This retractable shovel is a 'must-have' for winter driving emergencies — it's on sale on Amazon Canada

Now that winter weather has properly settled in for most of Canada, it's important to have the right gear on hand in case of emergencies. Driving during inclement weather posts it's own set of challenges, such as icy roads and white-out conditions, so being prepared is key.

Quick Overview COFIT 47" Snow Shovel $48 $57 Save $9 See at Amazon

Cofit 47" Retractable Snow Shovel $48 $57 Save $9 See at Amazon

COFIT 47" Snow Shovel $48 $57 Save $9 See at Amazon

Quick Shop:

COFIT 47" Snow Shovel $48 $57 Save $9 See at Amazon

While your vehicle should always bear an emergency kit, it's particularly vital to have one during the unpredictable winter months. In addition to a first aid kit, flashlight and blanket, every emergency car kit should include a foldable shovel to help dig your car out if it gets stuck in deep snow. Dubbed the "best emergency shovel" by reviewers, Amazon Canada shoppers can save 16 per cent on this 47" Retractable Snow Shovel for a limited time.

The details

This "Amazon's Choice" retractable shovel can be assembled in four different lengths, with a maximum length of 120cm (47") — the same size as a standard shovel.

It's made from lightweight aluminum alloy, a sturdy material that can withstand over 90 lbs of snow. The detachable shovel includes four pieces, none measuring more than 15" in length. The shovel weighs less than 2 lbs when fully assembled, easily fitting in your vehicle's trunk or under a car seat.

What people are saying

⭐️ 4.6 stars

💬 2,100+ reviews

🏆 "Best emergency shovel, period."

A shopper-favourite on Amazon, shoppers give the shovel near-perfect marks for assembly and ergonomics, with many highlighting its lightweight and sturdy build.

COFIT 47" Snow Shovel $48 $57 Save $9 See at Amazon

The shovel is "excellent quality for the price," writes one reviewer. It "fits nicely in my trunk for winter travel" and can be easily tucked away in the warmer months, they say. Importantly, the shovel is "sturdy" and "easily handles snow."

Cofit's retractable shovel is a "great emergency shovel" and a "must-have" in your emergency prepared kit, writes another. It's the kind of tool you need to have on hand in case you "get stuck in the snow," they say. It "will not replace a proper shovel," however, if you're in a pinch and need to get your vehicle free, "it has no equals."

The "best emergency shovel, period," echos a third shopper. "This shovel is legit and worth every penny." The reviewer notes it does "great" in the snow and would even "hold up well to sand and mud."

While the retractable shovel has collected rave reviews, shoppers note it won't replace your home shovel or spade as it "isn't strong enough for heavy and rigorous duty."

The verdict

With winter storms hitting most of the country, you don't want to be caught empty-handed should snow bury your vehicle. Dubbed the "best emergency shovel" by Amazon reviewers, the Cofit 47" Retractable Snow Shovel is a "great" emergency shovel to keep in your vehicle, as it both stores well and "easily handles snow." However, shoppers note it won't replace your heavy-duty shovel at home, something to keep in mind when placing your order.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.