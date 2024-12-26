Mississippi’s new hotline could save moms’ lives—here’s how

Mental health disorders are the leading cause of pregnancy-related deaths in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). A new program in Mississippi is stepping up to change that—and it’s all about making mental health care easier for moms to access.

The University of Mississippi Medical Center’s (UMMC) CHAMP4Moms program is tackling a critical gap in maternal mental health care with a simple but powerful solution: a direct hotline for healthcare providers, just one phone call when moms need it the most.

How it works

Here’s why CHAMP4Moms matters: Many healthcare providers lack the training or resources to diagnose and treat mental health issues in moms. The CHAMP4Moms hotline connects these providers directly with a reproductive psychiatrist who can guide them and help them get screened, diagnosed, and treated.

This means:

Faster help for moms. Moms don’t need to go out of their way to find a specialist—help comes through their existing provider.

Better care for more moms. Providers who may not specialize in mental health can still offer effective, evidence-based treatments.

“Basically, we’re trying to bring mental health into the spaces where moms already are,” explained program manager Calandrea Taylor in an interview with Mississippi Today. “And we’re hoping that reduces stigma.”

Why it’s necessary

The need for programs like this is urgent. Mental health issues during and after pregnancy often go undiagnosed. Untreated conditions can have devastating effects—not just on moms, but on their families, too.

According to the latest Mississippi Maternal Mortality Report, 80% of pregnancy-related deaths in the state between 2016 and 2020 were preventable. Many of those deaths were linked to untreated mental health disorders, such as anxiety, depression, and substance use.

Dr. Emily Dossett, CHAMP4Moms’ medical director, explained the stakes: “Mental health disorders are the leading cause of pregnancy-related deaths.”

The hotline removes barriers for moms who might otherwise fall through the cracks.

The problem

Mental health issues during and after pregnancy are more common than most people realize. They’re not just about “baby blues.” Many moms struggle with conditions like anxiety, OCD, or substance use disorders. And because of stigma—or simply not knowing their symptoms aren’t “normal”—they often don’t get the help they need.

“There are a lot of people who have significant symptoms, but they think it’s normal,” Dr. Dossett told Mississippi Today.

What’s next

CHAMP4Moms is already taking calls and working on additional resources, like a website, to expand its reach.

Providers in Mississippi can call 601-984-2080 to get started. For everyone else? Advocate for programs like this in your state. Moms deserve better—and so do their families.

Better maternal mental health leads to stronger families, lower healthcare costs, and happier communities. Let’s make it happen.