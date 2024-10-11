TikToker Taylor Rousseau Grigg's cause of death revealed: What to know about Addison's disease and asthma

The 25-year-old's "unexpected" death was due to complications from asthma and primary adrenal insufficiency.

Taylor Rousseau Grigg died from complications of asthma and Addison's disease. (Photo by Amy Graves/Getty Images for Maven's List)

This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Contact a qualified medical professional before engaging in any physical activity, or making any changes to your diet, medication or lifestyle.

TikTok star Taylor Rousseau Grigg’s cause of death has been revealed. A week after her death, the 25-year-old’s family confirmed to People magazine she died from complications related to a severe asthma attack and Addison’s disease.

Rousseau Grigg’s husband, Cameron Grigg, announced her “sudden and unexpected death” in an Oct. 5 post to social media. At the time, Griggs said an honour walk and organ donation was scheduled for Oct. 7.

“She’s always had hopes of leaving her mark on this world, but in her wildest dreams I don’t think she ever would’ve imagined her legacy being carried on this way. And I know that she wouldn’t have wanted it any other way," Rousseau Grigg’s sister Bailey Rousseau Wagner wrote on social media. "A friend said, 'her "influence" has only just begun' and that couldn’t be more true."

What is Addison's disease and can it complicate asthma? Keep reading to learn more.

What is Addison’s disease?

Addison's disease, also called primary adrenal insufficiency, is a chronic condition in which the adrenal glands fail to produce enough cortisol and aldosterone.

Taylor Rousseau Grigg and Cameron Grigg were married in 2023. (Photo by Amy Graves/Getty Images for Maven's List)

Why is cortisol important?

Cortisol is the body's main stress hormone that helps the body respond to illness or injury. In addition to regulating our brain's response to perceived danger, it also helps manages how the body uses proteins, fats and carobhydrates, helps manage inflammation and regulates blood pressure and blood sugar.

What is aldosterone, and why is it important?

Aldosterone is a steroid hormone that helps control the levels of water and salts in the kidneys and an important hormone in maintaining blood pressure.

What are the symptoms of Addison's disease?

According to the Cleveland Clinic, symptoms of Addison’s disease occur gradually over time as the adrenal glands become more damaged and produce less cortisol and aldosterone. Symptoms can include:

Fatigue

Abdominal pain

Nausea and vomiting

Diarrhea

Loss of appetite

Muscle pain or spasms

Hyperpigmentation (dark patches of skin) around scars or gums

Dehydration

Low blood pressure

Depression, irritability and other mood issues

Low blood sugar

Salty food cravings

Addison's disease can become a life-threatening medical emergency. (Image via Getty Images)

Can asthma impact someone with Addison’s disease?

Researchers are continuing to explore the link between asthma and Addison’s disease. A 1993 case report suggested that worsening asthma symptoms could be caused by the lack of cortisol production in people with Addison’s disease. A 2007 study also suggested that having low levels of cortisol can increase the risk of”detrimental clinical outcomes for inflammatory conditions such as asthma.”

How does Addison’s disease become a medical emergency?

When the adrenal glands produce insufficient levels of hormones the body enters adrenal crisis (also known as Addisonian crisis).

Adrenal crisis (also called Addisonian crisis) is a life-threatening condition that occurs when there are insufficient levels of cortisol in the body.

Adrenal crisis can occur for several reasons including dehydration, deterioration of the adrenal glands, stopping glucocorticoid medications, or because of infection and physical stress. Symptoms of adrenal crisis can include:

Abdominal pain

Confusion, loss of consciousness

Dehydration

Fatigue

Headache

High fever

Low blood sugar

Rapid heart rate

Excessive sweating

Adrenal crisis can put the body into shock due to lack of blood flow and cause organ damage, which can be fatal.

Who is at risk for Addison's disease?

Although Addison’s disease can occur at any age, it’s most common in people between the ages of 30 and 50. Women are more likely to develop Addison’s than men as well as people other autoimmune conditions like type 1 diabetes, hypoparathyroidism, pernicious anemia and more.