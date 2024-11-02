This Aritzia wristlet would make a great Christmas gift — and it's under $50 (Secret Santa, anyone?)

This accessory blends style and functionality — what more could you ask for?

This $48 Aritzia wristlet will make the perfect gift or stocking stuffer. (Photos via Aritzia)

As fall fades away and the holiday spirit starts to kick in, it's time to start thinking about what you'll be gifting this year — because it's never too early! With Christmas right around the corner, finding the perfect gifts or stocking stuffers under $50 can be overwhelming.

So, when we spotted Aritzia's new Go-Getter Wristlet, we knew we had to share it with you.

This stylish key pouch features two detachable pouches, making it a convenient replacement for your wallet. It's perfect for holding little essentials like hair ties, lip balm, coins and more, keeping you organized and on-trend. Keep scrolling for more details on this versatile wristlet and to see what to pair (or gift) with it.

Go-Getter Wristlet in Sugarplum Lilac (Photo via Aritzia)

Sugarplum Lilac Go-Getter Wristlet $48 at Aritzia

The details

This trendy little wristlet features detachable dual pouches so that you can mix and match depending on your vibe. One pouch has handy card slots to store your most-used cards, while both have zip closures to keep your essentials (coins, lip balm, etc.) secure.

It's made from NyloCycle: a water-repellent nylon twill with a soft shine. It's not only chic but also eco-friendly, made from 100 per cent recycled materials. And you can snag it in one of three (or all three) colours: Sugarplum Lily, Scarab/Black or Black.

It's the most convenient size to fit all your must-haves for when you don't feel like carrying too much. It's perfect for grab-and-go, whether embarking on a casual outing or just running errands.

Go-Getter Wristlet in Scarab/Black (Photo via Aritzia)

Do you need it?

If you're wondering if Aritzia's Go-Getter Wristlet is something worth adding to your collection (or worth gifting), I'd say yes if you don't have anything like it. You can't go wrong with accessories that blend style and functionality.

With detachable dual pouches, you can customize the look whether you need to carry more or less. And it's a great option for when you don't need to lug around a bag.

The card slots and secure zip closures will keep things organized and secured. Plus, it's as durable as it is chic, thanks to its Nylon fabric. As a bonus, it's sustainable too!

However, if you already own a similar wristlet and want to cut back on your spending, you can skip this one (or add it to your holiday wish list).

Go-Getter Wristlet in Black (Photo via Aritzia)

Black Go-Getter Wristlet $48 at Aritzia

What to pair it with

Whether you want to match this pouch to your outfits or perhaps pair it with another item for a gift, we've got you covered. Here are some of our favourite Aritzia finds that will go great with this convenient little pouch.

