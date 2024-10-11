TikToker Taylor Rousseau Grigg's cause of death revealed: What to know about Addison's disease and asthma

The 25-year-old's "unexpected" death was due to complications from asthma and primary adrenal insufficiency.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - NOVEMBER 04: Taylor Rousseau attends the Maven's List Hosts Country Influencer VIP Night With Singer/Songwriter Caroline Jones at BOA Steakhouse event on November 4, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Graves/Getty Images for Maven's List)
Taylor Rousseau Grigg died from complications of asthma and Addison's disease. (Photo by Amy Graves/Getty Images for Maven's List)

TikTok star Taylor Rousseau Grigg’s cause of death has been revealed. A week after her death, the 25-year-old’s family confirmed to People magazine she died from complications related to a severe asthma attack and Addison’s disease.

Rousseau Grigg’s husband, Cameron Grigg, announced her “sudden and unexpected death” in an Oct. 5 post to social media. At the time, Griggs said an honour walk and organ donation was scheduled for Oct. 7.

“She’s always had hopes of leaving her mark on this world, but in her wildest dreams I don’t think she ever would’ve imagined her legacy being carried on this way. And I know that she wouldn’t have wanted it any other way," Rousseau Grigg’s sister Bailey Rousseau Wagner wrote on social media. "A friend said, 'her "influence" has only just begun' and that couldn’t be more true."

What is Addison's disease and can it complicate asthma? Keep reading to learn more.

Addison's disease, also called primary adrenal insufficiency, is a chronic condition in which the adrenal glands fail to produce enough cortisol and aldosterone.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - NOVEMBER 04: Taylor Rousseau and Cameron Grigg attend the Maven's List Hosts Country Influencer VIP Night With Singer/Songwriter Caroline Jones at BOA Steakhouse event on November 4, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Graves/Getty Images for Maven's List)
Taylor Rousseau Grigg and Cameron Grigg were married in 2023. (Photo by Amy Graves/Getty Images for Maven's List)

Cortisol is the body's main stress hormone that helps the body respond to illness or injury. In addition to regulating our brain's response to perceived danger, it also helps manages how the body uses proteins, fats and carobhydrates, helps manage inflammation and regulates blood pressure and blood sugar.

Aldosterone is a steroid hormone that helps control the levels of water and salts in the kidneys and an important hormone in maintaining blood pressure.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, symptoms of Addison’s disease occur gradually over time as the adrenal glands become more damaged and produce less cortisol and aldosterone. Symptoms can include:

  • Fatigue

  • Abdominal pain

  • Nausea and vomiting

  • Diarrhea

  • Loss of appetite

  • Muscle pain or spasms

  • Hyperpigmentation (dark patches of skin) around scars or gums

  • Dehydration

  • Low blood pressure

  • Depression, irritability and other mood issues

  • Low blood sugar

  • Salty food cravings

Addison's disease can become a life-threatening medical emergency. (Image via Getty Images)

Researchers are continuing to explore the link between asthma and Addison’s disease. A 1993 case report suggested that worsening asthma symptoms could be caused by the lack of cortisol production in people with Addison’s disease. A 2007 study also suggested that having low levels of cortisol can increase the risk of”detrimental clinical outcomes for inflammatory conditions such as asthma.”

When the adrenal glands produce insufficient levels of hormones the body enters adrenal crisis (also known as Addisonian crisis).

Adrenal crisis (also called Addisonian crisis) is a life-threatening condition that occurs when there are insufficient levels of cortisol in the body.

Adrenal crisis can occur for several reasons including dehydration, deterioration of the adrenal glands, stopping glucocorticoid medications, or because of infection and physical stress. Symptoms of adrenal crisis can include:

  • Abdominal pain

  • Confusion, loss of consciousness

  • Dehydration

  • Fatigue

  • Headache

  • High fever

  • Low blood sugar

  • Rapid heart rate

  • Excessive sweating

Adrenal crisis can put the body into shock due to lack of blood flow and cause organ damage, which can be fatal.

Although Addison’s disease can occur at any age, it’s most common in people between the ages of 30 and 50. Women are more likely to develop Addison’s than men as well as people other autoimmune conditions like type 1 diabetes, hypoparathyroidism, pernicious anemia and more.

