Sequins! Leopard! 13 unbelievably chic (and cheap!) deals from Coach Outlet's huge Labour Day sale — up to 72% off

Coach Outlet is having a crazy good Labour Day sale — take an extra 20 per cent off 1,000s of items (Photos via Coach Outlet).

I will never get over how good the deals are at Coach Outlet. This Eliza Flap Crossbody Bag, for instance, is on sale for $331 off — $331 off! This Carrie Bradshaw-esque sequinned Studio Baguette Bag? $229 off. I'm telling you: good things happen when you least expect them! If hundreds of dollars off designer bags are your idea of a good time, then Coach Outlet's Labour Day sale is the place to be. Ahead of fall, shoppers can save an additional 20 per cent on more than 1,000 styles (that's a total of up to 72 per cent off) bringing their prices down to pinch-me low figures. To shop 13 hand-picked deals that I have my eye on (race you to the Eliza Shoulder Bag in Lizard) and shop the limited-time sale, scroll below.

Teri Shoulder Bag With Ruching (Photo via Coach Outlet)

This trendy ruched shoulder bag "feels very cutesy and not clunky," according to one Coach Outlet reviewer. It's "gorgeous," they continue. "I’m obsessed." Shop the Teri in three colours.

Teri Shoulder Bag With Ruching $255 $490 Save $235 See at Coach Outlet

Eliza Shoulder Bag (Photo via Coach Outlet)

Give your handbag collection a much-deserved upgrade with this gorgeous lizard-embossed leather Eliza shoulder bag. It has an adjustable handle with a 9.25" drop and features two interior credit card slots.

Eliza Shoulder Bag $183 $490 Save $307 See at Coach Outlet

Eliza Shoulder Bag (Photo via Coach Outlet)

Prefer a more demure, more mindful Eliza? Shop the style in chalk (pictured), black or taupe.

Eliza Shoulder Bag $183 $430 Save $247 See at Coach Outlet

Corner Zip In Signature Leather (Photo via Coach Outlet)

How cute is this golden yellow leather wristlet? We know it's early, but it would be an incredibly cute stocking stuffer for a lucky individual come December.

Corner Zip In Signature Leather $31 $110 Save $79 See at Coach Outlet

Gallery Tote Bag with Leopard Print (Photo via Coach Outlet)

If you haven't already heard, leopard print is the trendiest print of fall 2024. If leopard print pants aren't your thing, this chic Gallery Tote will more than do the trick.

Gallery Tote Bag With Leopard Print $159 $460 Save $301 See at Coach Outlet

Studio Baguette Bag With Sequins (Photo via Coach Outlet)

The party bag to end all party bags, this disco-inspired Studio Baguette comes in two colours: dark magenta (pictured) and black.

Studio Baguette Bag With Sequins $291 $520 Save $229 See at Coach Outlet

Eliza Flap Crossbody with Leather Covered Closure (Photo via Coach Outlet)

Eliza, Eliza, another Eliza! An Eliza is so nice, you should buy it thrice. This version of the Eliza bag features a detachable strap with a 21.5" drop for shoulder or crossbody wear.

Eliza Flap Crossbody With Leather Covered Closure $159 $490 Save $331 See at Coach Outlet

Nolita 19 in Colorblock Signature Canvas (Photo via Coach Outlet)

Versatile? Check. Trendy? Check. Fits the essentials? Triple check. Reviewers call the Nolita 19 the "perfect" size for nights out or only carrying a few things.

Nolita 19 In Colorblock Signature Canvas $135 $230 Save $95 See at Coach Outlet

Mollie Tote Bag 25 (Photo via Coach Outlet)

This stylish and practical tote has racked up hundreds of rave reviews from Coach Outlet shoppers who "love, love, love" it. Shop it on sale in four colours.

Mollie Tote Bag 25 $183 $460 Save $277 See at Coach Outlet

Carmen Shoulder Bag in Signature Jacquard (Photo via Coach Outlet)

It's giving early 2000s Carrie Bradshaw. Reviewers call this retro-feeling bag "stunning" and promise it makes the "perfect" gift.

Carmen Shoulder Bag In Signature Jacquard $183 $430 Save $247 See at Coach Outlet

Smith Tote Bag (Photo via Coach Outlet)

Introducing your new wear-everywhere tote. This sturdy pebbled leather tote bag has detachable shoulder straps and reinforced handles. Shop it in two colours: red and black.

Smith Tote Bag $223 $520 Save $297 See at Coach Outlet

Corner Zip Wristlet with Leopard Print (Photo via Coach Outlet)

How cute would this leopard print canvas wristlet be as a gift? Shoppers promise it's a "wonderful" purchase and "holds up beautifully."

Corner Zip Wristlet With Leopard Print $31 $110 Save $79 See at Coach Outlet

Mini Jamie Camera Bag in Signature Canvas (Photo via Coach Outlet)

This cutie of a camera bag holds everything you need, like your phone, keys and wallet. It comes in three colourways and has been described as the "ideal crossbody bag" by shoppers.

Mini Jamie Camera Bag In Signature Canvas $127 $340 Save $213 See at Coach Outlet

