Weekly Horoscope: November 3-November 9, Learn How to Go with the Flow

Here's what the cosmos has in store for you now that daylight savings time has come to an end, according to PEOPLE's resident astrologer Kyle Thomas

Getty Matthew McConaughey

A very significant (and potentially rattling) week is upon us.

November is one of the most challenging months of 2024 and it starts off with a bang. Although we can expect a week riddled with intensity astrologically, we can use this time to learn how to go with the flow and practice compassion.

Mars (the planet of passion and drive) soars into the kingdom of Leo on Nov. 3 and will remain there until Jan. 6, a period in which we can expect our heart’s desires to become enflamed. This is an exceptional time to focus on romance, expression or hobbies.

Venus (our planet of pleasure) will also remain in Sagittarius for one week, making us feel “over-the-top” on Nov. 3 — however, it will later cast a net of illusion, delusion or even a hangover by Nov. 9.

The violent clash between Mars and Pluto on Nov. 3 can bring power struggles, anger and drama to our lives throughout the entire week. The sun smiles on Saturn on Nov. 4, though, which could help us to focus on facts and think logically despite the frustrations.

Mercury (our planet of the mind) begins to slow down on Nov. 7, causing a sluggish pace of life for the rest of the month. It'd be beneficial to try and get everything accomplished in the weeks ahead, especially since the end of 2024 will be very quiet for everyone as moments from the past return.

Read on for what the cosmos have in store for your zodiac sign this week!

Related: All About November's New Moon and What It Means for Your Zodiac Sign

Aries (March 21 to April 19)

Aries

Despite the rocky energy that could be thundering through your week, Aries, turn your attention elsewhere. If you decide to embrace new horizons in romance, you could enjoy more adventure, passion and adrenaline.

Travel would be a lovely way to divert your mind from the wild energies afoot. Can’t go now? Check out your calendar for later in the year and brainstorm exotic locations you’d like to visit alone, with friends or a sweetheart.

On a separate note, if you are single, you could instead decide that it’s time to date outside of your normal type, especially someone with a different background or culture.

Taurus (April 20 to May 20)

Taurus

You are often able to hold your own and remain on steady ground no matter what the universe is throwing at you, Taurus.

This week places extra focus on partnerships at this time, so surprises or power struggles could pop up in regard to challenges and competition. Rather than dealing with the tension, you could harness the cosmic flow this week in a slightly different and better way: embrace intimacy, sensuality and vulnerability.

Couples that are aligned will enjoy this sweet vibration a bit more than singles, so deciding to cuddle up at home rather than engaging with the turmoil out and about may be the best way of letting the storm pass. Single? Give yourself some TLC.

Related: Your Horoscope for November: Rise from the Ashes with Newfound Clarity

Gemini (May 21 to June 20)

Gemini

Despite the celestial seas rocking this week, Gemini, trying to submerge you beneath the waves. You have a bit more cosmic protection than any other zodiac sign.

The good news? Despite the stormy tempers raging this week, you could instead turn your attention to partnerships in your life that mirror you and support you. In fact, don’t bother with the people who are not seeing eye to eye with you and “agree to disagree” instead.

Established relationships in business, love or collaboration could bring you happy news this week. If single, you can enjoy this energy, too. Put yourself out there and look for someone who has long-term potential and is interested in standing by your side.

Cancer (June 21 to July 22)

Cancer

At the onset of the week, Cancer, you could be especially fired up and ready to charge into battle.

The best thing to do, though, is to try to breathe through the frustration. If someone is trying to subdue your opinion or fight back against your perspective, decide to walk the other way or table matters for discussions later.

The area of your life that you could find more pleasure this week is your regular routine, work life or even coworkers or clients. Finding a healthy work-life balance could be a positive use of the cosmic flow, so dig into productivity and efficiency while everyone else acts like they’re spinning in a circus.

Leo (July 23 to Aug. 22)

Leo

You’re going to notice a shift in the winds this week, Leo, as you become more fired up, assertive and magnetic than you usually are!

Be aware, though, that the onset of the week could make power struggles or tempers flare and you might be eager to step forth into the center of the ring and trade blows. Practice compassion and breathe through the frustration.

