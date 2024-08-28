Sequins! Leopard! 13 unbelievably chic (and cheap!) deals from Coach Outlet's huge Labour Day sale — up to 72% off
The Coach Outlet Labour Day sale + my wallet = a lethal combination.
I will never get over how good the deals are at Coach Outlet. This Eliza Flap Crossbody Bag, for instance, is on sale for $331 off — $331 off! This Carrie Bradshaw-esque sequinned Studio Baguette Bag? $229 off. I'm telling you: good things happen when you least expect them! If hundreds of dollars off designer bags are your idea of a good time, then Coach Outlet's Labour Day sale is the place to be. Ahead of fall, shoppers can save an additional 20 per cent on more than 1,000 styles (that's a total of up to 72 per cent off) bringing their prices down to pinch-me low figures. To shop 13 hand-picked deals that I have my eye on (race you to the Eliza Shoulder Bag in Lizard) and shop the limited-time sale, scroll below.
Teri Shoulder Bag with Ruching
This trendy ruched shoulder bag "feels very cutesy and not clunky," according to one Coach Outlet reviewer. It's "gorgeous," they continue. "I’m obsessed." Shop the Teri in three colours.
Eliza Shoulder Bag in Lizard
Give your handbag collection a much-deserved upgrade with this gorgeous lizard-embossed leather Eliza shoulder bag. It has an adjustable handle with a 9.25" drop and features two interior credit card slots.
Eliza Shoulder Bag
Prefer a more demure, more mindful Eliza? Shop the style in chalk (pictured), black or taupe.
Corner Zip In Signature Leather
How cute is this golden yellow leather wristlet? We know it's early, but it would be an incredibly cute stocking stuffer for a lucky individual come December.
Gallery Tote Bag with Leopard Print
If you haven't already heard, leopard print is the trendiest print of fall 2024. If leopard print pants aren't your thing, this chic Gallery Tote will more than do the trick.
Studio Baguette Bag with Sequins
The party bag to end all party bags, this disco-inspired Studio Baguette comes in two colours: dark magenta (pictured) and black.
Eliza Flap Crossbody with Leather Covered Closure
Eliza, Eliza, another Eliza! An Eliza is so nice, you should buy it thrice. This version of the Eliza bag features a detachable strap with a 21.5" drop for shoulder or crossbody wear.
Nolita 19 in Colorblock Signature Canvas
Versatile? Check. Trendy? Check. Fits the essentials? Triple check. Reviewers call the Nolita 19 the "perfect" size for nights out or only carrying a few things.
Mollie Tote Bag 25
This stylish and practical tote has racked up hundreds of rave reviews from Coach Outlet shoppers who "love, love, love" it. Shop it on sale in four colours.
Carmen Shoulder Bag in Signature Jacquard
It's giving early 2000s Carrie Bradshaw. Reviewers call this retro-feeling bag "stunning" and promise it makes the "perfect" gift.
Smith Tote Bag
Introducing your new wear-everywhere tote. This sturdy pebbled leather tote bag has detachable shoulder straps and reinforced handles. Shop it in two colours: red and black.
Corner Zip Wristlet with Leopard Print
How cute would this leopard print canvas wristlet be as a gift? Shoppers promise it's a "wonderful" purchase and "holds up beautifully."
Mini Jamie Camera Bag in Signature Canvas
This cutie of a camera bag holds everything you need, like your phone, keys and wallet. It comes in three colourways and has been described as the "ideal crossbody bag" by shoppers.
