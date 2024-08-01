Would you pass up a laptop that's 47% off? Save $359 on this 'great' back-to-school laptop

Back-to-school isn't as far away as it seems. Save hundreds on a "fast and easy" laptop.

Heading back to school? Amazon reviewers say this laptop is "great" for students — and it's 47 per cent off (Getty).

No one likes spending more money than they have to, especially on big-ticket items like laptops. If cash is on your side, it's easy to spend thousands of dollars on a name-brand device. However, if you're not nitpicky about brands, you can find a ton of incredible deals on assorted devices on Amazon Canada. One such device, the SGIN 17.3" Laptop, is worth flagging. Right now, shoppers can score this "great quality" laptop for 47 per cent off — that's right, it's nearly half off on Amazon. With back-to-school not too far away (plus Christmas after that), it wouldn't be a bad idea to scoop up this deal while it's hot-hot-hot. Keep reading for all of the need-to-know details.

The details

Whether you need a new laptop for work or school or just want to stream your show before bed, this bargain from SGIN is a great choice. Its slim design is perfect for slipping into a work bag or backpack when you're on the go, and with eight hours of battery life, it's a trusty pick for working remotely at a coffee shop or taking notes in a lecture hall.

With 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage, the laptop has plenty of power and storage for most tasks, such as browsing the web and planning your next vacation. Its stunning FHD resolution screen (1920 x 1080 pixels) delivers an immersive experience, and its lightning-fast performance (up to 2.80 GHz) means that you can take your efficiency to the next level.

The reviews are in

⭐️ 4.7/5 stars

💬 15+ reviews

🏆 "Amazing streaming speed"

While reviews for this SGIN laptop are still trickling in, early adopters call it a "great" laptop that's "easy to use" and "good for everyday use."

It's a "great laptop for the price," writes one reviewer.

The setup was "fast and easy," says another. It has a really "user-friendly design."

17.3 IPS Full HD SGIN Laptop $410 $769 Save $359 See at Amazon

The SGIN laptop offers "loads of storage" and an "amazing streaming speed," comments a third reviewer. "Can't ask any better for the price." Adding, "So far, it's been on point for all my needs."

While the laptop has garnered mostly positive reviews, some remind their fellow shoppers to do their "homework" and "know what [they] are buying."

This is a "very good laptop for general use," writes one user. " It is not a gaming laptop." That said, the "build quality is very good."

It's "good for students" and "someone who doesn't need too much," echoes another. However, it has trouble with some programs like Microsoft Edge and the newest Adobe PDF reader.

Should you buy it?

Whether you're picking up this laptop as a gift or an upgrade for yourself, there's no denying it's a great deal at its current sale price of $410 (47 per cent off!). Shoppers agree that it's powerful enough to use for day-to-day work — just remember, if you're looking for something more advanced, this may not be it.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

