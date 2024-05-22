Wendy’s Jr. Bacon Cheeseburgers Are 1 Cent for Nearly a Week Starting on National Hamburger Day

The Wendy's deal goes on from May 28 through June 2

National Hamburger Day is almost a week long at Wendy’s.

From May 28 (the actual food holiday) through June 2, the fast food chain is handing out Jr. Bacon Cheeseburgers for 1 cent when customers make a purchase. The deal is available in the Wendy’s app, so fans must place their orders online to access the discount.



The Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger combines a beef patty, applewood smoked bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and mayo.

Wendy's had similar deal in September for another burger holiday: National Cheeseburger Day. Jr. Bacon Cheeseburgers were 1 cent then, too.

Burger King is also celebrating National Hamburger Day with a deal on May 28. The burger spot is offering rewards members a free hamburger with a purchase of $0.70 or more. (Three sauces or a small milk will get you to that purchase minimum!)

The deals don’t stop with burgers at BK as the chain has seven days of deals in honor of its 70th anniversary. Every day brings a new freebie with a 70-cent purchase from May 28 to June 3 on the BK app.

On May 29, customers can grab a free croissan’wich (Burger King’s croissant breakfast sandwich) when they spend at least $0.70 and Thursday, May 30, brings a free medium soft drink with any $0.70 purchase.

To celebrate the weekend, BK guests who spend $0.70 can score a free cheeseburger on Friday, May 31.

June 1 is Burger King’s official 70th birthday so the brand is celebrating with their limited-time Birthday Pie Slice. Customers who spend $0.70 can score the sweet for free, which combines birthday cake-flavored filling and a cookie crumb crust.

Then, with a purchase of $0.70, customers can grab a free crispy chicken sandwich on June 2 and a free Whopper Jr. on June 3.