Instead of being a drama queen, turn your attention to pleasure, passion, romance, children or fertility, hobbies, sports or creativity! The universe could attract more happiness to you if you focus on one of these areas.

If coupled up, do your best to enjoy some extra special time together. If single, get out there and date. A special sweetheart who aligns with your lifestyle could be looking for you!

Virgo (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Virgo

This week could start off with your friends at war over their opinions and beliefs, Virgo. You so often can provide a solid hand and steady perspective to calm people down, but even you could be pushed to the extreme this week too!

Instead of running into the mayhem, it would be better to turn to another area of your life that will have a sweeter touch: your domestic life, home and family. Some ways of embracing this better cosmic flow would be to practice your cooking skills, have a few people over for a movie night or play games with your kindred.

Feeling frazzled and would just prefer some solo time? Consider some home redecorating or start planning your holiday decorations early.

Related: Halloween Falls on a Dark Moon, Setting an Eerie Backdrop for the Spookiest Night of the Year

Libra (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Libra

Family and work could be pulling you in two different directions at the start of the week, Libra. You may also notice that people everywhere are in cantankerous moods.

You have a sweet soul and a soft smile, so turn your thoughts to another area of your life that would actually bring you a bit more pleasure this week: friendships, neighbors and siblings! Brush off the drama happening out and about and instead hug and enjoy some quality time. I

If you’re not in the mood to engage with others at this time, dive into a good book, podcast or show — you may feel transported away to a different world. This could help you to stay calm.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Scorpio

Throughout much of this week, Scorpio, you could feel like your head is spinning and you’re eager to charge into battle. Everyone will be on edge but you may feel like one more thing could set you off and then there will be hell to pay!

The best thing to do is turn your attention to a different area of your life because the heavens are more sweetly aligned. It’s time to treat yourself this week — so indulge in pleasure, a bit of hedonism and splurge on yourself if you can.

Mini shopping spree or building up that Amazon wish list? Why not? If you’re in a more giving mood, share the wealth with others. They’ll see you as a steady and gracious force amidst the turbulence ahead.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Sagittarius

The heavens are thundering all week, Sagittarius, and when it comes to drama, you’re not afraid to stir the pot! However, it might be better to focus on your authentic happiness this week instead.

In fact, you have an extra special glitter and radiance this week and can charm nearly anyone. Focus on your beauty, pleasure and fun while everyone else is in a tizzy. Romance could be an excellent way to focus your attention, regardless if single or attached.

If coupled up, focus on sexy times and laughter. If single, line up attractive suitors or circulate about town!



Related: October's Full Moon Was the Brightest Supermoon of 2024 — See the Most Spectacular Photos

Capricorn (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Capricorn

You could feel like you’re being provoked with someone at your throat for the onset of the week, Capricorn. It appears there are many opposing opinions and tempers swirling about!

While this energy could echo out the majority of the week, it may be best to focus on lying low and hiding out instead. Spending time at home or in solitude could be an excellent way to let the storm pass.

This week will frazzle everyone, but if you disengage, that is a choice, too. If you’re spiritual, this would be a sweet week for meditation, prayer or connecting to the divine.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Aquarius

This week could feel like you’re walking into a cyclone, Aquarius, with people everywhere throwing barbs and hisses at one another.

While this energy could trickle throughout the week, you could find solace in your friendships and communities. Instead of clashing in opinions with people who aren’t seeing eye-to-eye with you, connect with acquaintances and pals who do.

If single, this week could also sparkle a bit extra for dating or meeting someone new through your connections — or even getting flirty with a friend who you’ve had a crush on. They, too, could be interested in your advances!

Pisces (Feb. 19 to March 20)

Pisces

Batten down the hatches because this week is starting off with a bang, Pisces. Many will be ready to race into battle, poke and prod one another and refuse to work in unison.

Luckily, the energy should start to fizzle down once we get to the second half of the week, so do your best to lie low and just hibernate. On a different note, this week is still sprinkling extra glitter on your professional life and career.

You have an opportunity to be in the spotlight or strategize how to rise higher in your industry. Consider applying for a promotion, a new job, an award or favorable press… the stars could shine in your favor!

Kyle Thomas — who's known for his cosmic guidance for celebrities, business executives and prominent influencers — is a celebrity astrologer who writes PEOPLE's weekly horoscopes. Learn more about him here!

