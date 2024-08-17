Sofia Richie Grainge's rare Hermès Kelly is a lesson in luxury

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 09: Sofia Richie is seen on September 09, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images) (Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin)

Sofia Richie Grainge’s name has become synonymous with ‘Quiet Luxury.’

Pure cotton T-shirts coolly complement wide-leg trousers, white sneakers and Cartier jewels. Not to mention utterly divine Chanel sets debuted on her honeymoon last year.

You may also like

Therefore, it comes as little surprise that the 25-year-old is the proud owner of the one bag that epitomises ‘Quiet Luxury’ like no other - the Hermès Kelly.

The Birkin’s smaller sister is catnip for celebrities who pine after timeless pieces. In Sofia’s case, her prized Kelly makes for the ideal everyday bag and was recently worn by the mother-of-one for a wholesome day out with her husband, music producer Elliot Grainge.

The 25-year-old accessorised with a 2002 Hermès Kelly Sellier 28 bag in rouge (Instagram/Sofia Richie Grainge)

Hinting that it was her first day out of the house in a while via social media, no doubt due to the recent birth of her daughter Eloise, the fashionista paired the crimson Kelly with a simple yet sophisticated outfit.

She wore an oversized white T-shirt coupled with some black trousers and flatform white trainers, allowing her caramel-tinted hair to fall freely.

MORE: European Summer Wardrobe: 10 key pieces to buy before your next holiday

Opting to go without makeup, Sofia shielded her face from the Los Angeles summer rays with a pair of large sunglasses, further accessorising with a watch and a frosting of gold and silver jewels.

The influencer has become synonymous with 'old-money' style (Instagram/Sofia Richie Grainge)

A bright yellow manicure added a sunny touch to her low-key look, which was thrown together for an afternoon of furniture shopping in the Cali capital.

Coined a ‘Birkin Mom’ by followers online, Sofia strapped her precious accessory across her bag, adding a pop of wine red to her monochrome aesthetic.

MORE: 7 items you need to get the 'Quiet Luxury' look

MORE: These are the 2024 bag trends I'm shopping this season

Her specific design, a 2002 Hermès Kelly Sellier 28 bag in rouge, features Lisse leather, a rolled top handle, palladium hardware, a brand stamp under flap, a signature touret twist lock closure and a logo engraved plaque. Inside, you’ll find a single main compartment complete with slip pockets for the daily essentials.