopping season will be up 2.5% to 3.5% over 2023 by 2.5% to 3.5%.

Nearly half of shoppers (47%) start shopping for the holidays in October or earlier, according to a WalletHub survey, with the primary reasons being lower prices and having more time to enjoy the holidays. Another 22% say "that spreading out purchases across several months helps them avoid holiday debt," said WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo in a press release about the survey.

