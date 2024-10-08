This No. 1 bestselling car vac is down to $26 for Prime Day

Here are just a few things that are probably in your car right now but shouldn’t be: dirt, Dorito dust, dog hair, tiny pieces of paper, pretzel remnants, an errant french fry from your last pit stop. But take heart: After using Amazon's No. 1 bestselling car vacuum, your ride will feel as fresh as when you first got it. And Prime members can get this handy sucker for the low price of $26 (was $38) as an Amazon Prime Day deal. (Yes, Amazon's Prime Day officially kicked off today!) Read our tech editor's review of the popular vac here.

ThisWorx for ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner 2.0 $26 $38 Save $12 with Prime With its cyclonic force and strong suction, this compact and lightweight portable vacuum can tackle just about any mess in your car. The kit includes a filter brush, a carry bag, a spare HEPA filter and three attachments for detailing. Save $12 with Prime $26 at Amazon

Why is this a good Prime Day deal?

When a product has over 167,000 perfect ratings, like this one does, even paying full price seems fair. But if it's on sale, even better. This is the absolute best markdown we've ever seen on this crumb-buster, and we highly recommend grabbing it while it's over 30% off.

Why do I need this?

Now, next time there’s a Cheetos spill, don’t crush all that orange dust into the carpet. Just grab your ThisWorx car vac from the trunk, plug it into the car’s 12-volt outlet and clean like a pro. Thanks to a HEPA filter, this gadget also eradicates allergens to keep your car healthy and safe. Just think of all the money you’ll save by not having to hit the car wash as often.

Cordless vacs can be convenient, but they don’t always have enough power to get the job done the way a dedicated car vacuum does. This one has a 110-watt motor and a 16-foot cord for getting in between seat cushions and that no-man’s-land down the sides.

The hand vac includes three attachments, including a brush nozzle for pet hair (or for going crazy on stubborn messes). And this is so satisfying: Since the trash container is clear, you can watch all that debris as it goes into the machine. Ahhh.

It also makes a great present for anyone who takes frequent road trips.

This popular car vac might suck, but this insane Prime Day deal sure doesn't.

What reviewers say

Amazon shoppers love this little guy's convenience: “The most impressive car vacuum,” raved a fan. “This thing is awesome! I have a 2018 Dodge Durango that sadly does not have leather seats. I own three dogs and it is just a nightmare pulling out my extension cord to vacuum my truck. I can now just plug this in and I’m good to go! The power in this vacuum is as good as it’s going to get for a car vacuum.”

A ride-share driver who regularly uses the vac and said it helps them score great tips. “This is a terrific vacuum cleaner! Very easy to set up! This baby does the job!” However, they added, "Check your car's fuse box and make sure it's at least 15 amp!"

“This is the best auto vacuum I have used,” said another happy customer. “It gets the things that other vacuums have not, like the fine dust that collects on the dash and console. The attachments seem built for a car as does the design and shape of this machine. Kudos to the design engineers. ThisWorx is well named because it does.”

"I got this one as a gift and love it. I love the fact that it plugs in. Unfortunately (small downside here) you have to have the car running to get the most suction, but you can feel that the vac is never struggling for power because it's getting ample juice," wrote one motorist.

Another popular product that'll help you keep your car clean? Drop Stop seat gap fillers:

Amazon Drop Stop The Original Patented Car Seat Gap Filler $20 $25 Save $5 with Prime Stick these No. 1 bestselling Shark Tank gizmos in those gaps between your car's seats to prevent food, crumbs and your phone from slipping down to the floor. I personally swear by Drop Stop. This brilliant $20 gizmo sent from the heavens fills the gap between your car seat and the center console — you know, the abyss that swallows everything from pens to chicken nuggets and everything in between. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve dropped my iPhone into the car-crack abyss, then had to dig it out, scratching my hands and messing up my manicure. Or worse, having to stop the car to move the seat and unearth it (talk about first-world problems). The Drop Stop seat gap filler will solve your butterfinger issues from now until eternity. And it’s a whole lot safer than searching for things while you’re driving. Save $5 with Prime $20 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

