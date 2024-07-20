Canadian NHLer's widow Emily Cave Boit marks 5th wedding anniversary to late husband: 'I will love you forever'

Her first husband, former Edmonton Oilers player Colby Cave, died at the age of 25 in April 2020.

Emily Cave Boit is reflecting on her marriage to former Edmonton Oilers player Colby Cave on their five-year wedding anniversary. (Photos via @em.cave on Instagram)

Emily Cave Boit is reflecting on her five-year wedding anniversary to former Edmonton Oilers player Colby Cave. On Friday, she took to Instagram with a photo carousel that included several photos from their wedding day, a sweet handwritten note he wrote her as well as a touching caption about their love.

In her post, Cave Boit added three photos of herself and her late husband walking and embracing in a field. The final photo of her post included a note where Cave expressed his admiration and love for Cave Boit.

"My unicorn. My amazing, beautiful, red-headed unicorn. You may think I overuse this term, but there is way more to it than just referring to a mythical creature," Cave wrote in the note. "A unicorn is described as a symbol of purity and grace. I could not have found a more relatable description of who you are as a person. You are always putting other people before yourself, and I am always amazed at how you do it with such humility. You take my breath away every time I stare into those beautiful brown eyes."

In the caption to her post, Cave Boit reflected on how much her connection with her former partner still exists, despite Cave dying from a sudden brain bleed in April 2020 at age 25.

"Happy heavenly fifth wedding anniversary, Colb. You recently came to me in a dream, as well as sent me many signs. You knew I needed them. To hear your laugh again, it gives me chills to think about it," she penned in her caption, adding how much she's thankful for how much love he gave her.

"I will always be proud to be your wife, and even, tragically, your widow. No one will ever stop me sharing your story, our story. It deserves to be shared and not silenced. No matter how much time passes, my love and pride for you will never go away ever. I will love you forever. I miss you always."

Cave Boit also shared the post on her Instagram Stories, writing, "Thinking of you a little extra today."

In the comments section of her post, people expressed their sympathy. Some even shared their own similar stories, offering her some support.

"Thank you for being so vulnerable and sharing your life with us! I pray for you as you navigate the days ahead, celebrating the joys and remembering the sorrows. Grateful for Colin and Colby. You are beautiful!" one person shared.

"Crazy! Today would be my anniversary also with my husband who passed away! Been following your journey with loss and finding love again and I have relived every step of mine as you go. Thank you for being real and authentic," another added.

On June 7, Cave Boit got married to 31-year-old author Colin Boit in a romantic wedding at Cielo Farms in Malibu, Calif. In another Instagram post, she wrote it was "the perfect and wildest night of our lives."

"Love to see you smiling again. You deserve it. Congratulations," one person penned.

"You can‘t imagine how beautiful it is to see you that happy again," another echoed.

"The joy and zest for life you have, knowing tragically that time is not guaranteed, shines. Sending you all the love and happiness in your next chapter," someone added.

