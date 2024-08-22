My skin sags and has more wrinkles after menopause. Should I use an estrogen cream?

Menopause brings with it a number of major changes for women, including changes to skin health and appearance. As estrogen levels decline during menopause, many women notice increased wrinkles or sagging skin due to decreased collagen. Topical estrogen creams have been touted as a solution to skin aging due to menopause for decades— but are they the right choice for you?

How estrogen affects skin

Estrogen plays a crucial role in maintaining skin elasticity and firmness. It promotes the production of collagen, a key protein that helps keep the skin firm and youthful. As estrogen levels drop during menopause, collagen production decreases, contributing to the development of lines, wrinkles and sagging skin.

Topical estrogen cream can reach the deeper layer of skin where it can help to counteract these effects by replenishing estrogen levels in the skin. The result is smoother, younger-looking skin with a firmer and more even texture.

Is estrogen cream safe?

While estrogen creams can be safe and effective when used in the proper dosage as directed by your doctor, they are not right for everyone. Women with a history of breast cancer, clotting disorders, or heart problems may not be good candidates for estrogen creams.

Additionally, it is difficult to control the amount of estrogen that is absorbed by your body when you use it topically – and fluctuating hormone levels can affect how your body responds to the cream.

For this reason, I prefer an estrogen patch. If you are considering using estrogen cream, talk to your doctor about the best options for you based on your medical history.

How does an estrogen patch work?

Estrogen patches work by releasing a steady amount of estrogen into the bloodstream through the skin. This method provides more consistent hormone levels compared to topical creams, making their results easier to predict. Still, your doctor will help you decide if topical estrogen cream or patches could be right for you.

Bottom line

Estrogen plays a key role in collagen production, which is why many women going through menopause often notice sudden signs of aging on their skin as estrogen levels naturally decline. Topical estrogen creams or patches have been shown to effectively increase collagen and therefore improve wrinkles and other signs of aging. Talk to your doctor if you are considering using any topical estrogen for wrinkles.

Dr. Leslie Baumann

