Versace's New Mercury Sneaker Is a Symbol of the Future

Versace just launched its newest footwear innovation, dubbed the Versace Mercury M_VS_01. Arriving in the form of a unisex sneaker collection, the new release is crafted from premium calf leather unified by a single sole and landing in three core iterations. Inspired by a sense of futurism, the new shoes symbolize versatility and innovation.

Boasting a sci-fi-inspired design, the shoes are designed with a complex structure that consists of 86 different components, cut and stitched together. In fact, the upper and lining of the shoe alone feature 30 impressive pieces per pair. Elsewhere, 16 meters of crochet rope are hand-woven into every pair, with artisans dedicating three hours to the weaving and application process.

Featuring unique zig-zag roping, the shoe is finished with hand-made woven lace and a lightweight EVA sole and includes metal Versace lettering on the metal-plated heel, tongue and eyelets alongside a ribbon which features the inimitable Greca motif in tonal jacquard. Arriving in sleek all-black and all-white colorways, the new sneaker also arrives in a special Versace Mercury M_VS_02 -- crafted with rhinestone applique -- and Versace Mercury M_VS_03 edition, designed with a silver-gold base and knotted upper.

Take a look at the full Versace Mercury sneaker collection above, available for purchase via Versace on June 4.

In other footwear news, the Salomon x MM6 Maison Margiela mule is coming soon.