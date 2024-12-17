Need a last-minute white elephant gift? This burrito blanket — down to $16 — arrives in time

If you sometimes feel like wrapping yourself up in a blanket like a human burrito, well, you kind of can with this Amazon top seller. The Mermaker Burrito Tortilla Blanket is printed to look like an actual tortilla — it’s even round in shape — and more than 57,000 Amazon shoppers give it a five-star rating. You can score one now for yourself or a tortilla-loving giftee while it's on sale for a cool $16.

Why is this a good deal? 💰

The fact that this throw blanket regularly retails for just $20 is already kind of a big deal. However, it's on sale for a rare $16 — even better! That's about the same price as your Chipotle order (or maybe even less, depending on if you get guac). Keep in mind, however, that this blanket comes in four sizes, but the best deal is on the 60-incher and it will arrive before Christmas.

Why do I need this? 🤔

OK, if we're all being honest with ourselves, this is one of those things you definitely don’t need, but wouldn’t life be more fun with it? The answer is yes, yes, it would.

The Mermaker Burrito Tortilla Blanket features a high-quality, super-soft flannel fabric that won’t fade, and it features its tortilla print on both sides. At 60 inches round, it will keep you cozy and tranquilo all night long. Still, if you want a little more blanket, you can also get it in 71-inch and 80-inch sizes. (There's a 47-inch round blanket that's great for kids too.)

Picture this scene: You're ensconced on the couch, enjoying a warm burrito, wrapped warm as a burrito. That's the kind of synergy we all need in life. Now, we're obligated to mention that the folks at Mermaker also produce snuggly pizza-, cookie- and waffle-themed wraps for non-burrito lovers. But seriously ... who doesn't love burritos?

Keep warm as a burrito in this round throw blanket, available in four sizes. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

Shoppers absolutely adore Mermaker's Burrito Tortilla Blanket, with a whopping 57,000-plus reviewers bestowing it a perfect five-out-of-five star rating. Plenty of shoppers agree that it's a great gift too!

Pros 👍

“I bought this as a white elephant/dirty Santa gift for my office,” wrote one reviewer. “It was a hit and got traded the max number of times, so I think that is a good way to judge popularity. It looks exactly like a tortilla and you can completely burrito in this thing. Would absolutely recommend it!”

“Great quality, great gift,” wrote another Amazon shopper. “It is SO soft. It came with a drawstring backpack to hold it which was a nice bonus. The one I got has the design on both sides. Appears to be good quality. Very happy with this purchase!”

Another customer shared that they originally bought it as a "gag gift," but found that its comfort was no joke: "I bought this blanket somewhat as a gag gift for my husband who has an extreme fondness for flour tortillas. As it turns out, he loves loves loves loves this blanket. It’s made of a lightweight fleece material [that's] extremely soft... Needless to say, I will be purchasing another one for myself because he refuses to share his blanket."

Cons 👎

Again, there are four sizes to choose from, so choose wisely! Some shoppers said they wish their blanket was a little bigger.

"Really soft, the color is nice," said one four-star reviewer. "The only reason I removed a star is because it is a bit smaller than expected, but overall, I love it!"

Others wished it was a tad thicker.

"Bought this for my son. He really likes it cause it's so soft and cozy. Looks just like a tortilla," explained another shopper. "I was only disappointed on the thickness, because I thought it might be just a bit thicker, but it's thin like one of those thin throw blankets [from] Walmart or Family Dollar... though overall, my son is very happy with it and uses it every day."

